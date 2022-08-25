Read full article on original website
Related
Ocracoke Express to continue service through September
OCRACOKE, N.C. – Due to popular demand, the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ocracoke Express will extend its operating season through September 30. The season was previously slated to end on Labor Day. Beginning Sept. 6, the passenger ferry will operate on a Tuesday through Friday schedule, the most popular days for Ocracoke day trips. “We’ve had […]
Carteret County residents spot waterspout on Monday
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — You wouldn’t have expected it looking outside where you live, but it’s been a somewhat active Monday morning with the weather. A waterspout was spotted in the Morehead City area along the beach on Monday. Several viewers sent us photos and even a video of the water spout. There was […]
Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department address recent gun violence
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the recent strings of gun violence in our area, local law enforcement are sharing their concern. Both Greenville police and deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office say they’re doing everything they can to make sure this trend doesn’t continue. In Greenville, police are investigating three shootings within the past […]
Craven County puppy injured after being shot on the mend, needs a name
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – This puppy could use some PAW-istive news. You can help her, too. The Craven County Animal Protective Services recently discovered an injured female puppy that was witnessed being shot with a shotgun by two teenage boys in New Bern. The event happened near Saint Delights Church Road in New Bern, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three suspects wanted in Atlantic Beach murder
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Atlantic Beach Police Department is searching for three suspects in connection to the murder of a 65-year-old man Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of a possible assault at the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard at 5:45 a.m., according to a press release. They found Randal J. […]
Mayor speaks about racist letters spread in Enfield just days after Confederate monument bulldozed
The letters, which encouraged readers to pray for white people and promoted a group called the Loyal White Knights, popped up days after Enfield's mayor bulldozed a Confederate monument.
‘Career criminal’ arrested in Rocky Mount after chase, crash: deputies
The Nash County Sheriff says he arrested a 'career criminal' in Rocky Mount Saturday night.
Greenville man is second suspect arrested in Friday murder
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Greenville man has been charged with murder in a shooting death that happened last Friday. Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person shot in the Belvoir Community at Van Ness Avenue. When deputies arrived, they discovered Dontrell Powell, 19, of Greenville dead from […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Washington, Greenville
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – There will be a tour of the most famous horses this week in two different Eastern North Carolina cities. The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to both Greenville and Washington this week. The first appearance of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Washington at 1218 John Small Ave. and 301 W. Stewart Parkway. […]
Suspect wanted, victim identified in Greenville shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have released the name of the victim and a suspect in a shooting that happened earlier this week. On Aug. 23, officers responded to the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Kevin Lamont Rockemore, 38, of Winterville, […]
Wanted fugitive arrested after traffic stop, chase
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after a traffic stop and brief chase. Around 1 a.m. on Friday, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of Airport Road and Old River Road in Greenville with assistance from the Patrol […]
Carnie Hedgepeth continues to show progress, wife says
ATLANTA (WNCT) — The wife of Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Carnie Hedgepeth shared a positive progress report on his recovery from a serious motorcycle accident earlier this summer. In a recent post by Melody Mitchell Hedgepeth to the Beaufort County Emergency Services Facebook page, she said he keeps improving with his overall strength like […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clark Family invests $2M into ECU Athletics, Pirate Club
GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced that the Clark Family has made a $2 million investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, the third-largest gift in ECU Athletics history. The investment was made by the Clark Family which is […]
Comments / 0