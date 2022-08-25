Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix Finally Reveals "Manifest" Season 4's Release Date (and a Mysterious New Trailer)
Exactly one year after Netflix rescued the former NBC series "Manifest" from cancellation, the premiere date for the show's fourth and final season has been unveiled. After a successful fan campaign, Netflix proved to be the ultimate saving grace for "Manifest." Technically, the series was canceled in June, but thanks to the streaming service, there will be a final season — and it's supposedly unlike anything that's come before.
Get to Know "House of the Dragon" Star Fabien Frankel
Fabien Frankel made a big splash on "House of the Dragon" from the very first episode. The 28-year-old actor plays Ser Criston Cole, a knight who becomes a member of the Kingsguard, and his good looks have distracted both the show's characters and real-life fans. Frankel previously opened up about...
Season 3 of Netflix's "Conversations With a Killer" Series Will Highlight Jeffrey Dahmer's Crimes
Netflix is set to spotlight the gruesome true crimes of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for the third installment of "Conversations With a Killer" and the streamer already has a premiere date. Season three, titled "The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes," will debut on Oct. 7, according to Netflix. The three-part documentary is not to be confused with Netflix's other project, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" from "American Horror Story"'s Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters.
Here's How Much Time Passed Between the First 2 Episodes of "House of the Dragon"
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. "House of the Dragon"'s first season is going to cover a pretty major swath of time, though we're not sure yet exactly how many years it will cover. We do know that at some points, the actors playing Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower — Milly Alcock and Emily Carey — will be swapped out for older actors, Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke. But when exactly that big jump will happen, we're not sure.
RELATED PEOPLE
Here's How the "House of the Dragon" Dragons Might Be Related to Daenerys's on "Game of Thrones"
The world of "House of the Dragons" has a pretty major difference from the one viewers got to know in "Game of Thrones": There are a lot more dragons. In the new prequel series, the Targaryens and their dragons have been ruling Westeros for generations. Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) flies on Syrax, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) is bonded with Caraxes, and the skull of Balerion the Dread has a place of honor in the Red Keep. Meanwhile, in the first season of "Game of Thrones," dragons are extinct. When Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) is gifted dragon eggs at her wedding to Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa), she's told they're fossilized. But when she places them on his funeral pyre and walks into the flames, in the morning she wakes with her three dragons: Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion.
Jordan Peele Might Have Left a Clue About His Next Film in the "Nope" Trailer
Jordan Peele's next movie might come sooner than we thought. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Peele addressed comments about a potential "Nope" sequel following fan speculation around a character named Nobody, played by "Conan"'s Michael Busch. "Nope" stars Keke Palmer as Emerald Haywood, Daniel Kaluuya as OJ Haywood, Brandon Perea as Angel Torres, and Steven Yeun as Ricky "Jupe" Park, residents of the rural Agua Dulce area in Southern California, where an otherworldly entity is picking off residents one by one. But in the month since the film premiered, Peele's fans have set their sights on a character who didn't even make it into the final cut.
Lindsay Lohan's "Falling For Christmas" Will Kick Off the Holiday Season This November
Lindsay Lohan's Netflix Christmas movie is heading to the streamer this November. The movie, Lohan's first since 2019's "Among the Shadows," looks to be a classic holiday rom-com, with a heaping helping of candy canes and jingle bells on top. Lohan stars alongside "Glee" alum Chord Overstreet. Netflix's logline for...
King Viserys's Injury in "House of the Dragon" May Have Deeper Meaning, According to the Book
As "House of the Dragon" sets up the years-long conflict that will tear House Targaryen apart, there are already hints that the royal house is struggling to keep it together. The king, Viserys I, finds himself dealing with a nasty injury, and it could symbolize what's to come. King Viserys's...
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0