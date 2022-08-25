Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested in connection to stabbing of two people along the River Walk
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a suspect in connection with a recent stabbing of two people along the River Walk. 36-year-old Rafael Mata was charged with manslaughter. Police say Mata and 65-year-old John Riggs were arguing on the river walk back on August 17, when Riggs tried to leave by climbing on top of an elevated landscape area.
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for suspect who stabbed 2 people, including teenager, along River Walk
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a recent stabbing of two people along the River Walk. The stabbing happened just after 5:30 a.m. on July 23 along the River Walk near the Aztec Lounge on West Crockett Street. Police said a 17-year-old boy got...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot in arm while walking home on the West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the arm while walking home. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Monday when police were called to the intersection of San Luis Street and South Navidad Street on the West Side. When police got there, they found a...
news4sanantonio.com
Man lying in the tracks gets run over by train
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was hit by a train on Saturday morning. Police say the man was lying in the tracks. The incident happened at Saltillo Street between S. Trinity and S. Navidad at around 6:19 a.m. According to police, Union Pacific called 911...
news4sanantonio.com
Ongoing family feud led to shooting on East side
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing family feud led to a shooting on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Orphan Street at around 11:18 p.m. According to officials, the 46-year-old man was shot at the intersection of Steves Avenue and S. Geyers, after he evaded a property in that location. Police say that the victim has an ongoing family feud with the suspect. The man was hit once in the arm, but his vehicle had several holes from the gunfire. The man managed to drive all the way home and called the police.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police investigating west side shooting that left 1 dead
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating after finding one man dead from gunshot wounds in the west side of the city Monday afternoon. At about 3:22 p.m., police were sent to 3800 Morales Rd. When officers arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. According to officials, a couple...
news4sanantonio.com
Security guard attacked by man inside Shops at Rivercenter mall after hours
SAN ANTONIO - A man is facing charges after attacking a security guard at the Shops at Rivercenter Downtown. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the mall along East Commerce Street near Alamo Plaza. Police said the security guard approached a man who was walking inside the...
news4sanantonio.com
Multiple cars involved in rollover crash on the Northside of town
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple cars were involved in a rollover vehicle crash that shut down a portion of the Southeast Loop 410 access road. The accident happened Sunday evening around 7:00 p.m. on the Northside of town. No life-threatening injuries were reported, according to police on the scene, only...
news4sanantonio.com
Wrong-way driver crashes head on into another vehicle along North Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was hospitalized after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on accident. The accident happened just after 3 a.m. Monday along U.S. Highway 281 near Josephine Street on the North Side. Police said the wrong-way driver slammed into the car driven by the woman. Investigators say the...
news4sanantonio.com
University Health, Bexar County to host free drive-thru flu shot clinics
SAN ANTONIO -- University Health and Bexar County are teaming up to get you vaccinated in time for flu season. They're kicking off a series of free drive-thru flu shot clinics that will span September and October. All clinics will take place on a Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
news4sanantonio.com
5 juveniles, 3 adults arrested after shooting at home led to evacuation of nearby Walmart
Five juveniles and three adults were detained after a shooting at a home led to the evacuation of a nearby Walmart store in converse, Texas on Saturday. The incident happened less than 24 hours after another shooting in the same area on Friday. No injuries were reported. Bexar County deputies...
news4sanantonio.com
Accused mastermind of the immigrant truck tragedy has a hearing set
SAN ANTONIO - The accused mastermind of the immigrant truck tragedy will appear in court Wednesday. An in-person hearing will happen for 28-year-old Christian Martinez. He's charged with "conspiracy to transport migrants illegally resulting in death." 53 undocumented immigrants died on the Southwest Side back in June after being found...
news4sanantonio.com
Expect a healthy scattering of showers and thunderstorms today
SAN ANTONIO - A wet start to the day with areas of heavy rain in the western third of the viewing area. Flash Flood Warning continues for western Bandera County until 8:30 a.m. For the remainder of the region, rain chance through sunrise will be more isolated with patchy clouds. Through the day, expect more clouds than sun with tropical humidity in place. This will support a healthy scattering of showers or thunderstorms across our region. If you do see a heavier storm, rainfall rates in downpours could reach or exceed 3-inches per hour with localized flooding. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s for most areas.
news4sanantonio.com
Teacher shortage continues to take toll on San Antonio-area school districts
SAN ANTONIO - It's a national problem that continues to resonate locally - not enough teachers. Among San Antonio's three largest school districts, there are a combined 450 teacher openings. "We're short just like everyone else, about 230 teachers district-wide, elementary and secondary teachers short," says Ben Muir, Northside ISD's...
news4sanantonio.com
Car salesman accused of stealing victim's identity to purchase vehicles
SAN ANTONIO - A man who worked as a car salesman has been accused of stealing a victim's identity to purchase vehicles by using their credit information. The affidavit states that Etni Gidalti Carrizales, 27, worked at a small car dealership where he had access to customer information. In late January, the victim was interested in buying a car and filled out paperwork, but chose not to buy a vehicle.
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for choking girlfriend after she found him asleep at an intersection
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for physically assaulting his girlfriend after she found him asleep at an intersection, police say. The incident happened on the 11000 block of Fire Canyon on June 27th. According to court records, the suspect’s girlfriend went to his residence to check...
news4sanantonio.com
Former Bexar County deputy arrested for tampering with government record, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO - A former deputy was arrested Monday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. That former deputy was identified as 46-year-old David Amaro. According to the sheriff, last February, Amaro witnessed part of an assault on an inmate. The inmate went to Amaro at the time complaining of...
news4sanantonio.com
2022 UTSA football season: Roadrunners open at home this week. Will you be there ?
SAN ANTONIO - Finally, it’s here, game week for UTSA football, and it's a big one! They will be underdogs with #24 Houston coming to town. UTSA has all the weapons they need to pull off an upset, but it won't be easy, Houston also won 12 games last year.
news4sanantonio.com
Districts say more parents are seeing something, and saying something after Uvalde
SAN ANTONIO - With the Uvalde shooting still in the back of everyone's mind all eyes are on school security. Local districts are getting more calls than ever from parents who are seeing something and saying something. "It's vital. I mean, it could be a matter of life and death,"...
news4sanantonio.com
Classes called off at Boone County elementary school due to staff shortage
A west Virginia elementary school was not able to open for classes Friday due to a staff shortage. In a tweet posted at 6:40 Friday morning, Boone County schools announced Van Elementary would be closed for the day. The superintendent says a large number of staff members were off and...
