Alabama woman sought in Florida double homicide dies after police chase; man captured
An Alabama woman labeled as a person of interest in a Florida double homicide died Friday after the vehicle she was in wrecked following a police chase. An Alabama man also sought in the Thursday slayings was captured a short while later trying to hide in a Dollar Tree. But...
Alabama teen passes away nearly two years after critical injuries in crash
Kaylee Carmichael was seriously hurt in a car crash in the summer of 2020 and passed away Tuesday, August 23rd.
WEAR
Deputies: Victim transported to hospital in Pensacola following gunshot wound
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Pensacola that sent one victim to the hospital Sunday night. The sheriff's office received the call at 3:47 p.m. and arrived on scene near Christine and Lenora St. at 3:51 p.m. According to deputies, upon arrival...
Wife shoots husband during domestic dispute: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a woman shot her husband Saturday night. Officers received reports of a person being shot on the 3000 block of Vista Ridge Drive, near Girby Drive at about 11:30 Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot after getting into […]
wbrc.com
2-year-old girl shot in Tarrant, 2 adults facing charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 23 around 5:37 a.m. Tarrant Police responded to a call at Children’s Hospital of a 2-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting was reported to have happened in the area of Thomason Avenue and Waverly Street in Tarrant, according to TPD.
Alabama Police Searching For Owner Of Dogs That Went On A Killing Spree
Warning graphic pictures and video. Of all the animals we have to worry about here in Alabama, a pack of dogs that are attacking pets and livestock would have never made my list. Recently we had a big announcement that we all should be concerned about. Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater...
Georgia man sentenced to 20 years for assaulting girlfriend
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Spaulding County jury announced on Wednesday the conviction of a Douglasville man on an aggravated assault charge. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jonathan Isaac Smith, 23, was sentenced to 20 years for injuries he caused on his then-girlfriend, Kira...
Former Alabama Wide Receiver Among Victims of Gang Crimes
Former Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley is one of many famous figures in Fulton County, Ga., that has been a victim to a string of crimes committed by the Drug Rich Gang. "Some of the celebrity victims included Calvin Ridley, who is a loved member of our Falcons," said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in her press conference.
Alabama landfill proposes massive expansion; residents say it could ruin the county
A small landfill in northwest Alabama is seeking to expand its disposal area by more than 1000%, accept new kinds of waste and quadruple the volume of trash it can take in a single day,. Some nearby residents fear the expansion could turn their quiet rural community south of Muscle...
WEAR
Family wants answers in bullying case involving Escambia County middle school students
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of bullying at Jim Bailey Middle School. The victim's family is demanding answers after a 13-year-old was caught on video running down the street towards the bus stop, allegedly firing a BB gun at the family's 13-year-old nephew. Both teens attend the same school.
Woman held at gunpoint in Makakilo
A woman in Makakilo was held at gunpoint on Tuesday, August 23 around 3:30 a.m., Honolulu police reported.
insideedition.com
Alabama Police Arrest Black Pastor After He Was Seen Watering Neighbors’ Flowers
Alabama police arrested a Black pastor after he was seen watering his neighbor's flowers. Pastor Michael Jennings was watering his neighbor's flowers when someone called 911. An officer approached Jennings and explained they received a call that he was not supposed to be there. When cops asked for his ID, Jennings declined to provide it because he didn't do anything wrong. As he walked away, the officer arrested him. Jennings says it's a case of racial profiling.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Increasing chance for rain, storms Tuesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Keeping a slight chance for a passing shower west of I-65 through the early evening hours, otherwise it will be dry. Temperatures tonight fall back into the lower to middle 70s. The Next Big Thing is a weak cold front that will cause showers and storms to develop and move southward across the state on Tuesday. The coverage will climb to 60%. Storm development is possible especially after 9 a.m. across north Alabama and filtering in across the highway 278 corridor. I-20/59 will see the storm chance ramp up by lunchtime. Areas south will see the stormy weather during the early afternoon hours. With plenty of heat and humidity in place, we can’t rule out an isolated strong or severe storm tomorrow. The main threat will be heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and maybe small hail. Another hot day tomorrow, especially along and south of I-20, where you’ll have enough time to warm into the lower 90s.
Missing Alabama father of 4 found dead in abandoned burning home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of a missing father of four who was found in an abandoned home. Nathan Gemeinhart, 42, was reported missing to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Aug. 8. The next day, Birmingham Police officers and fire officials responded to a call on the 1300 block of Eufaula Avenue for a house fire. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said an abandoned home was "engulfed in flames," and they were investigating the incident as arson and an unclassified death.
WEAR
Escambia County home catches fire for second time in two days
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Firefighters worked two fires in as many days at the same house. Escambia County Fire Rescue responded around 5:10 a.m. Thursday to the 1000-block of Yonge Street in Pensacola. Channel 3 reported Wednesday of a laundry room fire at the same house. No one was injured...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia deputy charged with DUI after crash in patrol car, troopers say
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy was taken into custody after he crashed his patrol car and was charged with driving under the influence. Georgia state troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Monday involving a Heard County deputy in his marked patrol car on Coweta Heard Road in Coweta County.
wbrc.com
How you can better protect your baby from a sleep related death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of children die each year in their sleep according to the Center for Disease Control. That is one of the many reasons why the Alabama Department of Public Health is sharing tips and guidance on how you can protect your child from that very tragedy.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Storms on the horizon again for Tuesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Finally feeling like the Dog Days of Summer again across central Alabama this weekend! For tonight, expect a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky with temperatures falling into the low 70s. Patchy fog will be possible for the morning commute, but otherwise just a warm and muggy start to Monday. Rain chances look low tomorrow with only a 20% coverage of a few isolated thunderstorms, mainly across west Alabama. A mix of clouds and hot sunshine will bump high temperatures into the low 90s again with feels-like temperatures nearing 100 in some spots.
Florida Woman Who Stole Nearly $300,000 From Elderly Couple Gets 51 Months In Prison
A Florida woman has been sentenced in a case where she duped a senior couple, that she was providing care for, out of nearly $300,000. 52-year-old Sherri Lynn Smith has been sentenced to 51 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release for
WXIA 11 Alive
Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in South Georgia transported to state prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were transferred to state prison Tuesday, according to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office. Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Roderick Bryan were found guilty of federal hate crimes in February in addition to their convictions for murdering Arbery, in which each received life in prison as a result of Georgia minimum sentencing guidelines.
