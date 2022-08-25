Read full article on original website
Woman killed in fatal Sacramento hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman died on Monday night following a collision with a vehicle in the 3700 block of Broadway, according to the Sacramento Police Department. At around 8:05 p.m., police received reports that the driver fled the scene after the collision. When officers arrived on scene they said they found a woman […]
Police: ‘Apparent’ bullet found inside deceased Stockton 19-year-old
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said an “apparent” bullet was found inside the body of a 19-year-old who was picked up by medics on Porterfield Court. The police said they received a call on Saturday about a person “down in the road” just before noon. Responding medics transported the man to a […]
Man found shot, killed inside vehicle in Stockton, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was found shot and killed in his vehicle in Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to police. (Video: Top headlines for Aug. 30) Officers responded around 6:41 a.m. to the 800 block of East Hammer Lane for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they...
Auburn man found guilty of murder in 2020 Roseville hotel shooting
The Placer County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Tuesday an Auburn man was found guilty of first-degree murder related to a Sept. 18, 2020, shooting at the Home 2 Suites by Hilton Hotel in Roseville. Anders Johanson-Fulilangi, 29, was involved in a robbery with two other individuals; Michale L. Fotfili,...
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Yuba City shooting
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A man is in custody and booked on suspicion of murder after a fatal shooting in Yuba City in July. According to a news release from Yuba City Police, officers arrested 23-year-old Rigoberto Bueno Jr. around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday. His bail is set at $1 million.
Shooting at liquor store allegedly started over cigarettes
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — What started off as just another sale escalated to gunshots Monday night at a Stockton liquor store on Jamestown Street. “Just before 10 p.m., our officers responded to a disturbance at Victoria’s Liquor Store,” Officer Joe Silva said. The store owner’s son told FOX40 the disturbance started over a pack of […]
Man, 21, found fatally shot in car on E. Hammer Lane in Stockton
STOCKTON – An investigation is underway in Stockton after a man was found fatally shot in a car Tuesday morning. Stockton police say officers responded to the 800 block of E. Hammer Lane around 6:40 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man in a car who had been shot. Medics soon pronounced him dead at the scene, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation. The name of the man killed has not been released, but police say he was 21 years old.
Roseville police arrest suspect weeks after he sped away from officers on motorcycle
ROSEVILLE – He may have gotten away at the time, but police didn't let a suspect who sped away from officers in Roseville on a motorcycle get away forever. Roseville police say, back on July 27, officers were doing speed enforcement on Foothills Boulevard near Vineyard and Baseline roads. At some point, officers spotted a suspect on a motorcycle speeding up to the road; officers clocked him at 94 mph. Officers tried to pull him over, but they broke it off as the chase continued at dangerous speeds. An investigation was started and soon the alleged rider was identified as Sacramento resident Timothy Baxter. A search warrant was issued and it was served on Aug. 25. Baxter's motorcycle was impounded and he was arrested on charges of evading with willful disregard for public safety.
Deadly Broadway hit and run in Sacramento under investigation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department has opened an investigation after a deadly hit-and-run collision. Police said the collision happened along the 3700 block of Broadway around 8 p.m. Police said a vehicle hit a woman and then took off. The woman was taken to the hospital but ultimately...
Sacramento man facing prison sentence for 2018 rape of minor
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office shared on Tuesday that a Sacramento man was convicted by a jury for the 2018 rape of a 14-year-old girl. Jermine Hollie is now facing a sentencing of 60 years to life in prison for committing the lewd act and will appear in court on […]
'Why would you do that?' | Family identifies Stockton man killed in shooting as Edward Williford
STOCKTON, Calif. — Family members said Edward Williford, a man killed Friday in Stockton, had a laugh that brought happiness to everyone who knew him. "His laugh is like, whether you are down or you got mad or anything, he'll make you laugh, and his laugh really just brought out joy to everybody," said Mikaela Moore.
Woman shot in leg, taken to hospital, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One woman was injured in a shooting in Sacramento, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Aug. 28, 2022. The shooting happened in the area of American and Cleveland Avenues around 2 p.m. on Sunday, the Sacramento Police Department said. The woman was shot in...
Shooting in Sacramento leaves 1 man dead, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound in the area of Harris Avenue and Fig Street just before 10:50 p.m., police said. The man died at the scene of the shooting.
Sacramento Police search for gunman in shooting death of man in Del Paso Heights
Law enforcement in Sacramento are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood Saturday, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, officers said they responded to the area of Harris Avenue and Fig Street after a report came in that...
Alleged South Sacramento assault leaves woman dead, woman arrested
SOUTH SACRAMENTO — One woman is dead, and another is in custody after an alleged assault in South Sacramento Saturday afternoon.According to Sacramento police, the incident happened just after 3 p.m. on the 7700 block of La Mancha Way.Two women were involved in an assault, with one getting arrested and the other pronounced dead at a hospital.Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. This investigation is in its early stages, and the motive remains under investigation; however, it is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Sacramento Police There are not believed to be any suspects outstanding.
Family identifies Del Paso Heights shooting victim
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday evening, the Sacramento Police Department responded to Harris Avenue and Fig Street after receiving reports of a shooting. According to a news release from the Sacramento police, when officers arrived on the scene they found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officials said that personnel from […]
Woman shot and killed by police after stabbing Sacramento police officer
NORTH SACRAMENTO — A woman was shot and killed by police after she stabbed an officer. SaturdayAccording to Sacramento police, at around 7:30 p.m., officers were responding to reports of a woman assaulting another woman.When they arrived, they got a description of the suspect and began searching the area.A short time later, the suspect was found, and an officer tried to make contact with her, but she charged at the officer and stabbed him in the arm, according to police.The female fell to the ground; however, she continued brandishing the knife at the officers, police said. An officer-involved shooting then occurred, and the woman was pronounced dead on scene.The officer was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery and is currently recovering.Police do not think this was a domestic dispute and also say they don't believe the women knew each other.
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary August 26-28, 2022
Charges: VC 23152 (B), 23152 (A) Suspect: ALVAREZ-FIGUEROA, JOSE (HMA, 48, ARRESTED) It is unlawful for a person who is under the influence of any alcoholic beverage to drive a vehicle. Day Watch. Time: 0637 hours. Report: 22-004726. Charges: PC 243 (D), 273.5 (A), 236, 245 (A)(4) Location: CONFIDENTIAL. Suspect:...
Man killed by suspected armed robber at Capitol Casino in Sacramento identified
SACRAMENTO -- The man killed by a suspected armed robber Monday morning at a Sacramento casino has been identified. The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. at Capitol Casino in Sacramento on 411 N. 16th Street. According to a police spokesperson, a man armed with a gun was attempting to rob the casino when a security guard, later identified by the Sacramento County Coroner as 27-year-old Sean Bernal, approached the robber. The shooter, identified as 36-year-old Dawan Pecot, then shot the man and continued to fire as he left the casino. Officers responding to the initial robbery report say they heard gunshots when they pulled up. Pecot, who was still armed, was attempting to leave when officers disarmed and detained him. Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, but think it is an isolated event. They don't believe there are outstanding suspects. Pecot was taken to the hospital after complaining of shortness of breath. After being medically cleared, he was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of homicide and robbery.He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 7.
2 killed in crash in south Sacramento neighborhood
SACRAMENTO – Authorities say two people have died after a crash in a south Sacramento neighborhood early Monday morning.The scene is near Kirkton Court, off of Vintage Park Drive and Elk Grove Florin Road. Exactly what led up to the crash, which happened a little before 4:30 a.m., is unclear. The car ended up wrapped around the tree.At least two people were killed in the crash, California Highway Patrol says. One other person has been taken to the hospital. The names of the people killed have not been released at this point.
