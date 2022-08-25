Read full article on original website
Jim Malak
4d ago
It's not the intersection. This road is straight and you can see for miles with no obstructions in the way. People are dangerous, not the road!
Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
Two bridges reopened to traffic in Cumberland County
Cumberland County officials said today that two bridges that were under construction have reopened. Burgners Bridge on Burgners Road in Lower Frankford Township as well as Roush Bridge on North Dickinson School Road in Dickinson Twp. are now open to traffic. Burgners Bridge is a four-span concrete bridge, built in...
WGAL
Bridge Repair Project Planned on Malleable Road in W. Hempfield Township and Columbia Borough
PennDOT reminds motorists that a bridge repair project is scheduled to begin this week on the Malleable Road bridge (Route 4061) spanning westbound Route 30 in West Hempfield Township and Columbia Borough, Lancaster County. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday. All work will be performed at night. This project includes...
WGAL
Garbage truck catches fire in Lebanon County
SOUTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A garbage truck caught fire in South Lebanon Township, Lebanon County. It happened just before noon Tuesday in the 400 block of East Evergreen Road. Emergency dispatchers said no one was hurt.
abc27.com
Lancaster Police stop three crimes in progress within 30 minutes
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say officers responded to and stopped three separate crimes in progress within 30 minutes on August 26. At 2:57 a.m. officers responded to the first block of W. Vine Street for a man appearing to be checking door handles and looking into cars. Officers say Angel Roldan-Roman, was determined to have an active criminal warrant and was taken into custody. Officers also located a small amount of marijuana during the arrest.
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby
UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
abc27.com
York sewer system gets new owner, how to pay your bill
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — If a sewer system near your changes ownership, do you need to send the bill to a different place? The answer depends. Some people have been confused since PA American Water took over the city of York’s wastewater management system. The sewer system also serves surrounding communities and municipalities.
2 dead after weekend Harrisburg crash
Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Harrisburg, police said. Harrisburg police said a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle around 10 p.m. in the area of South Cameron and Shanois streets. The Dauphin County coroner pronounced 67-year-old Washington Collier, of Swatara Township, dead...
skooknews.com
Railroad and Township Police are Seeking Individual who Tampered with Equipment near Hamburg
Police from the Reading Northern Railroad and Tilden Township are attempting to identify an individual that tampered with railroad equipment near Hamburg on Friday. According to police, on Friday, August 26th, 2022, just before 7:00pm, a white male wearing ball cap, dark colored shirt with possible heart symbol towards top of shirt with lettering underneath of it on back of shirt, and possibly jeans entered onto the Mainline railroad tracks off Industrial drive railroad crossing in Hamburg (Tilden Twp).
WGAL
DA: Pennsylvania State Police trooper justified in fatally shooting man in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Lebanon County district attorney has ruled that a Pennsylvania State Police trooper was justified in fatally shooting a man last year. District Attorney Pier Hess Graf on Monday released a nearly 50-page report on the investigation. The shooting has drawn scrutiny due to the...
abc27.com
Three arrested in York County armed robbery
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a York County convenience store over the weekend. According to Northern York County Regional Police, on August 27 at 1:20 a.m. an officer noticed a vehicle pull into a driveway near the Rutter’s Farm Store in North Codorus Township. Two people entered the store and ran back into the vehicle, which left with its headlights off.
Penn State Health’s new hospital, and other medical-related projects planned for central Pa.
Penn State Health has completed construction on the new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center at State Road and Harrisburg Pike in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. The hospital expects to open on Oct. 3. The 341,000-square-foot, six-story medical center will include 132 private inpatient beds, an emergency department, various...
abc27.com
Central Dauphin High School temporarily placed on lockdown after police incident
(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.
WGAL
Police investigate shooting in Lancaster City
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting in Lancaster city. According to emergency dispatch, the incident occurred Tuesday night around 9:55 p.m. at the intersection of Second and Pearl streets. One person was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for undisclosed injuries.
Pennsylvania pedestrian killed in Ocean City crash
A Pennsylvania woman was killed while trying to cross Coastal Highway in Ocean City on Friday night.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
New Wawa and Chick-fil-a locations, plus 16 other projects proposed for central Pa.
During the month of June, developers proposed new restaurants, housing developments, early learning centers, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. It is important to note that not all plans come to fruition and even those that do could sometimes take years before a shovel...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Hit with Heavy Rain; Downed Trees and Minor Flooding Reported
Just after 2:30pm, Tuesday, Schuylkill County was hit with some heavy rain causing some minor flooding and downed trees. The hardest hit areas seemed to be the western and southern areas of the county. Frailey Township and the Donaldson area reported some downed trees that also knocked out power to...
Drunk man charged after breaking into home, sleeping on couch
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Halifax man is facing charges after state police say he broke into a woman’s home and was found passed out on her couch drunk. State police were sent to the woman’s home along Pine Street in Coalport Borough on Sunday, Aug. 28 after she reported finding the man on […]
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 283 in Lancaster County
RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused problems for the morning commute on Route 283 in Lancaster County on Friday. The multi-vehicle crash blocked one of the eastbound lanes of Route 283 at Route 772/Mount Joy Road in Rapho Township. UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. Remember, you can...
