Daily News: The Latest From Dundas x REVOLVE And Tommy Hilfiger, FRAME Celebrates In NYC, Plus! Rachna Shah Toasts To 25 Years At KCD!

We, too, want to be part of the Logan Hollowell Goddess lifestyle. The eponymous designer behind the celebrity-adored jewelry brand has long preached the power of believing in your own magic, and it’s evident from the popularity of her LA-made pieces which regularly decorate the fingers, wrists, and necklines of Josephine Skriver, Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Alba, and Jasmine Tookes. Energy and self-belief is central to everything Hollowell does, as is pouring love into her creations which incorporate 14k/18k recycled gold and ethically-sourced gemstones: “Our mission is to create heirlooms that last forever. The idea is to invest in the best possible, because you’re worth it. We encourage women to set the bar high because it sets the stage for how you deserve to be treated,” she says of her pieces. Here, here! We caught up with her to learn her backstory and to hear the bright, sparkling things the future holds.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO