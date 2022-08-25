BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Keeping a slight chance for a passing shower west of I-65 through the early evening hours, otherwise it will be dry. Temperatures tonight fall back into the lower to middle 70s. The Next Big Thing is a weak cold front that will cause showers and storms to develop and move southward across the state on Tuesday. The coverage will climb to 60%. Storm development is possible especially after 9 a.m. across north Alabama and filtering in across the highway 278 corridor. I-20/59 will see the storm chance ramp up by lunchtime. Areas south will see the stormy weather during the early afternoon hours. With plenty of heat and humidity in place, we can’t rule out an isolated strong or severe storm tomorrow. The main threat will be heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and maybe small hail. Another hot day tomorrow, especially along and south of I-20, where you’ll have enough time to warm into the lower 90s.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO