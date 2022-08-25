ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

cbs4indy.com

Court Docs: JD’s pub shooting victim went to bar with suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — A fight inside a now-closed bar spilled out into the parking lot. As new court documents indicate, the victim came between two shooters, at the cost of her life. In the probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Herschel Anderson in the murder of Deja Morse,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Court docs: Indiana State Police detective stole gun from evidence

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Although an Indiana State Police detective “never thought he would be caught,” a concerned co-worker ended up getting him arrested for taking a gun out of evidence and bringing it home. A probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Daniel Crozier states...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy Unsolved: Indy brother and sister shot to death 17 months apart

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is pleading for help solving a pair of murders involving two of her kids. Two siblings were murdered 17 months apart and both cases remain unsolved. Robert Fletcher Jr., 17, loved to play basketball. “He made basketball his life,” said Rachael Gibson. “Every day...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Study: non-fatal shootings impact more than just the victim

INDIANAPOLIS — A new study is examining the lingering effects after someone is shot but not killed. So far in 2022, more than 462 people have survived a shooting in Indianapolis. However, for both the victim and their family, the trauma is far from over. A team from the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Bloomington’s College Mall evacuated after bomb threat

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — College Mall in Bloomington was evacuated on Monday night after a 41-year-old man told Target customers that he had a bomb in his backpack. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to the Target located in the 2900 block of E. Third Street at approximately 7:20 p.m. in response to the bomb threat. Upon arrival, officers spotted a man matching the description of the suspect near the front of the store and detained him.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Dutch soldiers dies after Indianapolis shooting

The Dutch Ministry of Defense has confirmed one of the three Dutch soldiers shot in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend has died. 4 shot, 1 killed in stabbing since Sunday evening …. Hagerstown celebrates Little League team’s success …. ‘Altercation’ led to shooting of 3 Dutch soldiers …
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man shot in Fountain Square; IMPD investigating connection to nearby crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot in Fountain Square overnight, and police are investigating whether a nearby car crash could be connected. Just after midnight, IMPD officers were sent to investigate a car crash in an alley behind the Marathon gas station on Prospect Street. That’s in the 1400 block in between Spruce and Laurel streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

4 shot, 1 killed in stabbing since Sunday evening in Indianapolis

Four people were shot and one person was killed in a stabbing in separate incidents across Indianapolis. 4 shot, 1 killed in stabbing since Sunday evening …. Officials caution safety in I-70 construction zone …. Planned Parenthood, other groups file lawsuit to …. Investigators searching Wabash River. Court docs: 18-year-old...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Authorities identify body found near Whiteland motel

WHITELAND, Ind. — Authorities are asking for information after a person was found dead in a field near a motel in Whiteland. The Johnson County Coroner’s Office said the body of a male was found around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Wishing Well Motel, which is located at 511 South U.S. Highway 31.
WHITELAND, IN
cbs4indy.com

Silver Alert canceled for missing Carmel 89-year-old

CARMEL, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 89-year-old man from Carmel. According to the Carmel Police Department, Jack Hufford was last seen on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in Carmel. He is believed to be driving a light green 2007 Toyota Camry with Indiana license plate SUO805.
CARMEL, IN

