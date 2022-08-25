Daily News: The Latest From Dundas x REVOLVE And Tommy Hilfiger, FRAME Celebrates In NYC, Plus! Rachna Shah Toasts To 25 Years At KCD!

Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Reinventing An Icon: Albino Riganello Reveals His Plans For The New BCBGMAXAZRIA
It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, and there’s new talent leading BCBGMAXAZRIA. Enter Albino Riganello, the charming creative director whose career has taken him from his native Italy to major design roles in Milan, Paris, and NYC for the likes of Givenchy, Dolce & Gabbana, and Zuhair Murad. Ergo, the brand that has woven itself into the formative fashion memory of almost every American woman is about to take on a whole new guise for the future, starting with his debut Signature Collection—a love letter to his multifaceted BCBG woman. Here’s what you need to know!
Inspiring Women: Jewelry Designer Logan Hollowell’s Faith In Fate And The Universe Will Inspire You Right Back
We, too, want to be part of the Logan Hollowell Goddess lifestyle. The eponymous designer behind the celebrity-adored jewelry brand has long preached the power of believing in your own magic, and it’s evident from the popularity of her LA-made pieces which regularly decorate the fingers, wrists, and necklines of Josephine Skriver, Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Alba, and Jasmine Tookes. Energy and self-belief is central to everything Hollowell does, as is pouring love into her creations which incorporate 14k/18k recycled gold and ethically-sourced gemstones: “Our mission is to create heirlooms that last forever. The idea is to invest in the best possible, because you’re worth it. We encourage women to set the bar high because it sets the stage for how you deserve to be treated,” she says of her pieces. Here, here! We caught up with her to learn her backstory and to hear the bright, sparkling things the future holds.
