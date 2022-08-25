Read full article on original website
KUOW
Suicide and staffing issues at King County Jail, ‘a radioactive subject’
According to experts, the suicide rate among inmates at the King County Jail has been extreme in recent years. Sidney Brownstone has been investigating the story for the Seattle Times. She told KUOW’s Kim Malcolm about her reporting. Please Note: This story involves a discussion of suicide. This interview...
KUOW
Seattle! You can get free Narcan delivered to you
If you appear to be snoozing on the sidewalk, Meghan Hushagen, a nurse who works on Aurora, will wake you up. “There are people sleeping on the ground all around Seattle; every time I pass by someone who looks like they’re in too deep a sleep, I ruin their nap, check in to make sure they’re okay,” said Hushagen.
KUOW
Seattle Children's nurses hope proposed pay hikes will attract — and keep — new graduates
September 1 will be an important day for nurses at Seattle Children's Hospital. That's when Washington State Nurses Association is urging members to vote "yes" on a new contract proposal. The tentative deal includes a $10 hourly raise for the 1,700 nurses represented by the group within the next 12...
Missing Seattle Hiker’s Body Found at Bottom of Cliffs Near Washington’s Lake Lillian
The search for a missing hiker has come to an end as officials have located the 24-year-old’s body near Lillian Lake in Washington. On Monday, August 15, loved ones reported Nicolas Gomiero missing after he went hiking in the Lake Lillian region near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County, Washington. That same day, local authorities organized a search and rescue operation that continued until nightfall and resumed on Tuesday. Kittitas County Search and Rescue (SAR) joined the county’s Sheriff’s Department to aid in the recovery of Gomiero. According to the sheriff’s report, the team “searched all day in the steep, rugged, mountainous terrain.”
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: Taken to shelter – August 27, 2022 2:38 pm
Neutered male mixed breed dog found at SW Alaska and California Way SW today. Brought to Seattle Animal Shelter by a Good Sam. Owner can call (206)386-4294 and/or email animalcare@seattle.gov.
KUOW
Gas prices continue to drop across Washington state
Gas prices are continuing to drop in Washington state. AAA is reporting that the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Seattle is at $4.94, down more than 31 cents compared to a month ago. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Tacoma is currently $4.68. It's $4.80 in Olympia.
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Starting 12.5 Acre Brush Fire North of Centralia on Saturday
A Centralia man has been charged with second-degree arson for allegedly starting fires — including a brush fire that burned 12.5 acres in northern Centralia — on Saturday. A man in the 1600 block of Delaware Avenue first reported the brush fire to 911 at approximately 3:45 p.m., saying he was on a ladder on the south side of his house when he noticed “a lot of smoke to the north,” according to court documents. He reported seeing a man — who was later identified as Russell E. Charnell, 39 — walking south on Delaware Avenue past his house around that same time and, after Charnell walked by, the reporting party “noticed the grass in front of his house was on fire,” according to court documents.
KUOW
Kent School District moms are keeping students fed as teachers strike continues
The Kent School District teachers strike is now on its fifth day. That means many students who rely on free school lunches don’t have access to meals. But two Kent district moms are making sure students are fed while both sides remain at an impasse. Jennifer Liggett Giampapa came...
New footage shows Washington ferry crash that caused millions of dollars in damages
SEATTLE — New footage from Washington State Ferries (WSF) shows the moment of impact when the Cathlamet crashed into a terminal in west Seattle. The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal on July 24 could be out of service for the rest of the year.
Child reunited in Bellevue, police returned him to family
The parents have been located. Thank you all for spreading the word. A child has been found in Bellevue this afternoon and police are looking to reunite him with his family. “The last thing we want is for the young boy to be scared or frightened” Meagan Black, the Public Information Officer for Bellevue Police Department, said. “So we are taking really good care of him and we are working really, really hard to locate his loved ones for him”
Chronicle
Two Thrown From Motorcycle in Grays Harbor County Injury Crash
Two Lakewood residents were thrown from their motorcycle and injured after failing to round a highway off-ramp in Grays Harbor County early Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. Driver Dominick S. Jackson and passenger Cayla A. Jackson, both 29, were exiting westbound State Route 8 at Mox Chehalis...
q13fox.com
WSDOT begins removal of large encampment underneath I-5, I-90 junction in Seattle
SEATTLE - Washington State Department of Transportation begins the removal of a large homeless encampment underneath the I-5 and I-90 junction in Seattle. In preparation of the cleanup, Friday, crews gathered near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and South Dearbborn Street. WSDOT closed one lane of the I-5 North...
1 killed, 1 injured in Columbia City shooting
Seattle police are investigating after a man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood Saturday. According to police, at 6:03 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of South Bradford Street for reports of shots being fired. When officers arrived,...
q13fox.com
Man accused of 12-hour Seattle crime spree, including murder, again does not appear in court
SEATTLE - The man accused of shoving a woman down the stairs at a Seattle light rail station and for a deadly beating that happened just a few hours later again did not appear in court. The King County Prosecutor's Office filed the felony murder charge earlier in August. Prosecutors...
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill
SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
Pierce County college student claims sugar daddy stalked, extorted and raped her
TACOMA, Wash. — A 21-year-old college student in Pierce County claims she was stalked, extorted and raped by her so-called sugar daddy. The young woman told investigators he posted intimate photos of her on TikTok. The man she’s accusing, Christopher Hendry, was arrested and booked in the Pierce County jail.
Actor Joel McHale asks why the post office has stopped some Vashon Island deliveries
Some residents of Vashon Island have been recently notified by the Postal Service that home deliveries to their residences will be stopped due to safety complaints from postal workers. With some of the island’s homes on extremely narrow roadways, with limited ability for truck drivers to turn around, postal drivers...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia: It's the water (level)
A history of flooding and our increasing vulnerability. Olympia is blessed to be in such a beautiful location. Nestled at the very southern end of Budd Inlet in Puget Sound, Olympians have long enjoyed a rich maritime history and deep connection with the water. The tidal variations we experience at our location in Puget Sound are significant and especially dramatic during “King Tides” each year. They are a regular reminder of the real vulnerability we face with sea level rise.
My Clallam County
Surveillance camera catches rare sighting of Pacific marten in Olympic National Forest
Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle partnered with Olympic National Forest last summer to install six motion-triggered camera and scent dispenser stations in the National Forest in hopes of detecting martens, a rare native carnivore thought to be living there in very sparse numbers. A month ago, the survey team returned to the station and discovered multiple photos of a single Pacific marten, which had visited the station in January.
‘I would take it so personally if it happens’: Mother of WSU student who died after hazing wants to prevent more deaths
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The parents of Sam Martinez, the Bellevue teen who died after a 2019 Washington State University (WSU) hazing incident, urge other families to learn from their story. As thousands of young people in Washington prepare to head off to college, Martinez’s mother, Jolayne Houtz, said one...
