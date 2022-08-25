ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MA

Woman listening to true crime podcast on her way to work discovers half-naked man in her car

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=354ukp_0hVXGuaA00

EASTON, Mass. (TCD) -- A Rhode Island woman’s true crime podcast became all too real this week when she was reportedly driving to work and found a barely clothed man in the back seat of her car.

According to the Easton Police Department, on Monday, Aug. 22, at midnight, officers went to 2 Belmont St. after a woman called police to say there was an unknown man in her vehicle. Police learned the woman drove from her home in Providence, Rhode Island, to Easton, Massachusetts, for work, and when she parked, that’s when she saw the naked man.

WJAR-TV identified the woman as Amanda Kean, who reportedly works as an overnight delivery driver.

Easton Police said Kean started her car at around 11 p.m. and went back inside her home "for a short period of time."

Police reportedly believe that brief time span was when 21-year-old Jose Osorio got into the car and fell asleep on the floor of the back seat. WJAR reports she was tuning into a true crime podcast episode on her headphones, which is why she didn’t hear or notice him.

Kean and Osorio reportedly do not know each other and have never met.

According to the statement, Osorio was only "partially clothed" when officers found him. He had "a pair of shorts around one leg and a shirt wrapped around one arm, leaving the rest of his body uncovered."

Police said he appeared "extremely intoxicated," and they later learned he consumed alcohol and marijuana earlier that evening.

Kean reportedly told officers Osorio did not threaten or harm her in any way.

She told WJAR she initially heard a "moaning noise" and rolled down her window to see if it was coming from outside, but after hearing it a second time, "I realized it was not coming from outside of my truck. It was coming from inside of my truck."

Kean said she wasn’t scared at first but rather was mad.

"If he had made the noises [that] popped up while I was driving, I could’ve crashed. Like there are so many what-ifs that play out," she told WJAR.

According to Easton Police, Osorio was arrested for breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime. He also reportedly had an outstanding warrant out of Cranston, Rhode Island, for another breaking and entering.

Kean said of the whole situation, "It definitely made me more thankful for life, because it could’ve been really bad."

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Police: Fall River man trashed office, attempted to disarm officers in Somerset disturbance

SOMERSET, Mass. (WLNE) – A Fall River man is facing numerous charges after police said he trashed an office and assaulted officers in Somerset. James Patricio, 36, has been charged assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery in an attempt to disarm a police officer, assault and battery, malicious damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
SOMERSET, MA
NECN

Police ID Man Killed in Dorchester Shooting

A man who was critically injured in a shooting Saturday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood has succumbed to his injuries, police said. Officers responded to Blue Hill Avenue, near the Las Americas Market, around 5:40 p.m. for a report of someone shot and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died, Boston police said Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MA
Easton, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
City
Cranston, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Cold Case Rape Suspect Indicted

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man has been indicted by a grand jury for rape and other charges in connection to a cold case rape of a 16-year-old victim in 2012. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said that on Friday, 28-year-old Dylan Ponte was indicted on two counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, and one count of witness intimidation.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police release more details about Roxbury Police attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released more information about arrests made in Thursday’s attack on Police officers in Roxbury. Police said they were attacked by a large group in Roxbury just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The incident started when police observations led them to believe that members of a...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Crime#Marijuana#Violent Crime#Easton Police
liveboston617.org

Repeat Firearm Offender Arrested by Gang Unit Yet Again for Another Illegal Gun

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
NECN

See the Moment 2 Missing Teens Were Found in Dense Mass. Woods

A pair of teens were found safe during a four-hour search-and-rescue operation in the woods behind a Massachusetts high school this week thanks to a state police helicopter flying overhead and first responders who weren't afraid to get dirty. The moment was caught on video, the boys' heat signatures appearing...
EASTON, MA
wgan.com

Maine woman arrested for drug possession

Lewiston (WGME) — A Maine woman suspected of trafficking heroin is under arrest in Boston. 33-year-old Jennifer Shaker of Lewiston was detained by transit police at the MBTA’s South Station bus terminal. According to authorities, Shaker was found to be in the possession of over 20 grams of...
LEWISTON, ME
liveboston617.org

Have You Seen Us? Boston Police Update Most Wanted List

If you know anything about the whereabouts of any of these individuals, call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department is interested only in your information, not your identity. Your tip is 100% anonymous. Calls or...
BOSTON, MA
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

41K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy