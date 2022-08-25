ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

What to do if you see a downed power line in Michigan

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Monday's thunderstorm brought down power lines across Michigan. As crews work to respond to these downed lines, it's important to treat all wires as live wires to be safe. If there is an emergency, such as a fire or you see a power line on an...
15-year-old Commerce Township girl still missing nearly 2 weeks after leaving to take walk

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old Commerce Township girl has been missing since she left her home to talk a walk Aug. 18. Laken Elezabeth Lewis was last seen around 6:15 p.m. at her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park, and was expected to return in two hours. She also hasn't had contact with her family on social media.
What to do if a traffic light is out after Southeast Michigan storm

DETROIT (FOX 2) - You may encounter some traffic lights out Tuesday, as areas across Southeast Michigan are dealing with power outages following Monday evening's storm. Check the latest power outage updates here. If a traffic signal is out, there are laws for how to handle dark lights. In Michigan,...
Lose power in Michigan? Here's how to apply for reimbursement from DTE, Consumers Energy

(FOX 2) - Under rules defined by Michigan utility regulators, those who have lost power for extended periods of time are eligible for reimbursement from their power companies. That may include some of the hundreds of thousands of households that lost power in Southeast Michigan after severe weather Monday night tore through the region. DTE had 1,800 crews out Monday morning restoring power to 265,000 customers Tuesday morning.
How does DTE Energy decide restoration schedule after power outages?

DETROIT (FOX 2) - With thousands of people dealing with power outages across Southeast Michigan, DTE Energy has to decide the order in which work will be completed first. According to the utility company, restoration plans are in the works when severe weather reaches the area. Once weather conditions are safe, crews head out to assess the damage and begin repairs. The assessment phase can take several hours before work begins.
DTE Outage Map: How to check and use the map

DETROIT (FOX 2) - More than a quarter of a million people were knocked offline Monday night and into Tuesday morning. DTE says it has sent almost 1,900 crews out to restore power but it could still be several days for some homeowners. Much of the outages were reserved for...
