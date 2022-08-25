DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crews are continuing to work on a damaged water main that provides water to several Michigan counties. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced 32 feet of new pipe to replace the broken section of the water main will be delivered in two shipments. One of the shipments is due to arrive on Monday, and the final piece is expected to arrive in the next two days.

