ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

Virginia lawmaker wants answers following audit on I-95 snowstorm gridlock

WASHINGTON - A Virginia lawmaker wants to know what is being done to prevent another traffic nightmare like the one that happened in January during a snowstorm that stranded hundreds of motorists along Interstate 95. FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick reports that Representative Abigail Spanberger is concerned changes aren't being made...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Maryland middle schoolers find rare pearl inside freshwater clam

HARTFORD COUNTY, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - A group of middle schoolers encountered a serendipitous surprise at Winters Run in Hartford County over the weekend. The sixth and seventh graders were enjoying the outdoors when they found a pearl in a freshwater Corbicula clam, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Vaccines
State
Virginia State
City
Alexandria, VA
City
Supply, VA
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Virginia Government
fox5dc.com

Thieves steal DC woman's car and dog

WASHINGTON - A D.C. woman needs your help to get her dog and car back. Franklin is a six-year-old Yorkie/Maltese mix. His owner Julia Salsich says someone stole her car with the dog in it Sunday afternoon along H Street between 13th and 14th streets. Salsich says she dropped something...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5dc.com

19-year-old DC man arrested in California for 2020 murder: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a 19-year-old man was arrested in California Monday for allegedly shooting two people and killing a third in Washington, D.C. in 2020. Officers say 19-year-old Dreaun Young was located and arrested in Hollywood by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Los Angeles Police Department.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Beto O'Rourke temporarily off campaign trail due to 'bacterial infection'

EL PASO, Texas - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is temporarily off the campaign trail due to a bacterial infection. In a statement released Sunday, O'Rourke says he was feeling ill on Friday and went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, where he received IV antibiotics and rest. "While my...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Northern Virginia#Sex Workers#Health Care#Diseases#General Health#Virginians#Jynneos#Commonwealth#Vdh
fox5dc.com

DC man's car stolen by tow truck outside his home

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating after a man reported his car was wheeled away by thieves in a tow truck early Sunday. NEST video shows the tow truck pulling up on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue near 1st Street in Southeast at 4:19 a.m. The car falls off the lift once but is hooked up again and taken away — all in about two minutes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5dc.com

6-year-old boy from DC found after going missing

WASHINGTON - A 6-year-old boy from Southwest D.C. was found Monday evening after he was reported missing earlier in the day, according to police. Cartier February was last seen in the 300 block of P Street on Monday, Aug. 29. The child was spotted wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy