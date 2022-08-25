ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KCBD

13 sentenced to federal prison following $27 million healthcare fraud

DALLAS, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Thirteen defendants involved in the $27 million Novus healthcare fraud have been sentenced to a combined 84 years in federal prison, announced Texas Tech School of Law graduate and U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. According to plea papers and...
DALLAS, TX
KCBD

Gov. Abbott, TxDOT announce $85 billion, 10-year transportation plan

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
TEXAS STATE
KCBD

Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina eight months ago was recently found in Vermont. The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt, said his hopes of getting the bike back were dwindling until he received a call from Vermont. “At first I thought...
GREENVILLE, SC
KCBD

Xcel Energy encourages customers to protect themselves from scams

AMARILLO, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Xcel Energy has received several reports of attempted phone scams against Texas and New Mexico customers and is reminding business and residential customers how to protect themselves from falling victim to scams. “Scammers are always looking for new ways to fool us, but there are...
TEXAS STATE
KCBD

United Family donates $500K through Jacky Pierce Charity Classic

LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family and its vendor partners have once again raised $500,000 for 27 non-profit organizations through its annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic (JPCC) golf tournament, which takes place on August 28 and 29. Before the annual dinner on Sunday night, checks were presented to the...
LUBBOCK, TX

