DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced the addition of Patricia Elias to its global executive leadership team as chief people and culture officer (CPCO). This newly created role highlights the importance of strengthening and amplifying the company’s culture to further elevate its worldwide employee base, which has grown fourfold over the last two years to more than 800 team members across five continents today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005505/en/ Patricia Elias joins the Vantage Data Centers global leadership team as chief people and culture officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO