These 24 People Were Arrested In Lubbock on August 29th
Mondays are usually considered the most boring day of the week unless there happens to be a three-day weekend. But maybe it's not boring but just plain criminal?. As I was going through the roster of people who were arrested I decided to look and see how many people were arrested on a Monday. Boy, howdy was I ever wrong to say Monday was boring. There are tons of people in Lubbock apparently doing things they shouldn't.
Lubbock Worker Shot in Head by Firearm Going Off Accidentally
A Lubbock worker was shot in the head on Saturday, August 27th after a firearm accidentally went off inside the house he was working at. KAMC News reports that Lubbock Police responded to the 2600 block of 26th Street for reports of possible shots fired. This was at around 3:40 p.m.
Woman, age 69, dies after August 15 Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said a 69-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries Sunday after an August 15 drive-by shooting. Margie Johnson was taken to UMC after the shooting. Police originally said Johnson’s injuries were “serious, but non-life-threatening.” LPD said Johnson, along with 44-year-old Edward Johnson, were inside a house in the 2700 […]
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 28 People Arrested Over the Weekend (August 27th & 28th)
School is officially back in session across Lubbock, but some people just don't seem to learn their lesson. We have Lubbock's mugshots from this weekend, along with the smart choices these people decided to make. I'm just ecstatic for next weekend as it's the first home game of Texas Tech's...
Six teens arrested after police chase from Floydada to Lubbock Co.
LUBBOCK CO., Texas (KCBD) - Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties, according to the Floyd County Record. Floyd County Record reported the group was first spotted at the Floydada Allsup’s. The teens reportedly flashed a gun at someone and were reported to local police. The responding Floydada police officer tried pull over the teen’s black SUV. However, police stated the vehicle drove away, fleeing into Crosby County before heading west toward Lubbock.
Lubbock-Cooper parent raises concerns after child leaves campus twice unsupervised
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock Cooper parent raised concerns after her fifth grader managed to leave school twice within two days. “I’m scared for him to be here,” said the Lubbock Cooper Parent who chose to stay anonymous. She said her nine year old has ADHD and autism and she worries for his safety on the school campus.
Lubbock, Did You Even Know You Could Order a Whataburger Box?
Whataburger is a staple of the standard Lubbockite diet. Whataburger has saved my life multiple times at 3 a.m. I never don't want a potato egg taquito. But today is the first time I've ever heard about the Whataburger box, which is 10 plain burgers with the toppings and condiments on the side. I found out about the box because a woman went viral on TikTok after Whataburger employees wanted a picture of her for ordering the first one ever from their store.
Crash on University and Marsha Sharp
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A two-vehicle crash on University and Marsha Sharp is causing a traffic backup along University Avenue and the Marsha Sharp off-ramp. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. This story is developing.
Lubbock community still looking for answers after another drive-by shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead. Just after 1:00 a.m. on August 15, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2700 block of East Colgate. Police found 69-year-old Margie Johnson with serious injuries. She was taken to UMC where she died on Aug. 28.
Neighbor arrested after rendering first aid to victim in Saturday shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A recently released police report provides new details for a shooting that occurred on Saturday, August 27, in the area of 26th Street and University Ave. The alleged shooter was arrested and charged. John Karika was arrested for aggravated assault on Saturday after shooting someone from...
LPD adds 19 new police officers to the force
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department celebrated its latest academy cadets officially becoming police officers on Monday. Class 2022A is the first graduating class of the year. The 19 cadets made up the biggest graduating in 15 years. The last class, Class 2021B, had just six cadets. Lieutenant Brady Cross has been a part […]
Vandals destroy years of work by hacking 15 trees at McCullough park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are looking for the vandals that destroyed a row of trees in a City park last week, ruining years of hard work from employees and volunteers. After receiving a tip, the City’s Parks and Recreation Department found 15 trees hacked in half at McCullough...
Flooding On Lubbock’s 50th Street In Pictures
I looked down from watching TV on Sunday afternoon and I couldn't believe the message I got on my phone. I live at the North Loop and the Interstate. We heard a lot of thunder and then had light rain for 5-10 minutes. This is kind of why I was unconcerned about the weather. We all tend to think that whatever weather we're getting at our house is what everyone else is getting.
Six teens arrested, SUV runs out of gas during police chase into Lubbock County
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Six teenagers were arrested after leading police on a chase through three counties early Tuesday morning, according to a sergeant with the Floydada Police Department. Police told EverythingLubbock.com the incident started after one of the teens flashed a gun at the Floydada Allsup’s and asked an employee something to the effect […]
Levelland Sgt. Shawn Wilson awarded $10,000 grant
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sergeant Shawn Wilson from the Levelland Police Department was awarded a $10,000 grant from Running 4 Heroes on Saturday. The organization honors all first responders nationwide that have been killed or wounded in the line of duty. “Extremely blessed, you know, I wasn’t expecting this at...
Trial in 16-year-old murder case awaits DNA test results
A second status hearing in the murder case against Jimmy Don Wolfenbarger was set for Nov. 10. The first one was Aug. 25 in Llano County District Court, where District Attorney Sonny McAfee said he is waiting for DNA test results before setting a trial date. Wolfenbarger, 58, is charged...
Tech Terrace residents concerned with new student housing proposal in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas – A new student housing proposal has residents in Tech Terrace concerned for what traffic the apartment complex would bring to what they say is an already congested area. The land, which is directly across Texas Tech University near Boston and 19th Street was recently purchased by a student housing company out of […]
Security Camera Captures Crazy Lightning Strike On 31st Street In Lubbock
Lubbock definitely got some crazy weather yesterday. It's hard to complain about the rain and the flooding after having such a dry summer. We all know what to expect around these parts. It dumps rain on us mercilessly until we nearly float away, and then we dry out for what feels like an eternity until it happens again.
Watch: Lubbock small business burglarized, hours after grand opening
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock small business was the victim of a burglary on Friday, August 25. On Monday, the owner released surveillance video to EverythingLubbock.com. Liza Gomez, announced on social media that her small business, Queens Cave, was the victim of a burglary hours after its grand opening. “Five...
Grand Opening of Parry’s Pizzeria & taphouse Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— Beyond the impressive menu of pizza, wings and other New York- inspired eats, Perry’s Pizza has a craft beer menu with 72 drafts, including several handles from local breweries. For location hours visit the website.
