hi99.com
WTWO career fair at the Terre Haute Convention Center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Jobseekers had the opportunity to meet a wide variety of local employers today. WTWO hosted a career fair and job expo at the Terre Haute Convention Center. Presented by First Financial Bank, the event featured dozens of local companies and organizations looking to fill open positions.
hi99.com
$19 million construction project in full-swing at North Vermillion
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A nearly $19-million construction project is in full swing at the North Vermillion Community School Corporation. From the walls to the lockers, to the classrooms, North Vermillion High School is getting a complete upgrade. Classrooms are being expanded and upgraded, security has been enhanced,
hi99.com
Wabash Valley Coin Club hosts annual fall show
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Wabash Valley Coin Club was back at the Vigo County Fairgrounds this weekend, hosting local dealers and collectors for their annual fall show. Treasurer Marvin Mericle said, as someone who’s been involved in collecting for decades, it’s a show he looks forward to....
hi99.com
Firefighters rescue dog that fell in well in Northern Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters rescued a dog that had fallen into a well in northern Terre Haute. According to the Terre Haute Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 9 a.m. Tuesday to help in the rescue of a dog that had fallen into a 10-foot deep well on North 12th Street.
hi99.com
Water service could expand in the Terre Town area
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The City of Terre Haute and Indiana American Water are gauging community interest about expanding local water services in the Terre Town area. This comes after numerous concerns from residents about well water. A public forum was held at Terre Town Elementary School where...
hi99.com
Local organizations launch “See You in Terre Haute” App
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, along with the city’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, launched the “See You In Terre Haute” app on Wednesday. The chamber’s director of community engagement Josh Alsip said he hopes the app can help showcase the...
hi99.com
THPD: No viable threat to VCSC school
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police in Terre Haute are responding to rumors after social media posts regarding threats to Vigo County Schools gained traction. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, investigators have found that there is no viable threat involved. Police added that they have alerted VCSC...
hi99.com
Following string of deadly crashes, law enforcement wary of speeding
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Following a series of deadly crashes over the weekend, law enforcement are issuing reminders on the dangers of speeding and the importance of safe driving practices. Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said the start of the pandemic also brought along problems of speeding across...
hi99.com
Grand Traverse Pie Company hosts fundraiser for CASA
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Grand Traverse Pie Company hosted Vigo County Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, on Tuesday, donating a portion of the day’s proceeds to the organization. CASA director Glenna Cheesman said they usually work with the restaurant on events like this once or twice a...
hi99.com
SR 63 rollover crash kills Shelburn man
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Shelburn man has died following a single vehicle rollover crash in Sullivan County Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police, 70-year-old Allen L. Clough of Shelburn died as a result of the crash. The cause was reportedly a structural issue with the truck that caused Clough to lose control.
hi99.com
NICU Awareness Day coming to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — You can help babies in the newborn intensive care unit, or NICU, during NICU Awareness month. In a lead-up to the month, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett proclaimed September 30 as NICU Awareness Day in Terre Haute. Project Sweet Peas, a non-profit, encourages people...
hi99.com
Guns and Hoses Demo Derby charity funds awarded
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Earlier this summer, first responders battled it out to raise money for charity. Monday the check presentations took place. The Guns vs Hoses demolition derby took place at the Vigo County Fair. Lambert’s Towing and Recovery, PLC, and others sponsored the event that featured members of the local police and fire departments.
hi99.com
VCSC announces 2-hour-delay for active shooter training
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with the Vigo County School Corporation have announced that students and families can expect a 2-hour-delay due to an upcoming training session. According to VCSC, on September 19 all schools in the organization will observe a 2-hour-delay. The reason for the delay is...
hi99.com
6 years for Danville man for Domestic Battery
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–A Danville man was sentenced last week to 6 years for domestic battery. On February 24, officials said the court heard evidence that ultimately convicted Timothy Sutton. According to officials, he violently attacked two people with a hammer. He attacked them as they were returning to...
hi99.com
Watermelon Business Challenge winner announced
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local entrepreneur was announced as the winner of the Watermelon Business Challenge for Knox County. The owner of Linneweber’s Sauce Company competed against other participants to create products using fresh watermelon or involving the process of watermelon production. Chris Linneweber took advantage...
hi99.com
No injuries reported after a wreck on SR 641
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — No injuries were reported after a motor vehicle accident in Vigo County. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office social media, it happened on State Road 641 near McDaniel Road. Deputies are on scene until the wreck is cleaned up and the investigation...
hi99.com
Danville murder victim identified
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a shooting early Sunday morning in Danville. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as 31-year-old Jonathan E. Barry of Danville. McFadden added that Barry’s family has been notified and an autopsy will be performed on Monday.
hi99.com
Terre Haute prison inmate dies
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Terre Haute has died, according to a press release sent by the FCI. The release said that Jonathan Powers was seen acting erratically on Saturday evening and was evaluated by medical staff at the Terre Haute prison. Staff requested EMS and Powers was later transported to a local hospital.
hi99.com
Sunday storms knocked out power to nearly 3,000 customers overnight
NEW UPDATE: As of 7:00 a.m., just over 100 Duke Energy customers were without power in Vigo and surrounding counties, according to the company’s outage map. UPDATE: A new line of storms blew through early Monday morning, knocking out power to even more Duke Energy customers in Vigo and Clay Counties. In all, around 2,000 customers were without power as of 12:20 a.m. Monday in the Terre Haute region. Power has been restored to mostly everyone in Knox County.
hi99.com
United Way grants for financial literacy programs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Many people who have a job still struggle to make ends meet. In fact, the United Way of the Wabash Valley said 44% of area households face financial difficulties. One way the organization hopes to make a difference is through education. The need for...
