Tampa police hiring first ever victim advocate
TAMPA, Fla. — We often hear about crimes happening in our area and the people who commit those crimes, but what about the people those crimes leave behind?. There are the victims directly impacted but also victims' family members and friends that can live with trauma and stress following a criminal incident.
New Port Richey high school student may have carried airsoft gun on campus, deputies say
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A student at a Mitchell High School in New Port Richey saw another student carry what appeared to be a gun in their waistband on Tuesday, deputies say. The incident was not reported until after the end of the day. Authorities later determined the...
Pinellas sheriff to share details about murder case involving Tampa Bay-area motorcycle gang
LARGO, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is expected to announce details in a first-degree murder case involving a Tampa Bay-area motorcycle gang. The sheriff is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday to talk about a grand jury's indictment in the case. No additional...
Grieving family calling for safer bus stops in Pinellas County
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Pinellas County family is advocating for change after Ethan Weiser was killed walking to his bus stop. The 15-year-old high school sophomore was hit by a car in front of his younger sister and now Ethan's family is advocating for safer bus stops. Ethan's uncle,...
911 call: Woman trapped indoors before Sarasota deputies shoot, kill man with gun
SARASOTA, Fla. — A woman on the line with a 911 dispatcher grew increasingly upset as 47-year-old Brian Underwood threatened to shoot her if she tried escaping, the recording revealed. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies who responded Sunday morning to the home on Tarawa Drive would shoot and kill...
Video shows police officer wrangling 7-foot gator at local elementary school
BARTOW, Fla. — If you're going to come across an alligator, it only makes sense it would happen at Spessard Holland Elementary in Polk County — you know, the home of the gators!. Dr. Lacey Golden, the school's principal, was in for a surprise Tuesday morning when she...
Winter Haven 17-year-old accused of drug possession, police say
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 17-year-old was accused of having possession of multiple drugs on Friday after authorities served a search warrant at the teen's home in Winter Haven, police say. The warrant was obtained after there were a lot of tips about narcotic sales coming from the teen's...
Search ongoing for man accused of stealing $3K in cigarettes from Winter Haven Dollar General
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police in Winter Haven are searching for a man who they say broke into a Dollar General on Saturday. Surveillance video posted to the police department's Facebook page shows the man using a cement block to shatter the front glass door of the store before making his way inside.
Sheriff: 47-year-old man shot, killed after pointing gun toward Sarasota deputies
SARASOTA, Fla. — A 47-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday by Sarasota County deputies after pulling out a gun and pointing it at deputies, Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said during a news conference. Hoffman said deputies received a call around 9:06 a.m. from a woman who said Brian Underwood...
Deputies: Man arrested after admitting to killing woman at Bradenton motel
BRADENTON, Fla. — A man was arrested after he admitted to killing a woman at America's Best Value Inn in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded just after 1 p.m. Sunday to the motel on 57th Circle East to reports of a woman found unresponsive in a room.
FDOT installing about 880 posts along Gandy Beach to help protect mangroves
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You'll see some crews working along Gandy Beach for the next week as posts are installed to keep people from parking their cars in the mangroves amid environmental concerns. The bollards, or wooden posts, will prevent vehicles from further damaging mangroves and help lessen the...
Florida man guilty of 'racially motivated' attack against Black driver
TAMPA, Fla. — A federal jury found a Tampa Bay-area man guilty of what the Department of Justice called a racially motivated attack on a Black driver traveling with his family last summer. Jordan Leahy, 29, could spend up to 10 years in prison, plus three years of supervised...
Judge sets schedule for Andrew Warren's suspension lawsuit against DeSantis
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An elected Florida prosecutor who was removed from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis because of his positions on abortion and transgender rights filed suit last week to get his job back, saying the Republican leader violated his First Amendment rights. A newly-released schedule reveals a judge...
Pinellas deputy receives written reprimand after running over woman on beach
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy who unintentionally drove over a woman on St. Pete Beach with his patrol SUV has received a written reprimand for his actions, an internal memo said. The memo, obtained by 10 Tampa Bay, says Deputy Todd Brien was on duty...
City of St. Pete enters next phase of Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg has entered into the next phase of the Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment project, releasing the request for proposals. Developers can now make a bid on the 86-acre project. The city's 32-page RFP outlines the history of th site, the...
'Her life will continue to make a positive difference': 13-year-old killed in hit-and-run was an organ donor
OSPREY, Fla. — On Sunday, the family of a 13-year-old left fighting for her life after a hit-and-run crash shared that she had passed away from her injuries. Now, Lilly's memory will not only live on in the friends and family who knew her but also in the lives of complete strangers she was able to save.
State didn't tell local elections office to remove some convicted felons until after they voted, officials say
TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections office said Friday it did not get notification from the state to takesix convicted felons arrested last week off the voter rolls until after they had already cast their ballot in the 2020 election. Spokesperson Gerri Kramer said per state...
Pinellas County student dies walking to his bus stop: How are bus stops deemed safe?
LARGO, Fla. — A teenage boy was hit and killed walking to a bus stop, and it's a tragedy the entire Largo community feels. A 15-year-old Largo High School student, Ethan Weiser, was crossing Belleair Road to get to his bus stop early Friday morning when he was hit.
Recount ordered for Hillsborough County School tax referendum
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Canvassing Board has certified the first unofficial results for the 2022 Primary Election Thursday evening. In Florida, the law requires a machine recount to be conducted if any race or issue would be defeated by .5% or less of the total votes cast for that race or issue. This means board members ordered recounts for the following races:
76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
