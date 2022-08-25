Read full article on original website
Virginia lawmaker wants answers following audit on I-95 snowstorm gridlock
WASHINGTON - A Virginia lawmaker wants to know what is being done to prevent another traffic nightmare like the one that happened in January during a snowstorm that stranded hundreds of motorists along Interstate 95. FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick reports that Representative Abigail Spanberger is concerned changes aren't being made...
Private island for sale in northern Virginia
A private island is up for sale in northern Virginia and it could be yours for nearly 5 million dollars! FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis has more details from Woodbridge.
New portal launched to track DC's spending of federal stimulus education funds
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C. education officials have launched a new web portal to keep the public informed about how the District is using nearly $1 billion of federal stimulus funds for students, education agencies and the early childhood education sector in D.C. The Office of the State Superintendent...
Maryland middle schoolers find rare pearl inside freshwater clam
HARTFORD COUNTY, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - A group of middle schoolers encountered a serendipitous surprise at Winters Run in Hartford County over the weekend. The sixth and seventh graders were enjoying the outdoors when they found a pearl in a freshwater Corbicula clam, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Hooper Island Lighthouse in Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay up for auction
MIDDLE HOOPER ISLAND, Md. - If you've ever wanted to buy a lighthouse -- now is your chance!. The federal government is searching for a new steward to buy the Hooper Island Lighthouse in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay. The lighthouse is located about four miles west of Middle Hooper Island and...
Thieves steal DC woman's car and dog
WASHINGTON - A D.C. woman needs your help to get her dog and car back. Franklin is a six-year-old Yorkie/Maltese mix. His owner Julia Salsich says someone stole her car with the dog in it Sunday afternoon along H Street between 13th and 14th streets. Salsich says she dropped something...
19-year-old DC man arrested in California for 2020 murder: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a 19-year-old man was arrested in California Monday for allegedly shooting two people and killing a third in Washington, D.C. in 2020. Officers say 19-year-old Dreaun Young was located and arrested in Hollywood by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Los Angeles Police Department.
Beto O'Rourke temporarily off campaign trail due to 'bacterial infection'
EL PASO, Texas - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is temporarily off the campaign trail due to a bacterial infection. In a statement released Sunday, O'Rourke says he was feeling ill on Friday and went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, where he received IV antibiotics and rest. "While my...
Investigation underway into FBI police officer-involved shooting in DC
Authorities are investigating after an FBI police officer fired gunshots near I-295 in Northeast D.C. Saturday. FOX 5's Nana-Séntuo Bonsu has the details on the investigation.
DC man's car stolen by tow truck outside his home
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating after a man reported his car was wheeled away by thieves in a tow truck early Sunday. NEST video shows the tow truck pulling up on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue near 1st Street in Southeast at 4:19 a.m. The car falls off the lift once but is hooked up again and taken away — all in about two minutes.
6-year-old boy from DC found after going missing
WASHINGTON - A 6-year-old boy from Southwest D.C. was found Monday evening after he was reported missing earlier in the day, according to police. Cartier February was last seen in the 300 block of P Street on Monday, Aug. 29. The child was spotted wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants...
