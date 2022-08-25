WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating after a man reported his car was wheeled away by thieves in a tow truck early Sunday. NEST video shows the tow truck pulling up on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue near 1st Street in Southeast at 4:19 a.m. The car falls off the lift once but is hooked up again and taken away — all in about two minutes.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO