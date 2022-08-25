Read full article on original website
Indianapolis man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for unlawful firearm possession after January standoff
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man received a 10-year federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to a standoff incident in which he shot at IMPD officers. Court documents show the Marion County Sheriff’s Department attempted to serve an...
Court Docs: JD’s pub shooting victim went to bar with suspect
INDIANAPOLIS — A fight inside a now-closed bar spilled out into the parking lot. As new court documents indicate, the victim came between two shooters, at the cost of her life. In the probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Herschel Anderson in the murder of Deja Morse,...
Court docs: 18-year-old confessed to shooting Whiteland sophomore ‘more times than necessary’ at bus stop
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Court documents reveal that 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El admitted to police investigators that he shot Whiteland Community High School sophomore Temario Stokes Jr. “more times than necessary” at a bus stop near Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive early Thursday morning. “(I) just blanked...
Court docs: Indiana State Police detective stole gun from evidence
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Although an Indiana State Police detective “never thought he would be caught,” a concerned co-worker ended up getting him arrested for taking a gun out of evidence and bringing it home. A probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Daniel Crozier states...
‘Not a model citizen’: Muncie man accused of home invasion wanted by police after posting bond
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a Muncie man accused of taking part in a home invasion and shoving a stun gun inside the mouth of his estranged wife while asking her, “Do you want to die?”. According to the sheriff’s department,...
Indiana man who blamed death of 4-year-old boy on fall from playset convicted of neglect
RUSH COUNTY, Ind. – Jurors found a man guilty on multiple charges in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy last year. The trial for Robert Geise ended Friday with a guilty verdict on three counts: neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, neglect of a dependent resulting in injury and possession of methamphetamine.
Indy Unsolved: Indy brother and sister shot to death 17 months apart
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is pleading for help solving a pair of murders involving two of her kids. Two siblings were murdered 17 months apart and both cases remain unsolved. Robert Fletcher Jr., 17, loved to play basketball. “He made basketball his life,” said Rachael Gibson. “Every day...
Indiana man arrested on kidnapping count after missing 11-year-old girl found at his home, police say
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police arrested a Franklin man on Sunday after officers say they found a missing 11-year-old Illinois girl at his home. The girl was declared missing out of Vermilion County, Illinois on Saturday. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in...
Study: non-fatal shootings impact more than just the victim
INDIANAPOLIS — A new study is examining the lingering effects after someone is shot but not killed. So far in 2022, more than 462 people have survived a shooting in Indianapolis. However, for both the victim and their family, the trauma is far from over. A team from the...
After 37 years, remains of ‘Baby Girl’ identified as missing Indiana teen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The remains of a young girl found dead in East Tennessee more than three decades ago have been identified through DNA analysis. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now asking for the public’s help to determine what happened to her. This week, the remains...
Search continues for killer of Dutch soldier in downtown Indianapolis
Indianapolis police detectives and other law enforcement partners continue their search for the gunman suspected of killing a Dutch commando and wounding two other soldiers on a downtown sidewalk early Saturday morning. https://bityl.co/E5Wc.
Bloomington’s College Mall evacuated after bomb threat
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — College Mall in Bloomington was evacuated on Monday night after a 41-year-old man told Target customers that he had a bomb in his backpack. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to the Target located in the 2900 block of E. Third Street at approximately 7:20 p.m. in response to the bomb threat. Upon arrival, officers spotted a man matching the description of the suspect near the front of the store and detained him.
Witness describes ‘total chaos’ during fatal shooting of Dutch soldier in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Video reviewed by FOX59 and an interview with a witness recalls the “total chaos” that followed the fatal shooting of a Dutch soldier in downtown Indianapolis last weekend as detectives continue their search for the man they’ve identified as the suspected shooter. Simmie Poetsema,...
Vandals hit Kokomo playground, police investigating several crimes in Indian Heights neighborhood
KOKOMO, Ind. – Kokomo Police are investigating several crimes in a neighborhood on the southside of the city. A playground is covered in graffiti, on the slides, in the tunnel and even underneath the equipment. “It’s happening too much and too often,” said Debby Rayn, a neighbor.
Dutch soldiers dies after Indianapolis shooting
The Dutch Ministry of Defense has confirmed one of the three Dutch soldiers shot in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend has died. 4 shot, 1 killed in stabbing since Sunday evening …. Hagerstown celebrates Little League team’s success …. ‘Altercation’ led to shooting of 3 Dutch soldiers …
Man shot in Fountain Square; IMPD investigating connection to nearby crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot in Fountain Square overnight, and police are investigating whether a nearby car crash could be connected. Just after midnight, IMPD officers were sent to investigate a car crash in an alley behind the Marathon gas station on Prospect Street. That’s in the 1400 block in between Spruce and Laurel streets.
IMPD Officer injured in shooting shares recovery, how he’s found strength
INDIANAPOLIS — The last six months have been filled with challenges, triumphs and new life lessons for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Thomas “Tommy” Mangan and his wife, Emory Mangan. Several weeks into his field training, on Feb. 27, Tommy was responding to a call with other...
4 shot, 1 killed in stabbing since Sunday evening in Indianapolis
Four people were shot and one person was killed in a stabbing in separate incidents across Indianapolis. 4 shot, 1 killed in stabbing since Sunday evening …. Officials caution safety in I-70 construction zone …. Planned Parenthood, other groups file lawsuit to …. Investigators searching Wabash River. Court docs: 18-year-old...
Authorities identify body found near Whiteland motel
WHITELAND, Ind. — Authorities are asking for information after a person was found dead in a field near a motel in Whiteland. The Johnson County Coroner’s Office said the body of a male was found around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Wishing Well Motel, which is located at 511 South U.S. Highway 31.
Silver Alert canceled for missing Carmel 89-year-old
CARMEL, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 89-year-old man from Carmel. According to the Carmel Police Department, Jack Hufford was last seen on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in Carmel. He is believed to be driving a light green 2007 Toyota Camry with Indiana license plate SUO805.
