Baldwin County, AL

WKRG News 5

Wife shoots husband during domestic dispute: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a woman shot her husband Saturday night. Officers received reports of a person being shot on the 3000 block of Vista Ridge Drive, near Girby Drive at about 11:30 Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot after getting into […]
wbrc.com

2-year-old girl shot in Tarrant, 2 adults facing charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 23 around 5:37 a.m. Tarrant Police responded to a call at Children’s Hospital of a 2-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting was reported to have happened in the area of Thomason Avenue and Waverly Street in Tarrant, according to TPD.
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Wide Receiver Among Victims of Gang Crimes

Former Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley is one of many famous figures in Fulton County, Ga., that has been a victim to a string of crimes committed by the Drug Rich Gang. "Some of the celebrity victims included Calvin Ridley, who is a loved member of our Falcons," said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in her press conference.
insideedition.com

Alabama Police Arrest Black Pastor After He Was Seen Watering Neighbors’ Flowers

Alabama police arrested a Black pastor after he was seen watering his neighbor's flowers. Pastor Michael Jennings was watering his neighbor's flowers when someone called 911. An officer approached Jennings and explained they received a call that he was not supposed to be there. When cops asked for his ID, Jennings declined to provide it because he didn't do anything wrong. As he walked away, the officer arrested him. Jennings says it's a case of racial profiling.
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Increasing chance for rain, storms Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Keeping a slight chance for a passing shower west of I-65 through the early evening hours, otherwise it will be dry. Temperatures tonight fall back into the lower to middle 70s. The Next Big Thing is a weak cold front that will cause showers and storms to develop and move southward across the state on Tuesday. The coverage will climb to 60%. Storm development is possible especially after 9 a.m. across north Alabama and filtering in across the highway 278 corridor. I-20/59 will see the storm chance ramp up by lunchtime. Areas south will see the stormy weather during the early afternoon hours. With plenty of heat and humidity in place, we can’t rule out an isolated strong or severe storm tomorrow. The main threat will be heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and maybe small hail. Another hot day tomorrow, especially along and south of I-20, where you’ll have enough time to warm into the lower 90s.
truecrimedaily

Missing Alabama father of 4 found dead in abandoned burning home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of a missing father of four who was found in an abandoned home. Nathan Gemeinhart, 42, was reported missing to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Aug. 8. The next day, Birmingham Police officers and fire officials responded to a call on the 1300 block of Eufaula Avenue for a house fire. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said an abandoned home was "engulfed in flames," and they were investigating the incident as arson and an unclassified death.
WEAR

Escambia County home catches fire for second time in two days

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Firefighters worked two fires in as many days at the same house. Escambia County Fire Rescue responded around 5:10 a.m. Thursday to the 1000-block of Yonge Street in Pensacola. Channel 3 reported Wednesday of a laundry room fire at the same house. No one was injured...
wbrc.com

How you can better protect your baby from a sleep related death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of children die each year in their sleep according to the Center for Disease Control. That is one of the many reasons why the Alabama Department of Public Health is sharing tips and guidance on how you can protect your child from that very tragedy.
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Storms on the horizon again for Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Finally feeling like the Dog Days of Summer again across central Alabama this weekend! For tonight, expect a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky with temperatures falling into the low 70s. Patchy fog will be possible for the morning commute, but otherwise just a warm and muggy start to Monday. Rain chances look low tomorrow with only a 20% coverage of a few isolated thunderstorms, mainly across west Alabama. A mix of clouds and hot sunshine will bump high temperatures into the low 90s again with feels-like temperatures nearing 100 in some spots.
WXIA 11 Alive

Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in South Georgia transported to state prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were transferred to state prison Tuesday, according to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office. Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Roderick Bryan were found guilty of federal hate crimes in February in addition to their convictions for murdering Arbery, in which each received life in prison as a result of Georgia minimum sentencing guidelines.
