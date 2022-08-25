Read full article on original website
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from a storage room at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. The FBI also seized boxes and containers holding more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office, according to a filing late Tuesday that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery...
MSNBC
Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 8/29/22
Threats against FBI spiking as Trump allies talking about riots and civil war after previously condemning riots and protests during Black Lives Matter protests following George Floyd`s death. Trump`s lawyers struggling to find the right defenses over classified documents seized from Mar-a- Lago, filing a request for a special master to review for executive privileges weeks after the search. The Nation National Affairs Correspondent Joan Walsh joins Ari Melber to talk about the GOP triggered by Joe Biden`s semi-fascism comment. Daily Beast Politics Reporter Will Sommer joins Ari Melber to talk about two guilties in the theft and sale of Ashley Biden`s diary to a right-wing media group.
MSNBC
Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 8.30.22
Today’s edition of quick hits. * Deadly violence in Baghdad: Iraq sank deeper into political chaos on Monday after the influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announced he was retiring from politics and at least 12 of his supporters were shot and killed by government security forces while protesting in the capital, Baghdad.
Secret files 'likely concealed' at Trump home to block probe: Justice Dept
Top secret documents found at Donald Trump's Florida home were "likely concealed" to obstruct an FBI probe into the former president's potential mishandling of classified materials, the Department of Justice said in an explosive new court filing. When agents conducted their court-ordered search on August 8, they found material so sensitive that "even the FBI counterintelligence personnel and DOJ attorneys conducting the review required additional clearances before they were permitted to review certain documents," the filing says.
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
MSNBC
Trumpian Arizona candidates lose nonsensical bid to ban voting machines
A federal judge on Friday tossed out a ridiculous election lawsuit filed by far-right, conspiracy theory-pushing candidates in Arizona. Kari Lake and Mark Finchem — Arizona's Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state, respectively — sued in April to ban the use of electronic voting machines ahead of the midterm elections, citing baseless claims of potential fraud. The lawsuit named Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state and Lake’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, as a defendant, along with several county election officials.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
MSNBC
Trump's response to the FBI search is definitely paying off — for DOJ
Former President Donald Trump’s response to the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago residence is paying off … for the Justice Department, not for him. Trump was quick to point out the historic nature of this search, which in his words was “unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary.” But far from helping his case, statements like this merely show that the Justice Department viewed Trump’s apparent mishandling of government documents as an unprecedented threat.
MSNBC
Team Trump’s missed opportunities to resolve the Mar-a-Lago mess
Kimberly Guilfoyle, appearing on behalf of Team Trump, again condemned the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search, telling a conservative media outlet that federal law enforcement had an easier alternative. “All they had to do was ask for the documents,” she said. A Fox News host pushed the same line...
MSNBC
Threats: GOP shredded over "riot" talk if Trump is indicted, after claims to condemn looting in 2020
Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham now directly threatening violence if Trump is prosecuted by law enforcement. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on his remark that “there literally will be riots” as Graham himself faces legal trouble as a witness in the GA election probe, and reports on broader double standards in law enforcement and also the resolve of prosecutors against threats.Aug. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
With no excuses left, Trumpworld turns to threatening violence amid docs probe
Chris Hayes on Trump and his allies rerunning the Jan. 6 playbook to menace Mar-a-Lago investigators: "That is the path we are going towards again with the rhetoric of people like Lindsey Graham going on national television and threatening a riot."Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
DOJ tells court Team Trump likely ‘concealed and removed’ classified docs
Two weeks after the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s attorneys settled on a new idea. The former president’s legal team early last week asked a judge to order the appointment of a special master, who’d be responsible for reviewing the materials seized in the search of the Republican’s glorified country club.
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
But she also called Trump "smart" during a panel that tried to unpack the former president's rant.
Crist resigns from House ahead of gubernatorial election
Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.), the Democratic nominee for governor of Florida, is resigning from the House and leaving his term early as the heads into the height of campaign season. Crist’s resignation will be effective at the end of the day on Wednesday, according to the Tampa Bay Times. In a statement to the Tampa Bay Times,…
