BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — College Mall in Bloomington was evacuated on Monday night after a 41-year-old man told Target customers that he had a bomb in his backpack. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to the Target located in the 2900 block of E. Third Street at approximately 7:20 p.m. in response to the bomb threat. Upon arrival, officers spotted a man matching the description of the suspect near the front of the store and detained him.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO