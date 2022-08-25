ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Cove Springs, FL

Green Cove Springs hiring Police Officer jobs

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mQNfn_0hVXHtAI00

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Green Cove Springs Police Department is looking to fill Officer jobs currently available.

This position performs general police functions in the prevention of crime, protection of life and property, and apprehension of criminal offenders through enforcement of laws and ordinances.

Applications can be found HERE.

Requirements and qualifications:

Associate’s degree in a related field and must meet all State Police Minimum Standards requirements as authorized in F.S. 943.13 Language skill or four (4) years of military service may be substituted for the degree. Any equivalent combination of training, education and experience may be considered for the minimum qualifications.

Contact (904)-297-7500 or http://www.greencovesprings.com for more information.

