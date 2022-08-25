ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women

TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
TRUCKEE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Hiker still missing in the Sierra Nevada

INYO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crews are still searching for a man who was last seen hiking up a mountain last week in Kings Canyon National Park, according to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office. 66-year-old Quang Trong Than was last seen near the peak of Split Mountain, located on the crest of the Sierra Nevada, […]
INYO COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re wrapping up the wettest August on record in Reno, but it’s still been a dry year. We did see a lot of precipitation lot few weeks ago. It seems like the rain could have made a difference when it comes to our water supply, but it hasn’t been enough to lessen our drought.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

County explores RV park sites

A site near the old Washoe Campground is one of three proposed for small RV parks on Douglas County property. Around 60 Ruhenstroth residents turned out on Tuesday to talk about the proposals at the Fairgrounds and down along the Carson River. “This is the first step of 1,000,” Community...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Sierra Sun

History: Diamonds in the rough

Sometimes you just get lucky. The Truckee-Donner Historical Society is very fortunate to have been the recipient of an absolute treasure trove of 63 new books, many now out of print, over 300 maps, documents, reports, photographs, and aerial imagery from Thomas Macaulay, the “Reno Iceman.”. Although he passed...
TRUCKEE, CA
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Burning Man: 2.5 gallons of water per person per day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This is the last stop for Trenton Schuttler before he drives two hours to Burning Man. He’s excited about what he anticipates will happen out in the Playa after a three-year absence. “It is going to be phenomenal. It is going to be incredible. It...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

2 held after driving 100 mph in Douglas, Carson

Two men, one adult and one juvenile, were arrested Monday night after a high-speed incident that started in Douglas County. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said the vehicle was spotted in Douglas County at high speed but he said deputies quickly ended the pursuit because the vehicle was traveling more than 100 mph.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Flooding closes Manogue High School campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Flooding has closed the Bishop Manogue High School campus. There will be no classes Monday or Tuesday, the high school announced Sunday. Virtual learning begins Wednesday and goes through Friday. Regular classes are expected to resume on campus on Tuesday, Sept. 6, after the holiday weekend. The...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Food trucks, steaks and sandwiches: A look at Legends Bay Casino's food options

Earlier this week, the RGJ was granted an exclusive sneak peak at the dining options opening next week inside Legends Bay Casino, the first new casino to open in the Reno area in over two decades.  The place was buzzing ahead of the grand opening next Tuesday. Slot machine technicians were giving some of the games a final tweak; soon-to-be servers were huddled together going over menus; bartenders and mixologists sampled cocktails in their quest for perfection.  ...
goldcountrymedia.com

Sunday suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Sunday. According to Placer County Sheriff’s PIO Angela Musallam, the decedent was recovered by the dive team and Falcon 30 helicopter. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were two suicides at the Foresthill Bridge...
PLACER COUNTY, CA

