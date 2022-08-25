Read full article on original website
Pleasant weather to close-out August
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - More comfortable weather took over on Tuesday as drier air began to work its way into Mid-Michigan. As we finish the month of August today and roll through the rest of the workweek (and first week of school for many), conditions will stay in great shape!
Pop-up showers and isolated t-storms Tuesday afternoon, not as humid
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Monday’s severe weather brought strong winds to parts of Mid-Michigan creating damage to trees and power outages. Some of those outages still exist at this lunch hour, especially farther downstate in Metro Detroit where hundreds of thousands are without power. Tuesday sees much quieter weather...
Strong storms move out by late evening, a few more possible Tuesday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Severe thunderstorms have moved through parts of Mid-Michigan this afternoon and evening, producing heavy rain, frequent lightning, and wind gusts that have approached 60-70 MPH. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place until 10 PM for most of the TV5 viewing area, however, we expect our...
GLWA: Water system remains stable, new pipe expected for delivery
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crews are continuing to work on a damaged water main that provides water to several Michigan counties. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced 32 feet of new pipe to replace the broken section of the water main will be delivered in two shipments. One of the shipments is due to arrive on Monday, and the final piece is expected to arrive in the next two days.
Man charged with arson after Mt. Morris house fire
MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect has been charged with arson after a house fire in the city of Mt. Morris. On Monday, Aug. 29 at 10:52 p.m., Mt. Morris police officers and firefighters were sent to the fire in the 600 block of Roosevelt Avenue near Saginaw Street.
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
(Gray News) - An outage affecting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program was reported across the country Sunday, according to Down Detector. The program, known as SNAP, provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of low-income families so they can purchase healthy food. Electronic Benefits Transfer, known as EBT, is an electronic system similar to a debit card that allows a SNAP participant to pay for food using SNAP benefits.
Efforts to encourage people to go into teaching amid shortage
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -The educational system across the country faces a shortage of teachers. According to a report from the Michigan Education Association, more than 90 percent of schools say substitutes are hard to come by. Meanwhile, 71 percent are seeing a shortage in full-time teachers. It’s a problem that’s...
MDHHS: Feds won’t cut child advocacy center funding
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Centers that help abused children are breathing a sigh of relief after a plan to cut federal funding will not go through. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the funding, which comes from the Victims of Crime Act, helps children affected by physical and sexual abuse.
