Woman listening to true crime podcast on her way to work discovers half-naked man in her car

EASTON, Mass. (TCD) -- A Rhode Island woman’s true crime podcast became all too real this week when she was reportedly driving to work and found a barely clothed man in the back seat of her car.

According to the Easton Police Department, on Monday, Aug. 22, at midnight, officers went to 2 Belmont St. after a woman called police to say there was an unknown man in her vehicle. Police learned the woman drove from her home in Providence, Rhode Island, to Easton, Massachusetts, for work, and when she parked, that’s when she saw the naked man.

WJAR-TV identified the woman as Amanda Kean, who reportedly works as an overnight delivery driver.

Easton Police said Kean started her car at around 11 p.m. and went back inside her home "for a short period of time."

Police reportedly believe that brief time span was when 21-year-old Jose Osorio got into the car and fell asleep on the floor of the back seat. WJAR reports she was tuning into a true crime podcast episode on her headphones, which is why she didn’t hear or notice him.

Kean and Osorio reportedly do not know each other and have never met.

According to the statement, Osorio was only "partially clothed" when officers found him. He had "a pair of shorts around one leg and a shirt wrapped around one arm, leaving the rest of his body uncovered."

Police said he appeared "extremely intoxicated," and they later learned he consumed alcohol and marijuana earlier that evening.

Kean reportedly told officers Osorio did not threaten or harm her in any way.

She told WJAR she initially heard a "moaning noise" and rolled down her window to see if it was coming from outside, but after hearing it a second time, "I realized it was not coming from outside of my truck. It was coming from inside of my truck."

Kean said she wasn’t scared at first but rather was mad.

"If he had made the noises [that] popped up while I was driving, I could’ve crashed. Like there are so many what-ifs that play out," she told WJAR.

According to Easton Police, Osorio was arrested for breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime. He also reportedly had an outstanding warrant out of Cranston, Rhode Island, for another breaking and entering.

Kean said of the whole situation, "It definitely made me more thankful for life, because it could’ve been really bad."

