ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ogle County recently posted that it is looking for a public health administrator. Kyle Auman announced last week that he is leaving his position as Ogle County Health Department administrator. He told staff in the department that he’s been thinking about this for a while. He has no final date; he says he wants to help with the transition.

OGLE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO