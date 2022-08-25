Read full article on original website
Panthers finish runner-up in Norfolk volleyball invite
The Norfolk volleyball team improved to 2-2 on the season after finishing second in its own tournament on Saturday. The Panthers won their pool by sweeping Kearney and Yankton but fell short in the title mach, losing to Bennington 25-10, 25-16. Pool A. Norfolk def. Yankton 25-18, 25-23 Kearney def....
Norfolk Woman Booked With Intent To Deliver
Norfolk Police were called to the 300 block of S 10th Street around 3:50 Sunday morning on a report of two females fighting in front of a home. An officer spoke with a man and a woman who were in a nearby parked vehicle. Another officer spoke with two women walking away from the area.
Norfolk Man Booked For 3rd Offense DUI
Norfolk Police conducted a traffic stop around 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 27th in the 800 block of S 13th Street. The officer spoke with the driver, 30 year old Chad Sholes of Norfolk. The officer could smell alcohol and a field sobriety test was performed as well as a breath test.
No. 6 Norfolk softball finishes 2-1 in Lincoln tournament
The No. 6 Norfolk softball team won two games and lost one on Saturday in the Lincoln Public Schools Invitational at the Doris Bair complex in Lincoln. Norfolk took six innings to defeat Kearney 10-2 in the opener before earning a 7-5 win over Lincoln Pius X. The Panthers then fell to No. 7 Millard West 2-1.
The Zone 1 of 40 organizations to receive $25,000 grant
The Zone Afterschool Program is a safe space were kids can come afterschool. Last Thursday, they got a great surprise. Executive Director Alexis Huisman says she thought she was going to First Interstate Bank in Norfolk to give a presentation on The Zone, but instead was presented something herself. "My...
Former Madison County commissioner, Battle Creek police chief Prauner dies
Former Madison County commissioner and long-time Battle Creek police chief Jim Prauner has died. Services are pending. Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek is in charge of arrangements. Jim Prauner was 72.
Woman Accused Of Possession Of Controlled Substance
A 24 year old Norfolk woman is facing drug charges after an incident around 7:30 Sunday evening in the 700 block of Linden Lane. Norfolk Police were called to recover possible drugs. When they arrived, they spoke to an individual who stated that a medication pill was found in Alexandria Jacobsen’s purse. There was also a straw that had burnt residue on it.
