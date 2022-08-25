Read full article on original website
CHS Student Adam Perez Successfully Implements “Project Read Every Day”
Adam Perez, a rising senior at Coronado High School, created and implemented a successful reading program at Emerson/Bandini Elementary. Several free book fairs were held where students had the opportunity to pick out and keep as many books as they found interesting. Students were encouraged to build home libraries, tracked daily reading minutes, wrote or drew book reports, and as a result, had the opportunity to win prizes.
The Citizens We Need
This was the annual SEALs reunion weekend in Coronado. Hundreds come every August from all over the country to reconnect, retell their stories, tour the latest Team installations, hear from active-duty leadership, and take ashes of the recently departed out for ocean burials. Maybe you saw some of them around...
Election Season Is Upon Coronado
In Coronado there is an “L” in vote. It stands for letters to the editor. Every two years in Coronado we face an election in the fall. This year is no different. The Coronado Eagle & Journal will strive to cover what is important, locally, to all of us. Our editorial section will focus on the all-important local candidates as they have an opportunity to answer questions posed to them in our Candidate’s Forum (starting weekly on Sept. 14) during the run up to the 2022 election.
Re-Elect Marvin Heinze For City Council
In last week’s Eagle & Journal, I was pleased to read that Marvin Heinze is running for re-election to the City Council. I have known Marvin for over 30 years. I first met him when he was a Navy Lieutenant Commander in Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), and we have stayed friends through his retirement as a Captain. Marvin has always proved the highest traits of honesty, integrity, and dedication in the service to our Country and the City of Coronado.
Get To Know Your Coronado Police Department: Patrol Officer Amy Beebe
If there is a common theme in the Coronado police department it is that the officers love their jobs and this community. Amy Beebe is a 41-year-old patrol officer with the Coronado Police Department. When talking about her job and the responsibility that comes with being an officer, her first thought is about our community. “I spend a lot of time out on the island, and I have never met nicer, more respectful people,” said Beebe. “People take the time to say ‘Hi’ to officers and thank us for the jobs we do.”
Raise The Banner Ceremony At CHS
Islanders Sports Foundation presents a salute to the athletes! Join us on Monday, August 29, at 6:30 p.m. in the Blumenthal Gym as we revive our Raise the Banner event (sidelined by the pandemic). Did you know that since the 2019-2020 school year Coronado High School has:. Won 11 League...
CIFF To Co-Host Force-Con 2022 “Opening Night”
Operation Call-To-Service presents Force-Con 2022, the inaugural three day military convention and Art Festival involving action/adventure, animation, film, comics and literary works. In partnership with Army Week San Diego, Force-Con 2022 is expected to be the largest three day superhero military convention coming to San Diego this September 23-25. The event is inspired by the POW/MIA historical fiction story “Purple Foxes United” involving heroines who join together to save their brothers in arms. The characters are based on real-life heroes, our service members, and Honor Flight San Diego alumni veterans.
Film Forum Coronado
Coronado Public Library, in partnership with the Coronado Island Film Festival, presents Film Forum Coronado at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7 and Wednesday, September 28 in the library’s Winn Room. Film expert Ralph DeLauro provides a brief introduction to each film and leads a discussion afterwards, often including...
Coronado Yacht Club Hosts Kitty Muhl Ladies Sailboat Race
On Sunday, August 21, 2022, the Coronado Yacht Club hosted the annual Kitty Muhl Ladies Sailboat Race. This event was established by Kitty Muhl, the wife of CYC Commodore Elmer Muhl, in 1946. The Muhl family was well known in Coronado for many years as the owners of Muhl’s Jewelers.
Coronado City Council Discusses A Wide Range Of Topics At August 16 Meeting
At the Coronado City Council meeting of August 16, Henry Angelino, General Manager of the Coronado Cays Homeowners Association (CCHOA), addressed the Council at this time about the RV-Resort proposal for North Grand Caribe Isle in the Cays. Angelino asked the City to consider submitting a letter to the San Diego Port Commissioners opposing the proposal and resort development at North Grand Caribe Isle.
“High Heat”
One hot-n’-sweaty summer’s day way back in the dog daze of August 1974, our mighty Islanders baseball team traveled way out to Santee to take on the Sultans of Santana High School in a battle of summer-league squads. We wended our way eastward as a rag-tag caravan of...
CIFF Presents The Perfect Summer Classic, ‘Stand By Me’
As part of its monthly Classic Film Series, Coronado Island Film Festival will grace the big screen at Coronado’s Village Theatre on Wednesday, August 31 with everybody’s 1986 coming-of-age favorite, “Stand By Me,” directed by Rob Reiner. The film was nominated for a Best Writing Oscar (so good!), and stars Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O’Connell and Kiefer Sutherland. There’s also a great role in it for our good friend Richard Dreyfuss, who charmed the town at our festival last November.
As We Start The New School Year
The summer is ending, and Coronado’s children are heading back to school. I don’t know about you, but my wish for our children is that they receive great instruction in math, reading, history and science. I want them all to have the opportunity to get excited about learning and become well-prepared for career or college goals.
