Agriculture Online
Farmers see intensive management pay in a dry year
CHAD HENDERSON – MADISON, ALABAMA. Chad Henderson is part of a fifth-generation farming operation in Madison, Alabama. Henderson Farms operates over 8,000 acres of dryland and irrigated corn, dryland soybeans, wheat, and dryland and irrigated double-crop soybeans. When not farming, Chad can be found carrying on another proud family tradition as a drag racer for Henderson Racing.
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, August 29, 2022
1. Corn Higher, Soybeans Lower in Overnight Trading. Corn was higher in overnight trading after the Pro Farmer Crop Tour indicated reduced year-over-year production while soybeans were lower as participants forecast larger output. U.S. corn growers are expected to produce 13.759 billion bushels on yield of 168.1 bushels an acre,...
Agriculture Online
Corn condition drops for fourth straight week
The USDA released its 22nd Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of August 26, 86% of the U.S. corn crop...
Agriculture Online
Corn jumps to 2-month high as heat, dryness hit U.S. crops
HAMBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose on Monday to their highest level in about two months after a U.S. crop inspection tour forecast smaller harvests following hot and dry weather. Soybeans fell after the crop tour forecast a large U.S. harvest. Wheat was pressured by cheap export...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans end lower on favorable U.S. weather, big harvest
CHICAGO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Monday on expectations for a large U.S. crop and favorable weather ahead of the harvest, traders said. * Front-month September soybeans sank 70-1/2 cents to end at $15.34-3/4 a bushel. Most-active November soybean futures settled down 23-1/2 cents at $14.37-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal were $1.4 lower at $427.10 a ton, and CBOT December soyoil fell 0.44 cent to 66.44 cents per lb. * After the close of trading on Friday, advisory service Pro Farmer predicted a soybean crop of 4.535 billion bushels, slightly above the U.S. Department of Agriculture's forecast of 4.531 billion bushels. The corn crop was projected to be smaller than USDA's forecasts. * Rains in August have helped soybean crops, brokers said. * Traders were buying corn and selling soybeans in spread trades, brokers said. * The USDA is expected to rate 56% of the nation's soybeans in good to excellent condition in a weekly report later on Monday, down 1 percentage point compared with last week's ratings. Estimates ranged from 55% to 58%. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Richard Chang)
Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of...
rigzone.com
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
Economist sounds alarm on green energy as Americans struggle with costs: 'Europe is telling us a big story'
As reports indicate over 20 million Americans are struggling to keep pace with their utility bills, former Trump campaign adviser Stephen Moore weighed in on growing concerns over the plummeting home prices and the left's green energy push as a costly alternative to fossil fuels. "Americans should be paying attention...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn falls; set for biggest gain in six months on U.S. crop losses
SINGAPORE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chicago corn eased on Wednesday amid a broad decline in world markets, but the grain is poised for its biggest monthly rise in six months as declining U.S. crop prospects underpin prices. Wheat and soybeans slid on expectations of higher global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The...
Agriculture Online
Planting soybeans early may lead to yield gains
Hopes of high yields and extra income have spurred many farmers to plant soybeans earlier than ever. “With any trend, the proof is in the pudding,” says Mark Worner, an Agoro Carbon Alliance agronomist. “I think most operators are seeing, when the stars align to get their beans in earlier, they’re getting a better return on investment with the yield on those acres.”
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn eases from two-month high, lower U.S. crop outlook curbs losses
SINGAPORE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Tuesday, as the market took a breather after hitting a more than two-month high in the previous session on support from the deteriorating condition of the U.S. crop. Wheat dipped, although the market traded close to last session's seven-week top,...
Agriculture Online
Prices close mixed | Monday, August 29, 2022
At the end of the trading day, prices closed in line with the trend from earlier in the day. September corn closed up 14¢ while September soybeans closed down 67¢. CBOT wheat closed up 35¢. KC wheat is up 29¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 23¢.
ValueWalk
Natural Gas Prices And Crude Oil Prices Are Surging
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. The Labor Department on Thursday announced that weekly unemployment claims declined slightly to 243,000 in the latest week, down from a revised 245,000 in the previous week. Continuing unemployment claims declined to 1.415 million in the latest week, down from a revised 1.434 million in the previous week. So on the surface, unemployment is not a problem yet, even though the four-week moving averages of both weekly and continuing claims rose slightly.
Agriculture Online
China eastern provinces' rice output hit by high temperatures - agri minister
Aug 29 (Reuters) - China's agriculture minister expressed concern for the country's autumn grain production, according to a ministry statement on Monday, and said high temperatures and drought have hit rice production in the eastern Jiangsu and Anhui provinces. China's agriculture ministry cited Tang Renjian as saying that it is...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn hits 2-month high after U.S. crop forecast cut due to hot, dry weather
CHICAGO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures set a two-month high on Monday after a U.S. crop inspection tour last week projected harvests would fall short of government estimates due to hot, dry weather. Wheat futures also rallied, while soybeans fell after the crop tour forecast...
FOXBusiness
Top industry group raises alarm on future of green energy: 'Has now become a crisis'
FIRST ON FOX: The National Mining Association (NMA) issued a stark warning Tuesday that the U.S. is too reliant on imports to fulfill mineral requirements needed for green energy projects. The NMA, which is the leading trade organization representing mining interests in the U.S., expressed its concerns in a federal...
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat futures end higher on short covering
CHICAGO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Monday on short covering and technical buying, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 37-1/2 cents at $8.42-3/4 a bushel. * The most-active contract reached its highest price since July 12, after falling last week to its lowest price since February. Corn futures also rose at the CBOT. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery advanced 30-1/4 cents to finish at $9.12-1/2 a bushel, and MGEX December spring wheat futures jumped 23-3/4 cents to end at $9.33-1/4 a bushel. * Analysts on average expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a weekly report due out later on Monday, to rate 64% of the U.S. spring wheat crop as good to excellent, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. That would be unchanged from a week ago. * Analysts estimated the U.S. spring wheat harvest to be 52% complete, up from 33% by Aug. 21. * In Ukraine, a major wheat and corn supplier, agricultural exports could rise to 6 million to 6.5 million tonnes in October, double the volume seen in July, the country's agriculture minister said. * The Russia-focused Sovecon consultancy said it raised its forecast for Russia's wheat exports in the 2022/23 marketing season which started on July 1 by 200,000 tonnes to 43.1 million tonnes. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Agriculture Online
No-till and cover crops yield success in a northern setting
Greg Amundson, Gilby, North Dakota, had been sitting on the fence about making a full switch to no-till. He’d experimented with it and was growing cover crops to protect his soil from erosion. Still, switching to an all no-till system seemed risky for his location in eastern North Dakota’s Red River Valley, where the soil is heavy and slow to warm in the spring.
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Soybeans down 25-30 cents, wheat down 12-15 cents, corn down 10-12 cents
CHICAGO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 12 to 15 cents per bushel. * Profit-taking seen pressuring wheat market after...
Agriculture Online
Argentine grains producers have sold 51.6% of 21/22 soybeans so far -government
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Argentina's grain producers have sold 51.6% of the 2021/22 soybean harvest so far, the country's Ministry of Agriculture said on Tuesday, lagging behind the 62% sales rate reported at the same point in the previous season. Argentina soybean production in the 2021/22 cycle was...
