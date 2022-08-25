Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
elizabethton.com
Food City supports Medal of Honor Convention
ABINGDON, Va. — Long recognized as a proud supporter of our nation’s veterans, Food City officials recently announced that the company is hosting a fundraising campaign to benefit the 2022 Medal of Honor Convention. The campaign will begin August 31 and continue through September 9 in all Food...
elizabethton.com
More students choosing ETSU
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University welcomed more than 2,000 first-year students this week. New student enrollment at ETSU looks to be 9% higher than last year and 23% higher than in 2020, according to early enrollment data released by the university today. The ACT scores and high school GPAs of the entering class also have increased. Preliminary data show that the average ACT score for incoming students is 23, and the average high school GPA is 3.53.
elizabethton.com
‘Landers take first crack at Rockwood
In the years since 2001, the Cloudland Highlanders and Rockwood Tigers have not faced one another. Last season’s game was to be played at Rockwood but was canceled by COVID concerns and Cloudland was given a 1-0 forfeit win. This season the 2A Tigers will come to Orr Field...
elizabethton.com
ROCKIN’ ON THE DOE
More than 4,000 enthusiastic music lovers packed downtown Elizabethton near the Covered Bridge Park Saturday night, clapping, dancing and singing with Resurrection, a Journey tribute band, at Rockin’ On The Doe. The show opened with a performance by Dwayne Morris. The event was the “grand finale” for the Elizabethton...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elizabethton.com
Police offer cash reward for help locating Dry Branch Road car fire suspect
The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of Brandon Clay Carrier. Carrier has been identified in a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Officials have been investigating what appears to be human remains found after a car...
elizabethton.com
Bert Street Music Series features Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen
Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen will perform a free concert at Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater on Thursday, Sept. 1. The band was formed in 2010 by Lawson, who serves as the band’s singer, guitarist and band leader. His incendiary guitar playing and powerful performances have riveted audiences throughout the region. Forging an identity as a good-time party band that plays the real-deal blues, down in the mud rock ‘n’ roll and funk music, their joyful music has made the Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen one of the area’s premier attractions.
elizabethton.com
Deal on volunteering: ‘There’s a lot of need in the community’
Danny Deal has worked for more than 36 years in production planning at Snap-on Tools. Most recently, he was newly elected as the commissioner for the Fourth District. He’ll be sworn in Aug. 31 and begin his duties Sept. 1. But Danny Deal is much more than all that:...
elizabethton.com
Sometimes Dreams don’t come true, Rangers looking to bounce back
Last Friday night in Roan Mountain the Rangers played pretty good football. When you play a really good football team like Cloudland, you have to play better than pretty good, make only a few mistakes, if any, and score more points than your opponent. This just didn’t happen and the Rangers’ chances of a conference title became really slim.
IN THIS ARTICLE
elizabethton.com
Police seek public’s help in identifying suspect who fired shot, beat man with a gun early Sunday
Johnson City Police are asking the public’s help in identifying individuals involved in a shooting early Sunday morning. The incident took place about 1:30 a.m. outside 121 Spring St. Officers responding to the scene found that an altercation had taken place between an employee of the establishment and someone...
