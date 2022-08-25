ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

kut.org

Teachers from Spain help fill vacancies in Elgin ISD

The Elgin Independent School District is participating in a visiting international teacher program for the first time to help fill vacancies amid a nationwide teacher shortage. Five educators from Spain began teaching at Elgin ISD elementary schools in August. Elgin ISD is one of 13 school districts statewide participating in...
ELGIN, TX

