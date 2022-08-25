NORTH SACRAMENTO — A woman was shot and killed by police after she stabbed an officer. SaturdayAccording to Sacramento police, at around 7:30 p.m., officers were responding to reports of a woman assaulting another woman.When they arrived, they got a description of the suspect and began searching the area.A short time later, the suspect was found, and an officer tried to make contact with her, but she charged at the officer and stabbed him in the arm, according to police.The female fell to the ground; however, she continued brandishing the knife at the officers, police said. An officer-involved shooting then occurred, and the woman was pronounced dead on scene.The officer was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery and is currently recovering.Police do not think this was a domestic dispute and also say they don't believe the women knew each other.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO