WTAP
Obituary: Johnson, Anna Mae
Anna Mae Johnson, 95, of Vienna died August 27, 2022, at CCMC Memorial Campus. She was born in Vinton, OH a daughter of the late Orie E. and Hazel M. (Kent) Painter. She worked for the Internal Revenue Service and was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church for over sixty years where she was a member of Seekers Sunday School Class, the finance committee, and the leadership council. She was past president and life member of Camden Clark Auxiliary and had also volunteered for over twenty years. She enjoyed flower gardening and birds.
WTAP
Obituary: Barker, Sharon Kay Bibb
Sharon Kay Bibb Barker, 68, of Davisville WV, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, in Davisville, WV. Co-founder of Hope Freewill Baptist Church, Parkersburg, WV. Sharon is survived by three sons; Sean Morton of Cincinnati, OH, Bret Morton (Dena) of Marietta, OH, Chris Morton (Carla) of Parkersburg, WV, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several brothers and sisters.
WTAP
Obituary: Marvin, Tara L. (Cline)
Tara L. (Cline) Marvin, age 62 from Devola, OH, passed away on August 27, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Tara was born on February 7, 1960, in Marietta, OH. She was a 1977 graduate of Warren High School and continued her education at the Washington County Career Center and Ohio University.
WTAP
Obituary: Jackson, Michael A.
Michael A. Jackson, 48 of Belpre passed away on August 28, 2022. He was born June 24, 1974, in West Branch, MI, a son of Henry E. Jackson (Teresa) of Vienna, WV, and Jerie A. Hude (Bob) of West Branch, MI. Mike was a carpenter/handyman. He enjoyed nature, fishing, and...
WTAP
Obituary: Shepherd, Paul Lavere
Paul Lavere Shepherd, 88, a longtime resident of Parkersburg, WV, and former resident of Defuniak Springs, Florida for 28 years, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Waterview Pointe Nursing Home in Marietta, OH. He was born on June 12, 1934, in Walton, WV a son of the late Reverend William C. Shepherd and Mary Shepherd Martin. He graduated from St. Marys High School, Class of 1953, and attended West Virginia University where he played football for the Mountaineers.
WTAP
Obituary: Watson, Northa Louise
From the mailman and bank tellers who enjoyed her baked goods at Christmas, to her nieces and nephews whom she loved as if she had birthed them, to her son and grandsons to whom she devoted the middle of her retirement years, Northa Louise Watson was a loyal and loving mother, grandmother, and friend. Northa was born in Washington Courthouse, Ohio, on May 22, 1939, to the late Oscar and Helen (McCoy) Wilson and spent her formative years in Ohio before moving to Florida as a young adult. Northa settled in Kanawha County, West Virginia, in the 1970s and later moved to Wood County, West Virginia, to be closer to family. She gave her life to Jesus in 1975 and spent the rest of her days praising Him for the wonderful changes He brought to her life. Northa was called home to be with her Lord on August 26, 2022, at Stonerise Parkersburg (Eagle Point) in Parkersburg, WV.
WTAP
Obituary: Gifford, Sally Rose
Sally Rose Gifford, 92, of Springfield Ohio, passed away on August 22, 2022. She was born September 3, 1929, in Marietta, OH to Frank O. Smith and Marcia Rae (Ward) Smith. She graduated from Marietta High school in 1947 and received a BS in Education at Ohio University in 1950. She married Earl C. Gifford on July 29, 1950, and they were married 54 and ½ years before his death in March of 2005. Sally was a member of First Baptist Church in Marietta for many years where she sang in the choir, taught children’s Sunday School and VBS, served as Deaconess, and was on various committees. She was a teacher’s aide and then a 6th-grade teacher at Washington School. Being a member of the Marietta Chapter of Eastern Star for just over 70 years, she served in various offices including Worthy Matron and later as Deputy Grand Matron for District 25 of Ohio. She was Guardian of Bethel #40 Job’s Daughters for 2 years. Sally traveled the state and hosted many women’s events while Earl advanced to Grand High Priest of the Grand Chapter of Ohio. She then was his secretary as he was Grand Secretary for several years. They moved to Springfield OH in 2004 into an apartment at the Ohio Masonic Community. She became very active serving as a volunteer in the gift shop, a tour guide of the facility, and on the board of her apartment building. As a member of DAR, she was a docent at the Pennsylvania House in Springfield for a short time.
WTAP
Obituary: LeGrand, Ruth Ann
Ruth Ann LeGrand, 74, of Vienna, WV, passed away on August 23, 2022. She was born April 12, 1948, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Marvin and Arleen McClain. She graduated from Southeast Missouri State University as a Registered Nurse. She was preceded in death by her husband, First Lieutenant Michael Vincent LeGrand of the United States Marine Corps, an F4 Phantom pilot; her daughter, Christy Deevers of Jonesboro, AR and her brother, Karl McClain of Parkersburg, WV.
WTAP
Obituary: Baker, Jr., Robert E.
Robert E. Baker, Jr., 74, of Belpre, passed away on August 23, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born September 16, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Robert Edward and Goldie Marie Lee Baker. He served in the US Marine Corp. Robert worked as a supervisor at O’Ames #2, at E.I. Dupont in security, and at Walmart as a stocker. He was a member of the Lubeck Church of Christ.
WTAP
Obituary: Cottrill, Edward “Don”
Edward “Don” Cottrill, 97, of Rosedale, WV, was called Home by Almighty God on Friday, August 26, 2022. Don was born on January 10, 1925, the son of the late General George Cottrill and Freda Dillon Cottrill Spurling. In 1949, Don married the love of his life, Lenora Goodrich Cottrill. They celebrated 55 years of marriage before her death in 2005.
WTAP
Obituary: Richards, Dale “Dalebert” Leroy
Dale “Dalebert” Leroy Richards, 57, of Parkersburg WV, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022. He was born September 1, 1964, a son of the late Jackie and Nina Caplinger Richards. He was a handyman and enjoyed the Dallas Cowboys, trench art, and his only daughter. Dale is survived...
WTAP
Obituary: Wilson, James L.
James L. Wilson, “Mr. Kroger,” of Belpre, OH went to receive his reward with Jesus while surrounded by family on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was 79 years old. James was born in Parkersburg, WV on June 6, 1943, to the late Keith C. Wilson, Sr., and Elma Fetty Wilson. He graduated from Parkersburg High School and worked at Kroger for over 59 years. He was called to preach at the age of 14 and was ordained at the age of 23 by the late Rev. Dr. Harley E. Bailey. He served many years in ministry with the late Rev. Reva Hupp, his mother-in-law. He was known for teaching the Old Testament and always having an encouraging word and smile for anyone he met.
