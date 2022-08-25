Read full article on original website
Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation reminds boaters of safe practices
Wildlife Watch: Becoming a Vermont game warden
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Game wardens are assigned to every corner of the state. Our Ike Bendavid learned more about what it takes to be a Vermont warden and met two of the new trainees. John Truong and Louis Daversa are in month one of their on-the-job training. They are...
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
Task force aims to rescue Vermont’s struggling dairy industry
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The task force hoping to revitalize the Vermont dairy industry had its first meeting of the year on Monday and still has its eyes set on rescuing a struggling industry. So far, Vermont is down 22 farms in 2022. Coming back from COVID-19 and struggles related...
Vermont to see millions in water, sewer system upgrades
SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Communities across Vermont will get major upgrades to water and sewer systems over the next 10 years, thanks in part to federal funding. Gov. Phil Scott toured a plant in South Royalton on Tuesday, which has begun a $3.8 million renovation project. The majority of that is being covered by state and federal dollars, including American Rescue Plan funds.
Scott appoints Orleans County state’s attorney as Vt. Superior Court judge
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Orleans County state’s attorney will be Vermont’s next Superior Court judge. Gov. Phil Scott appointed Jennifer Barrett to the bench on Tuesday morning. He cited her legal expertise and experience as state’s attorney. Vermont’s court system is currently under stress, caused in...
New warden director for Vermont Fish and Wildlife
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s game warden service will soon have a new leader. Maj. Justin Stedman will be promoted to colonel and take over as the warden director on Sept. 24. He replaces Col. Jason Batchelder. Stedman has been with the warden service since 2004. He says the...
Students issue report on racial discrimination in Vermont
Candidate for Massachusetts attorney general drops out of race, endorses former rival
BOSTON — Democrat Quentin Palfrey has dropped out of the race for Massachusetts attorney general with just a week to go before the 2022 primary election. Palfrey will now endorse one of his former rivals, Democratic candidate Andrea Campbell. She is a former Boston city councilor. “Tomorrow, Quentin Palfrey...
Vermont Guard celebrates new law aiding veterans exposed to burn pits
What Vermont kids can expect on the first day of school
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday is the first day of school for many Vermont kids and for the first time in years, pandemic protocols won’t be with them to start the year. Vermont state guidance doesn’t recommend universal masking or regular testing. However, sick kids are being told to stay home no matter the illness.
Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson
Vermont schools assess and instate security protocols as school starts
Vermont school upgrade projects slowed by supply chain, labor issues
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - Some school construction projects in Vermont remain unfinished as kids return to class, thanks to supply chain issues and labor shortages. It’s led some districts to delay projects or even can them altogether. “It’s been glass, it’s been tile for the bathrooms, it’s the countertops,”...
Vermont Democrats rally around candidates for November elections
Vermont schools assess and instate safety protocols as school year begins
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - School safety concerns are prominent across the country and some Vermont schools are working with state resources to improve their safety protocols. Schools have the ability to request a free safety audit where the state comes in and assesses the school to see what plans and infrastructure could use some improvement.
Vermont DEC reminds boaters of safe practices
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The summer is winding down but boaters still have plenty of water time left, and that comes with responsibilities. Vermont’s Department of Environmental Conservation or DEC says there are important things to do before, during and after boating. That includes checking the weather, bringing the...
Winner of $366M Powerball jackpot claims prize
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to claim the prize, but we still don’t know their name. The Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery says it was claimed by API Trust DTD. The state was not able to tell us where the recipient is from or who controls the trust.
Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina, eight months ago was recently found in Vermont. No one is sure how it ended up in the Green Mountain State, but its owner is just happy it’s heading home. The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt,...
Waterfront hotel in Massachusetts named best in United States
CHATHAM, Mass. — Three hotels in New England, including a gem in Massachusetts, have landed on a list of the 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. The Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod was named the best waterfront hotel in the country, according USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for 2022.
