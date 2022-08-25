Read full article on original website
At Capitol rally, Uvalde families demand Abbott call special session on gun reform
On Saturday, families from Uvalde made the 2 1/2-hour trip to the state Capitol in Austin to ask Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session of the Texas Legislature to pass laws on gun reform. The rally on the Capitol steps included a host of speakers like Maggie Mireles,...
Teachers from Spain help fill vacancies in Elgin ISD
The Elgin Independent School District is participating in a visiting international teacher program for the first time to help fill vacancies amid a nationwide teacher shortage. Five educators from Spain began teaching at Elgin ISD elementary schools in August. Elgin ISD is one of 13 school districts statewide participating in...
