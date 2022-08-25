ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit man charged for allegedly killing girlfriend’s 2-year-old son

 5 days ago
DETROIT (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.

According to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, on Aug. 17 at approximately 11 p.m., Detroit police officers responded to a local hospital after the victim, Xavier Jones, was transported there to treat his injuries.

The Prosecutor’s Office alleges that earlier in the day, the victim suffered blunt force trauma in the back of his head and spine at a home on the 15390 block of Linwood Avenue. The victim reportedly succumbed to his injuries two days later, on Aug. 19.

The Prosecutor’s Office identified Laurence Powell as a suspect.

Powell was arrested and booked into the Wayne County Jail on Aug. 20, records show. Initially, he was charged with first-degree child abuse, but according to records, on Aug. 25, additional charges were added, including another count of first-degree child abuse, homicide, and ordinance violation.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, if released, Powell will be required to use a GPS tether and ordered to home confinement.

Comments / 20

Wanda Chandler
4d ago

Again mental illness is so real , right next to you , Ex Governor Engler is to be blamed , is closed all Mentally facilities, in Michigan!!so many. should be on medicine

Reply(2)
3
Shayla Ethington
5d ago

3 houses down from me I am so upset how can u do anything to a baby bro!

Reply(1)
7
makes no sense
3d ago

Theses Mother's should stop 🛑 leaving their precious children with boyfriends that's not their Fathers.

Reply(1)
3
 

