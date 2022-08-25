Read full article on original website
Obituary: Shepherd, Paul Lavere
Paul Lavere Shepherd, 88, a longtime resident of Parkersburg, WV, and former resident of Defuniak Springs, Florida for 28 years, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Waterview Pointe Nursing Home in Marietta, OH. He was born on June 12, 1934, in Walton, WV a son of the late Reverend William C. Shepherd and Mary Shepherd Martin. He graduated from St. Marys High School, Class of 1953, and attended West Virginia University where he played football for the Mountaineers.
Obituary: Barker, Sharon Kay Bibb
Sharon Kay Bibb Barker, 68, of Davisville WV, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, in Davisville, WV. Co-founder of Hope Freewill Baptist Church, Parkersburg, WV. Sharon is survived by three sons; Sean Morton of Cincinnati, OH, Bret Morton (Dena) of Marietta, OH, Chris Morton (Carla) of Parkersburg, WV, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several brothers and sisters.
Obituary: Anderson, Wanda L.
Wanda L. Anderson 67, of Parkersburg, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center. She was born July 26, 1955, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Jodie E. and Gracie Airson Brown. Wanda was a 1974 graduate of Parkersburg High School and Mountain State College. She...
Obituary: Watson, Northa Louise
From the mailman and bank tellers who enjoyed her baked goods at Christmas, to her nieces and nephews whom she loved as if she had birthed them, to her son and grandsons to whom she devoted the middle of her retirement years, Northa Louise Watson was a loyal and loving mother, grandmother, and friend. Northa was born in Washington Courthouse, Ohio, on May 22, 1939, to the late Oscar and Helen (McCoy) Wilson and spent her formative years in Ohio before moving to Florida as a young adult. Northa settled in Kanawha County, West Virginia, in the 1970s and later moved to Wood County, West Virginia, to be closer to family. She gave her life to Jesus in 1975 and spent the rest of her days praising Him for the wonderful changes He brought to her life. Northa was called home to be with her Lord on August 26, 2022, at Stonerise Parkersburg (Eagle Point) in Parkersburg, WV.
Obituary: Johnson, Anna Mae
Anna Mae Johnson, 95, of Vienna died August 27, 2022, at CCMC Memorial Campus. She was born in Vinton, OH a daughter of the late Orie E. and Hazel M. (Kent) Painter. She worked for the Internal Revenue Service and was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church for over sixty years where she was a member of Seekers Sunday School Class, the finance committee, and the leadership council. She was past president and life member of Camden Clark Auxiliary and had also volunteered for over twenty years. She enjoyed flower gardening and birds.
Obituary: Jackson, Michael A.
Michael A. Jackson, 48 of Belpre passed away on August 28, 2022. He was born June 24, 1974, in West Branch, MI, a son of Henry E. Jackson (Teresa) of Vienna, WV, and Jerie A. Hude (Bob) of West Branch, MI. Mike was a carpenter/handyman. He enjoyed nature, fishing, and...
Obituary: Marvin, Tara L. (Cline)
Tara L. (Cline) Marvin, age 62 from Devola, OH, passed away on August 27, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Tara was born on February 7, 1960, in Marietta, OH. She was a 1977 graduate of Warren High School and continued her education at the Washington County Career Center and Ohio University.
Obituary: Bell, Randy Lee
Randy Lee Bell, 60, of Nelsonville, Ohio passed away on August 26, 2022. He was born on December 11, 1961, in Nelsonville, Ohio where he resided for the majority of his life. An avid fisher, Randy enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren fishing, as well as, playing poker with many childhood friends.
Obituary: Schauwecker, Barbara Ann
Barbara Ann Schauwecker, 89, of Parkersburg died August 24, 2022, at Stonerise Healthcare. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Charles Joseph and Loretta Beatrice (Luthringer) Loritsch. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church and worked at JcPenny’s. She enjoyed crafting, woodworking, and...
Obituary: Gifford, Sally Rose
Sally Rose Gifford, 92, of Springfield Ohio, passed away on August 22, 2022. She was born September 3, 1929, in Marietta, OH to Frank O. Smith and Marcia Rae (Ward) Smith. She graduated from Marietta High school in 1947 and received a BS in Education at Ohio University in 1950. She married Earl C. Gifford on July 29, 1950, and they were married 54 and ½ years before his death in March of 2005. Sally was a member of First Baptist Church in Marietta for many years where she sang in the choir, taught children’s Sunday School and VBS, served as Deaconess, and was on various committees. She was a teacher’s aide and then a 6th-grade teacher at Washington School. Being a member of the Marietta Chapter of Eastern Star for just over 70 years, she served in various offices including Worthy Matron and later as Deputy Grand Matron for District 25 of Ohio. She was Guardian of Bethel #40 Job’s Daughters for 2 years. Sally traveled the state and hosted many women’s events while Earl advanced to Grand High Priest of the Grand Chapter of Ohio. She then was his secretary as he was Grand Secretary for several years. They moved to Springfield OH in 2004 into an apartment at the Ohio Masonic Community. She became very active serving as a volunteer in the gift shop, a tour guide of the facility, and on the board of her apartment building. As a member of DAR, she was a docent at the Pennsylvania House in Springfield for a short time.
Obituary: Baker, Jr., Robert E.
Robert E. Baker, Jr., 74, of Belpre, passed away on August 23, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born September 16, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Robert Edward and Goldie Marie Lee Baker. He served in the US Marine Corp. Robert worked as a supervisor at O’Ames #2, at E.I. Dupont in security, and at Walmart as a stocker. He was a member of the Lubeck Church of Christ.
Obituary: Richards, Dale “Dalebert” Leroy
Dale “Dalebert” Leroy Richards, 57, of Parkersburg WV, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022. He was born September 1, 1964, a son of the late Jackie and Nina Caplinger Richards. He was a handyman and enjoyed the Dallas Cowboys, trench art, and his only daughter. Dale is survived...
Former WVU offensive lineman Josh Jenkins reflects on the Backyard Brawl
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the long-awaited “Backyard Brawl” back for WVU football fans we reached out to a local former Mountaineer player to talk about his experience in the storied rivalry. Parkersburg high school alum and five-year West Virginia University offensive lineman, Josh Jenkins is excited to...
County Commission: 8/29/2022. Sheriff Rick Woodyard requests six new vehicles
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sheriff Rick Woodyard stood in front of county commission today to request an emergency request for the purchase of six new department vehicles. This comes after his March request was accepted and the dealership changed the timeline of the cars that the department planned to receive.
Parkersburg football team lends a helping hand to the community after big win
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Just days after the Big Red’s big win on Friday night they went out to the community who supports them to lend a helping hand. They helped move Molly’s Pet Pantry from one place to another. The team gathered at the pet pantry to...
Marietta receives RAISE grant for additional parking
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Marietta and Marietta college received $1 million in funding from the RAISE grant to begin the design and engineering for two parking garages. One of the garages will be placed on the Marietta college campus and the other will be placed in Downtown...
“Basically without bees what can we do?” Bearsville Bees speaks about the importance of bees
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County was buzzing this weekend in anticipation of the annual honey festival returning to town. Many vendors came to the event to sell their locally produced honey but also to give knowledge on bees and their impact. One specific company, Bearsville Bees, that is produced...
North Bend State Park accepts applications for controlled deer hunt
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Applications are being accepted for controlled deer hunts at four state parks in West Virginia. The four state parks accepting applications will be Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twins falls resort. Hunters have until Wednesday to submit all applications. The drawing will be held...
Artemis Program brings renewed anticipation for the future of space exploration
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - NASA’s Artemis Program brings renewed anticipation for the future of space exploration. The upcoming Artemis space launch ushers in the first human exploration of the moon in almost fifty years. Andrew Beck is an assistant professor for geology and planetary sciences at Marietta College and...
