Sally Rose Gifford, 92, of Springfield Ohio, passed away on August 22, 2022. She was born September 3, 1929, in Marietta, OH to Frank O. Smith and Marcia Rae (Ward) Smith. She graduated from Marietta High school in 1947 and received a BS in Education at Ohio University in 1950. She married Earl C. Gifford on July 29, 1950, and they were married 54 and ½ years before his death in March of 2005. Sally was a member of First Baptist Church in Marietta for many years where she sang in the choir, taught children’s Sunday School and VBS, served as Deaconess, and was on various committees. She was a teacher’s aide and then a 6th-grade teacher at Washington School. Being a member of the Marietta Chapter of Eastern Star for just over 70 years, she served in various offices including Worthy Matron and later as Deputy Grand Matron for District 25 of Ohio. She was Guardian of Bethel #40 Job’s Daughters for 2 years. Sally traveled the state and hosted many women’s events while Earl advanced to Grand High Priest of the Grand Chapter of Ohio. She then was his secretary as he was Grand Secretary for several years. They moved to Springfield OH in 2004 into an apartment at the Ohio Masonic Community. She became very active serving as a volunteer in the gift shop, a tour guide of the facility, and on the board of her apartment building. As a member of DAR, she was a docent at the Pennsylvania House in Springfield for a short time.

SPRINGFIELD, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO