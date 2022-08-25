Read full article on original website
Kristin Raiteri
5d ago
I am so thankful someone saw something and reported it. Why is he allowed to keep the 8 other dogs? He should not be allowed to EVER have another animal in his care. I worry about the fate of those poor 8 dogs as well.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for 23-year-old from Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for 23-year-old Mykayla Rae Cooper, a missing woman from Greenville County. Deputies said Cooper was last seen walking in the area of Bainbridge Drive and White Horse Road earlier this month. Deputies described...
FOX Carolina
Upstate man accused of neglecting over 30 horses found guilty
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The jury trial for a man facing multiple animal cruelty charges began in Spartanburg County on Tuesday afternoon. In June, 56-year-old Paul Kica was charged with 10 counts of ill-treatment of animals after over 30 horses were taken from his property. Kica pled not guilty...
FOX Carolina
Inmate dies while in custody at prison in Spartanburg Co., coroner says
ENOREE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an inmate at a state prison in Spartanburg County has died while in custody. The coroner said he was called to the Tyger River Correctional Facility in Enoree Monday afternoon in reference to an inmate death. Upon arrival, the coroner saw the inmate appeared to have died by suicide.
Caught on cam: People illegally dumping behind Upstate church
Spartanburg County leaders need your help to keep the Upstate clean. The county is targeting people in multiple cases who are illegally dumping in areas around the county.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYFF4.com
Baby kidnapped in Greenville County inside stolen vehicle, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A baby left in a vehicle was kidnapped Tuesday morning, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Master Deputy Kory Morian said deputies responded just after 7 a.m. to a retail area on Buncombe Road where a vehicle was stolen, and a child under the age of 1 was left in the vehicle.
WYFF4.com
Man killed in fight called 'victim of traumatic death' by Abbeville County coroner
ABBEVILLE, S.C. — A man is dead after a fight with another man, according to an Upstate coroner. Abbeville County Coroner Dr. Mark Dorn said in a release that his office was called at about 9:30 p.m. to a home on Lusk Drive for what he called "a traumatic death."
WYFF4.com
Sheriff: Bullet that killed Upstate mother was fired intentionally, not a ricochet
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The bullet that killed a mother of nine in Gaffney did not ricochet during target practice as was first thought, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller. The investigation showed the bullet was fired intentionally, he said. Deputies were called to a home on Songbird...
FOX Carolina
Suspect in custody after robbing store in Lyman, dispatch says
LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a robbery in Lyman. Dispatch said a suspect robbed the Family Dollar located at Greenville Highway and was stopped by law enforcement in the Papa John’s parking lot located at 12165 Greenville Highway. The suspect...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing teenager in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Caleb Mosey was found safe on Monday after he was reported missing.. Deputies said Mosey was last seen walking along Baythorne Way in Pelzer. They added that he may be in a black hoodie with white and red writing.
my40.tv
One killed, one injured after box truck plunges down embankment in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Upstate South Carolina was killed after his truck ran off an embankment in Western North Carolina on Monday. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) tells News 13 troopers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 to a single vehicle crash near the 3365 block of NC-63 (Doggett Mountain) in Madison County. The crash involved a box truck hauling supplies.
WYFF4.com
Woman charged in Greenville County kidnapping of baby in stolen vehicle, warrants say
A woman faces charges after deputies said she kidnapped a baby left in a vehicle she stole early Tuesday morning in Greenville County. Rebecca Ann Wells, 34, is charged with kidnapping and grand larceny, according to warrants. Wells is currently at Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital for reasons unrelated to the...
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in Greenville County crash identified by coroner
The Greenville County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified a driver killed in a morning crash. Logan Stenersen, 28, of Taylors, died at the scene of the crash, according to Shelton England, with the coroner's office. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at about 1:15 a.m. on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect in Greenville kidnapping identified
The suspect in an Upstate kidnapping has now been identified. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says, 34 year old Rebecca Ann Wells is in custody after she stole a vehicle with a baby inside it.
FOX Carolina
Surprise proposal in Anderson County
Greenville County prepares to allocate remaining ARPA funds, nonprofits feel left out. One upstate nonprofit says-they feel they’re being left out of the process and now they’re having to turn away people who need help. 3 people are recovering after a man was seen shooting inside a bar...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from overnight crash in Travelers Rest
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist from an overnight in Greenville County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the motorcyclist was heading west on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and then a culvert.
Motorcycle rider dies in Travelers Rest after leaving the road
A motorcycle rider died in Travelers Rest on Tuesday after he drove off the path and collided with obstacles on the side of the road, according to a statement from South Carolina Highway Patrol.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Family raises money for mom of 10 killed during target practice
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a woman who was killed during a target practice incident in Gaffney is hoping to raise money for her funeral expenses and her eight children. 42-year-old Kesha Tate was in her kitchen when she heard gunshots. She was reportedly looking out of...
FOX Carolina
Three injured during overnight shooting at bar in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were injured during a shooting at a bar on Old Georgia Highway in Gaffney, South Carolina. Deputies said they responded to the scene after someone reported a “shooting with injuries.”. When deputies arrived...
Sheriff: Woman killed by armed neighbor ‘target practicing’
GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff in rural South Carolina says a 42-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a stray bullet as her neighbor practiced firing a gun in his yard. The neighbor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and shooting under the influence, Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Muller said in a news […]
Comments / 5