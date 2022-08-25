Read full article on original website
WIFR
Stateline historic Royal Blue General Store makes a comeback
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Michael Cruickshank spent fifteen years working in the corporate restaurant industry. It was a job, that took Cruickshank all over, but always left him with the desire to come back to one thing. “For me, I was never home,” said Cruickshank. “To have the whole family...
WIFR
Birthing centers to make a comeback in Roscoe
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A stateline health system takes steps Tuesday to make the birthing process a little less stressful for families. Once a popular trend back in the 1980′s, birthing centers are making a comeback. On Tuesday, Beloit Health System broke ground for NorthPointe Birth Center in Roscoe, which is expected to open in 2023.
WIFR
Beloit Health System breaks ground on birthing center
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit Health System (BHS) broke ground Tuesday on a project centered on expectant mothers and babies. The new, freestanding NorthPointe Birth Center, planned for 5605 E. Rockton Road in Roscoe, will use an alternative model for services during pregnancy, labor/delivery and postpartum care. “We are proud...
WIFR
$4M redevelopment brings promise to Rockford’s south side
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A major developer in the Rockford region is creating an opportunity for local, family-owned businesses. Once home to the Rockford Products Company, a leader in the fastener industry that at its peak employed over 2,000 people, the property at 711 Harrison Ave. is getting a whole new look.
WIFR
Local artists get ready to showcase their talents at first of it’s kind event in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit residents, get ready to check out unique artwork and move those feet to some catchy beats. Deviate Beloit is a first-of-its-kind high-energy interactive night set for October 15 at the Ironworks Campus Spine in downtown Beloit. This one-night, 21 and over event will showcase locals in an eclectic and electric atmosphere.
WIFR
I-39 bridge work scheduled over Blackhawk Road in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will be starting construction work on the I-39 bridge passing over Blackhawk Road in Winnebago County on September 6. Work will consist of installing new expansion joints and concrete overlays on both bridges. Traffic will be reduced to one lane...
WIFR
Local church celebrates 105th anniversary
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A W.W. (Woodrow Wilson) was in the White House, and WWI was being fought on foreign shores, when Pilgrim Baptist church was organized in August of 1917. Fast forward 105 years and Pilgrim Baptist is still going strong; with an anniversary celebration that brought the two...
WIFR
Police disrupt in-progress burglary in Rockford Sunday night
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 6:40 Sunday evening Rockford Police SCOPE and Patrol officers responded to a burglary in-progress near Ninth Avenue and Sixth Street. Three male juvenile suspects were detained on scene and released to their parents. Two of the boys, a 17-year-old from Elgin and a Rockford 10-year-old, are being charged with burglary to a motor vehicle.
WIFR
Boil order lifted for village of Davis Junction
DAVIS JUNCTION, Ill. (WIFR) - People who live in Davis Junction no longer need to boil their water. On Monday night, the village lifted the boil order that went into effect Friday afternoon because of a broken water pipe. Village crews repaired the pipe and sent two water samples for...
WIFR
Indiana truck driver dies in crash along I-88 in Whiteside County
STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - A 63-year-old man died Monday night in a crash on the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway in Sterling. Jeff R, Barker of South Whitley, Indiana, was in a semi-tractor trailer that police say crashed into a tree after veering off I-88 westbound near mile marker 41. Illinois...
WIFR
Juvenile arrested, hospitalized in Sterling for school threat
STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Sterling and Rock Falls police investigated a threat this weekend made to a local student by another minor. The suspect was taken to CGH Medical Center Sunday for a mental health evaluation after sending a threat to the local student via social media. Just after 9:30...
WIFR
FIRST ALERT: Storms a good bet Monday, some potentially strong or severe
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a gorgeous start to the weekend, things quickly took a turn for the more stormy Sunday, thanks to the return of a much warmer, humid pattern to the Stateline. Temperatures Sunday surged into the middle and upper 80s as dew points rose into the lower...
WIFR
Man sentenced in murder of deputy
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man was sentenced to 55 years in prison Monday for the March 2019 murder of a McHenry County deputy. Floyd E. Brown appeared in federal court for sentencing Monday after being found guilty earlier this year on eight counts in connection with the murder of Jacob Keltner.
WIFR
Floyd Brown sentenced to 55 years for the murder of a deputy
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A three-year-long wait for bringing justice to a cop killer finally comes to an end Monday, after Winnebago County Judge sentences a Springfield man to 55-years in prison for murdering a McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy in Rockford. It was an emotional day in court for...
WIFR
Police: Teen arrested in DeKalb uses ankle bracelet as holster for handgun
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A Chicago teen faces multiple charges Tuesday after being arrested in DeKalb while wearing a home-monitoring device from Cook County. Police say they noticed the suspect,17, on Friday near the 800 block of Ridge Drive and tried to make an arrest. They say he took off, attempting to climb over a fence to escape.
WIFR
Ogle County public health administrator to step down
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ogle County recently posted that it is looking for a public health administrator. Kyle Auman announced last week that he is leaving his position as Ogle County Health Department administrator. He told staff in the department that he’s been thinking about this for a while. He has no final date; he says he wants to help with the transition.
WIFR
KNIB recycling center hosts clothing drive to reduce waste
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is offering a chance to unload unwanted clothing. From 9 to noon on Saturday, September 10, the recycling center will be taking donations of clean clothing, clean pillows, bedding, fabric, purses, shoes, belts, soft-sided luggage and stuffed toys at four different drop-off locations.
WIFR
Opioid Response Team takes steps to crack down on overdoses in Winnebago County.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2018, the Winnebago County Opioid Response Team set a goal of reducing the number of overdose deaths by 33% by the year of 2021. Since then, the average overdose deaths per month has risen from 12 to 16. “The most overdose cases that we see...
WIFR
Expanding the Amerock TIF to build apartments on Cedar Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When it comes to expanding Rockford’s downtown, Community and Economic Development Director Karl Franzen believes recycling something old, can create something great for the future. “These are vacant buildings, that are right now frankly eye sores, but frankly beautiful buildings in terms of their bones,”...
