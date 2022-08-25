ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

KUOW

Seattle! You can get free Narcan delivered to you

If you appear to be snoozing on the sidewalk, Meghan Hushagen, a nurse who works on Aurora, will wake you up. “There are people sleeping on the ground all around Seattle; every time I pass by someone who looks like they’re in too deep a sleep, I ruin their nap, check in to make sure they’re okay,” said Hushagen.
SEATTLE, WA
Outsider.com

Missing Seattle Hiker’s Body Found at Bottom of Cliffs Near Washington’s Lake Lillian

The search for a missing hiker has come to an end as officials have located the 24-year-old’s body near Lillian Lake in Washington. On Monday, August 15, loved ones reported Nicolas Gomiero missing after he went hiking in the Lake Lillian region near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County, Washington. That same day, local authorities organized a search and rescue operation that continued until nightfall and resumed on Tuesday. Kittitas County Search and Rescue (SAR) joined the county’s Sheriff’s Department to aid in the recovery of Gomiero. According to the sheriff’s report, the team “searched all day in the steep, rugged, mountainous terrain.”
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Gas prices continue to drop across Washington state

Gas prices are continuing to drop in Washington state. AAA is reporting that the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Seattle is at $4.94, down more than 31 cents compared to a month ago. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Tacoma is currently $4.68. It's $4.80 in Olympia.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Man Accused of Starting 12.5 Acre Brush Fire North of Centralia on Saturday

A Centralia man has been charged with second-degree arson for allegedly starting fires — including a brush fire that burned 12.5 acres in northern Centralia — on Saturday. A man in the 1600 block of Delaware Avenue first reported the brush fire to 911 at approximately 3:45 p.m., saying he was on a ladder on the south side of his house when he noticed “a lot of smoke to the north,” according to court documents. He reported seeing a man — who was later identified as Russell E. Charnell, 39 — walking south on Delaware Avenue past his house around that same time and, after Charnell walked by, the reporting party “noticed the grass in front of his house was on fire,” according to court documents.
CENTRALIA, WA
MyNorthwest

Child reunited in Bellevue, police returned him to family

The parents have been located. Thank you all for spreading the word. A child has been found in Bellevue this afternoon and police are looking to reunite him with his family. “The last thing we want is for the young boy to be scared or frightened” Meagan Black, the Public Information Officer for Bellevue Police Department, said. “So we are taking really good care of him and we are working really, really hard to locate his loved ones for him”
BELLEVUE, WA
Chronicle

Two Thrown From Motorcycle in Grays Harbor County Injury Crash

Two Lakewood residents were thrown from their motorcycle and injured after failing to round a highway off-ramp in Grays Harbor County early Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. Driver Dominick S. Jackson and passenger Cayla A. Jackson, both 29, were exiting westbound State Route 8 at Mox Chehalis...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed, 1 injured in Columbia City shooting

Seattle police are investigating after a man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood Saturday. According to police, at 6:03 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of South Bradford Street for reports of shots being fired. When officers arrived,...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia: It's the water (level)

A history of flooding and our increasing vulnerability. Olympia is blessed to be in such a beautiful location. Nestled at the very southern end of Budd Inlet in Puget Sound, Olympians have long enjoyed a rich maritime history and deep connection with the water. The tidal variations we experience at our location in Puget Sound are significant and especially dramatic during “King Tides” each year. They are a regular reminder of the real vulnerability we face with sea level rise.
OLYMPIA, WA
My Clallam County

Surveillance camera catches rare sighting of Pacific marten in Olympic National Forest

Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle partnered with Olympic National Forest last summer to install six motion-triggered camera and scent dispenser stations in the National Forest in hopes of detecting martens, a rare native carnivore thought to be living there in very sparse numbers. A month ago, the survey team returned to the station and discovered multiple photos of a single Pacific marten, which had visited the station in January.
SEATTLE, WA

