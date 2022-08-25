ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Jim Malak
4d ago

It's not the intersection. This road is straight and you can see for miles with no obstructions in the way. People are dangerous, not the road!

abc27.com

Lancaster Police stop three crimes in progress within 30 minutes

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say officers responded to and stopped three separate crimes in progress within 30 minutes on August 26. At 2:57 a.m. officers responded to the first block of W. Vine Street for a man appearing to be checking door handles and looking into cars. Officers say Angel Roldan-Roman, was determined to have an active criminal warrant and was taken into custody. Officers also located a small amount of marijuana during the arrest.
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby

UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York sewer system gets new owner, how to pay your bill

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — If a sewer system near your changes ownership, do you need to send the bill to a different place? The answer depends. Some people have been confused since PA American Water took over the city of York’s wastewater management system. The sewer system also serves surrounding communities and municipalities.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

2 dead after weekend Harrisburg crash

Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Harrisburg, police said. Harrisburg police said a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle around 10 p.m. in the area of South Cameron and Shanois streets. The Dauphin County coroner pronounced 67-year-old Washington Collier, of Swatara Township, dead...
HARRISBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Railroad and Township Police are Seeking Individual who Tampered with Equipment near Hamburg

Police from the Reading Northern Railroad and Tilden Township are attempting to identify an individual that tampered with railroad equipment near Hamburg on Friday. According to police, on Friday, August 26th, 2022, just before 7:00pm, a white male wearing ball cap, dark colored shirt with possible heart symbol towards top of shirt with lettering underneath of it on back of shirt, and possibly jeans entered onto the Mainline railroad tracks off Industrial drive railroad crossing in Hamburg (Tilden Twp).
HAMBURG, PA
abc27.com

Three arrested in York County armed robbery

NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a York County convenience store over the weekend. According to Northern York County Regional Police, on August 27 at 1:20 a.m. an officer noticed a vehicle pull into a driveway near the Rutter’s Farm Store in North Codorus Township. Two people entered the store and ran back into the vehicle, which left with its headlights off.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Central Dauphin High School temporarily placed on lockdown after police incident

(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.
DAUPHIN, PA
WGAL

Police investigate shooting in Lancaster City

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting in Lancaster city. According to emergency dispatch, the incident occurred Tuesday night around 9:55 p.m. at the intersection of Second and Pearl streets. One person was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for undisclosed injuries.
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Drunk man charged after breaking into home, sleeping on couch

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Halifax man is facing charges after state police say he broke into a woman’s home and was found passed out on her couch drunk. State police were sent to the woman’s home along Pine Street in Coalport Borough on Sunday, Aug. 28 after she reported finding the man on […]
HALIFAX, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 283 in Lancaster County

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused problems for the morning commute on Route 283 in Lancaster County on Friday. The multi-vehicle crash blocked one of the eastbound lanes of Route 283 at Route 772/Mount Joy Road in Rapho Township. UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. Remember, you can...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

