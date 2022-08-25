Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Hip Hop fitness class teams up with Lifeline of Ohio for outdoor workout happening today
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — If you're a fan of a great dance workout and trending hip hop music there's a place for you right here in Central Ohio. Mike Nicholson of M. Nicholson Hip Hop Fitness previews his outdoor fitness class happening today. M. Nicholson Hip Hop Fitness and...
myfox28columbus.com
Ride for the Rhinos motorcycle ride supports wildlife conservation efforts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of motorcyclists are riding nearly 80 miles outside of Columbus today for a good cause. Sean Refienberg of Irony Pony Motorsports joins Good Day Columbus to discuss the purpose behind their 6th annual ride to The Wilds. Over 800 motorcyclists from five midwestern states...
myfox28columbus.com
100 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia are one step closer to finding their forever homes in the Buckeye State. Earlier this month, 4,000 beagles were rescued at the Envigo breeding facility. On Monday, 100 of those rescued beagles were brought to Columbus Humane....
myfox28columbus.com
Starbucks pumpkin spice latte, other seasonal drinks return Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's time for all the fall feels at Starbucks!. The popular coffee shop announced the return of its fall favorites. Customers can order the following items starting Tuesday:. Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte: Combines Starbucks Signature Espresso and steamed milk with flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfox28columbus.com
Licking County Humane Society clears 6 beagles rescued from Va. facility for adoption
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Earlier this month, 4,000 beagles were rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia. Shelters and humane societies across the country have been helping to get dogs into forever homes. Here in Ohio, 100 beagles were brought into the state on Monday and sent to humane societies across the state.
myfox28columbus.com
Upper Arlington family continues to fight for cure for rare genetic disease
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Landon McChesney is a 6 year-old-boy battling a rare genetic disorder. One so rare, less than 30 people in the world have it. There's no name or treatment for the disorder, but his family continues to fight for an answer. "Without the sufficient amount of...
myfox28columbus.com
'BS High': HBO producing documentary on Bishop Sycamore
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After year after Bishop Sycamore sparked national headlines after losing 58-0 to IMG Academy on national television, HBO announced it would be producing a documentary about the Columbus program. The game sparked headlines and had many wondering if Bishop Sycamore was even a school. The...
myfox28columbus.com
New OSU Buckeye licensed treats ahead of game day celebrations
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Football season is right around the corner and the team at C.Krueger’s Finest Baked Goods has the biggest Buckeye Fever. This season they are unveiling an entire line of officially licensed OSU Buckeye cookie packaging – perfect for gameday celebrations and fan gifting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
Community to distribute free naloxone for Overdose Awareness Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, the Columbus and Franklin County Addiction Plan is holding several pop-up Narcan locations throughout the city. Residents can get free naloxone and fentanyl test strips to help prevent overdose deaths at the following locations on Wednesday:
myfox28columbus.com
2 women injured in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police released new information regarding an east Columbus shooting that happened Tuesday night. A 23-year-old woman was shot near a McDonald's on Alum Creek Drive, located near Livingston Avenue. The woman then drove to a Kroger on East Main Street for help, according to police.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus declares south Franklinton apartment complex public nuisance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Columbus has declared a south Franklinton apartment complex a public nuisance due to its unsanitary living conditions and criminal activity. City Attorney Zach Klein announced his office filed the lawsuit, requiring the owners to improve the quality of life for its residents...
myfox28columbus.com
CCS students and parents reflect on being back in the classroom
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After joining her daughter's Columbus City Schools teachers at the picket line less than one week ago, one mom is thankful to see her child back in the classroom with her teachers. “The parents were all talking, the teachers hugging the students, the students hugging...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State students scammed trying to buy game tickets for Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than a week before the sold-out season-opener between Ohio State and Notre Dame Saturday, Ohio State University students say they've been scammed for hundreds of dollars trying to buy tickets. "It was going to be one of my first games to go to, so...
myfox28columbus.com
Man caught on camera breaking into Columbus home to steal furniture, tools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man they say kicked in the door of a home in the Mount Vernon neighborhood and stole several items. The residence was under renovation when the break-in occurred on June 18, 2022, in the 1400 block of Hildreth Avenue.
myfox28columbus.com
Could Columbus host another NCAA Final Four?
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Columbus is familiar with hosting large events like the NCAA Final Four and Central Ohio could be called to host the event once again. Columbus is a finalist to host the NCAA women's basketball Final Four between the years 2027-2031. Members of the NCAA were in Columbus Tuesday for a site visit to see what Central Ohio has to offer.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus VA launches overdose awareness campaign
The Columbus VA is educating veterans about the dangers of opioid misuse. Ohio is 4th in the nation for overdose deaths. According to the Ohio Department of Health, 2020 surpassed 2017 as the highest year for unintentional drug overdose deaths in Ohio, with 5,017 deaths. This was a 3% increase over 2017 and a 25% increase over 2019.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus gas prices fall nearly 14 cents over past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average price of gas in Columbus dropped in the last week and remains under $4 per gallon. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.85. It has decreased 5 cents in the last week. In Ohio, the national average price of...
myfox28columbus.com
Wednesday at 11: Moms of suspected 'Kia Boys' say they need help
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "I am sorry," said the mother of a teenager linked to a juvenile car theft ring, as she works to stop kids from stealing cars. A Columbus mom who says her son has stolen cars linked to the "Kia Boys" theft ring says parents need more community services and help from the juvenile justice system to stop the spike in juvenile crime.
myfox28columbus.com
Kids back in classroom for 1st day of in-person learning at Columbus City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday was the first day of in-person classes for Columbus City School students. One week ago, this day looked anything but certain after teachers voted to go on strike. A deal has been hammered out, and it’s been signed by the Board of Education.
myfox28columbus.com
History of Ohio State-Notre Dame: 1935 'Game of the Century'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The University of Notre Dame fielded its first football team in 1887 and in 1890, Ohio State formed its first team. Just 45 years later, the two schools met for the first time in what was dubbed the "Game of the Century." Both teams were...
Comments / 0