Your guide to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-off this week
Get your bibs and wet wipes ready, Reno, because here comes a hot gooey mess of bliss. The Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-off returns to the Nugget Casino Resort on Wednesday, Aug. 31 for a six-day festival showcasing the best rib cookers in the U.S. ...
msn.com
People Drive From All Over Nevada To Eat At This Tiny But Legendary Taco Shop
Bring your taste buds to experience delightful taco delights at the Taco Shop in Reno, Nevada! This perfectly tiny Taco Shop is perfect if you’re looking for a Mexico getaway, complete with toes in the sand and freshly made street tacos. Find the bright pink hues of the Taco Shop waiting for you!
Legends Bay Casino, the first new Reno-Sparks casino in decades, holds grand opening
Trays of wine and hors d'oeuvres moved across the gaming floor of Legends Bay Casino late Tuesday, the edibles quickly making their way into the hands of various guests eager to experience the first new casino to open in Reno-Sparks in more than two decades. For Olympia Gaming CEO Gary Goett, it’s a...
KTVU FOX 2
Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
KCRA.com
'Gateway to Burning Man': Reno braces for its busiest week as 25,000 Burners arrive
RENO, Nev. — Hotels sell out. Costumes fly off the shelf. And there’s nary a bicycle nor a coconut water to be found. It’s the busiest holiday of the year in Reno — not Christmas or the Fourth of July, but Burning Man. For tens of...
Timeline of the life and likely death of the Sinai Mansion
• 1916: Construction is completed on the home of Eugene William Howell at 448 Hill St. in Reno. Five generations of Howells lived there. • 1977: The house is bought by David P. Sinai and others for law offices. ...
Hiker still missing in the Sierra Nevada
INYO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crews are still searching for a man who was last seen hiking up a mountain last week in Kings Canyon National Park, according to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office. 66-year-old Quang Trong Than was last seen near the peak of Split Mountain, located on the crest of the Sierra Nevada, […]
KOLO TV Reno
Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re wrapping up the wettest August on record in Reno, but it’s still been a dry year. We did see a lot of precipitation lot few weeks ago. It seems like the rain could have made a difference when it comes to our water supply, but it hasn’t been enough to lessen our drought.
Record-Courier
County explores RV park sites
A site near the old Washoe Campground is one of three proposed for small RV parks on Douglas County property. Around 60 Ruhenstroth residents turned out on Tuesday to talk about the proposals at the Fairgrounds and down along the Carson River. “This is the first step of 1,000,” Community...
Sierra Sun
History: Diamonds in the rough
Sometimes you just get lucky. The Truckee-Donner Historical Society is very fortunate to have been the recipient of an absolute treasure trove of 63 new books, many now out of print, over 300 maps, documents, reports, photographs, and aerial imagery from Thomas Macaulay, the “Reno Iceman.”. Although he passed...
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a motorcycle accident took place in Reno on Saturday afternoon. The crash took place on the Robb Drive off-ramp on Interstate-80 at around 6:00 p.m. The motorcycle rider crashed his vehicle which led to the closure of Interstate 80 for a few hours. The...
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
KOLO TV Reno
Burning Man: 2.5 gallons of water per person per day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This is the last stop for Trenton Schuttler before he drives two hours to Burning Man. He’s excited about what he anticipates will happen out in the Playa after a three-year absence. “It is going to be phenomenal. It is going to be incredible. It...
KCRA.com
Truckee woman biking across America for brain injury awareness makes it to Boston
BOSTON — A cross-country journey to raise awareness about brain injuries ended this week in Boston for one Truckee woman. Whitney Hardy from Nevada County was one of many bikers with “Stroke Across America'' who took part in the cycling journey. Cyclists left Oregon for the 4,300-mile journey...
Nevada Appeal
2 held after driving 100 mph in Douglas, Carson
Two men, one adult and one juvenile, were arrested Monday night after a high-speed incident that started in Douglas County. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said the vehicle was spotted in Douglas County at high speed but he said deputies quickly ended the pursuit because the vehicle was traveling more than 100 mph.
KOLO TV Reno
Flooding closes Manogue High School campus
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Flooding has closed the Bishop Manogue High School campus. There will be no classes Monday or Tuesday, the high school announced Sunday. Virtual learning begins Wednesday and goes through Friday. Regular classes are expected to resume on campus on Tuesday, Sept. 6, after the holiday weekend. The...
Here’s a first look inside the new Legends Bay Casino in Sparks
Point to something — anything — inside the new Legends Bay Casino and Court Cardinal will have an interesting story about it. That comfy-looking seat placed in front of a nearby slot machine? That’s a Gary Platt chair that Cardinal picked after sitting on every chair featured at a casino expo. The tables inside...
Northern California man wins largest Scratchers lottery ticket prize ever
Some guys have all the luck.
Food trucks, steaks and sandwiches: A look at Legends Bay Casino's food options
Earlier this week, the RGJ was granted an exclusive sneak peak at the dining options opening next week inside Legends Bay Casino, the first new casino to open in the Reno area in over two decades. The place was buzzing ahead of the grand opening next Tuesday. Slot machine technicians were giving some of the games a final tweak; soon-to-be servers were huddled together going over menus; bartenders and mixologists sampled cocktails in their quest for perfection. ...
goldcountrymedia.com
Sunday suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Sunday. According to Placer County Sheriff’s PIO Angela Musallam, the decedent was recovered by the dive team and Falcon 30 helicopter. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were two suicides at the Foresthill Bridge...
