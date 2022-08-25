If there is a common theme in the Coronado police department it is that the officers love their jobs and this community. Amy Beebe is a 41-year-old patrol officer with the Coronado Police Department. When talking about her job and the responsibility that comes with being an officer, her first thought is about our community. “I spend a lot of time out on the island, and I have never met nicer, more respectful people,” said Beebe. “People take the time to say ‘Hi’ to officers and thank us for the jobs we do.”

