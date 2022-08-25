Read full article on original website
Related
KCBD
Texas gas companies face fines up to $1 million for failing to prepare for extreme weather
"Texas gas companies face fines up to $1 million for failing to prepare for extreme weather" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for...
KCBD
13 sentenced to federal prison following $27 million healthcare fraud
DALLAS, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Thirteen defendants involved in the $27 million Novus healthcare fraud have been sentenced to a combined 84 years in federal prison, announced Texas Tech School of Law graduate and U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. According to plea papers and...
KCBD
Paxton’s Medicaid fraud control unit secures indictment in $6.9 million Medicaid scheme
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - An investigation by the Texas Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, the FBI, Department of Health and Human Services - Office of the Inspector General, and Customs and Border Protection has led to charges being brought against two Houstonians for their role in a nearly $6.9 million Medicaid fraud and kickback scheme.
KCBD
Gov. Abbott, TxDOT announce $85 billion, 10-year transportation plan
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
Increase to some phones bills to benefit rural South Plains telecommunication services
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some customers may have noticed an increase to their phone bill in August and others may see it on their September bill after the Public Utility Commission raised a surcharge for the Texas Universal Service Fund, which among other things, supports providers in rural service areas.
KCBD
Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina eight months ago was recently found in Vermont. The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt, said his hopes of getting the bike back were dwindling until he received a call from Vermont. “At first I thought...
KCBD
Xcel Energy encourages customers to protect themselves from scams
AMARILLO, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Xcel Energy has received several reports of attempted phone scams against Texas and New Mexico customers and is reminding business and residential customers how to protect themselves from falling victim to scams. “Scammers are always looking for new ways to fool us, but there are...
KCBD
United Family donates $500K through Jacky Pierce Charity Classic
LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family and its vendor partners have once again raised $500,000 for 27 non-profit organizations through its annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic (JPCC) golf tournament, which takes place on August 28 and 29. Before the annual dinner on Sunday night, checks were presented to the...
Comments / 0