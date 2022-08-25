The world of "House of the Dragons" has a pretty major difference from the one viewers got to know in "Game of Thrones": There are a lot more dragons. In the new prequel series, the Targaryens and their dragons have been ruling Westeros for generations. Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) flies on Syrax, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) is bonded with Caraxes, and the skull of Balerion the Dread has a place of honor in the Red Keep. Meanwhile, in the first season of "Game of Thrones," dragons are extinct. When Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) is gifted dragon eggs at her wedding to Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa), she's told they're fossilized. But when she places them on his funeral pyre and walks into the flames, in the morning she wakes with her three dragons: Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion.

TV SERIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO