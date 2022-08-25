ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested in connection to stabbing of two people along the River Walk

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a suspect in connection with a recent stabbing of two people along the River Walk. 36-year-old Rafael Mata was charged with manslaughter. Police say Mata and 65-year-old John Riggs were arguing on the river walk back on August 17, when Riggs tried to leave by climbing on top of an elevated landscape area.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man shot in arm while walking home on the West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the arm while walking home. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Monday when police were called to the intersection of San Luis Street and South Navidad Street on the West Side. When police got there, they found a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man lying in the tracks gets run over by train

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was hit by a train on Saturday morning. Police say the man was lying in the tracks. The incident happened at Saltillo Street between S. Trinity and S. Navidad at around 6:19 a.m. According to police, Union Pacific called 911...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Ongoing family feud led to shooting on East side

SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing family feud led to a shooting on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Orphan Street at around 11:18 p.m. According to officials, the 46-year-old man was shot at the intersection of Steves Avenue and S. Geyers, after he evaded a property in that location. Police say that the victim has an ongoing family feud with the suspect. The man was hit once in the arm, but his vehicle had several holes from the gunfire. The man managed to drive all the way home and called the police.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio police investigating west side shooting that left 1 dead

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating after finding one man dead from gunshot wounds in the west side of the city Monday afternoon. At about 3:22 p.m., police were sent to 3800 Morales Rd. When officers arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. According to officials, a couple...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Multiple cars involved in rollover crash on the Northside of town

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple cars were involved in a rollover vehicle crash that shut down a portion of the Southeast Loop 410 access road. The accident happened Sunday evening around 7:00 p.m. on the Northside of town. No life-threatening injuries were reported, according to police on the scene, only...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Accused mastermind of the immigrant truck tragedy has a hearing set

SAN ANTONIO - The accused mastermind of the immigrant truck tragedy will appear in court Wednesday. An in-person hearing will happen for 28-year-old Christian Martinez. He's charged with "conspiracy to transport migrants illegally resulting in death." 53 undocumented immigrants died on the Southwest Side back in June after being found...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Expect a healthy scattering of showers and thunderstorms today

SAN ANTONIO - A wet start to the day with areas of heavy rain in the western third of the viewing area. Flash Flood Warning continues for western Bandera County until 8:30 a.m. For the remainder of the region, rain chance through sunrise will be more isolated with patchy clouds. Through the day, expect more clouds than sun with tropical humidity in place. This will support a healthy scattering of showers or thunderstorms across our region. If you do see a heavier storm, rainfall rates in downpours could reach or exceed 3-inches per hour with localized flooding. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s for most areas.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Teacher shortage continues to take toll on San Antonio-area school districts

SAN ANTONIO - It's a national problem that continues to resonate locally - not enough teachers. Among San Antonio's three largest school districts, there are a combined 450 teacher openings. "We're short just like everyone else, about 230 teachers district-wide, elementary and secondary teachers short," says Ben Muir, Northside ISD's...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Car salesman accused of stealing victim's identity to purchase vehicles

SAN ANTONIO - A man who worked as a car salesman has been accused of stealing a victim's identity to purchase vehicles by using their credit information. The affidavit states that Etni Gidalti Carrizales, 27, worked at a small car dealership where he had access to customer information. In late January, the victim was interested in buying a car and filled out paperwork, but chose not to buy a vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

