Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Serious injuries after 10 vehicles crash on Idalou Highway
LUBBOCK, Texas — Three people were taken to the hospital, one in serious condition, after three crashes on the Idalou Highway near FM 1729 on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Authorities were called at 6:40 p.m. Officials originally told EverythingLubbock.com that one person had minor injuries. On Tuesday, DPS said the […]
One hurt after crash on Idalou Highway causes traffic, delays
LUBBOCK, Texas — A multi-vehicle crash was reported on Highway 62/82 between Lubbock and Idalou near FM 1729, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Authorities were called at 6:40 p.m. on Monday. Officials said one person was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries. Westbound lanes from Idalou were closed, the city […]
fox34.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: LPD conducting crash investigation on Idalou Highway
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department will be conducting a crash investigation on Idalou Highway this morning. The investigation will start at 8:30 a.m. on Aug 30 on Idalou Highway near E 16th Street. The investigation should last about one hour and 30 minutes. The following traffic changes...
KCBD
LPD Major Crash Unit to conduct follow-up investigation Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The investigation will be at the intersection of Idalou Highway and East 16th Street. The following traffic changes will occur:. West bound lanes of Idalou...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock Worker Shot in Head by Firearm Going Off Accidentally
A Lubbock worker was shot in the head on Saturday, August 27th after a firearm accidentally went off inside the house he was working at. KAMC News reports that Lubbock Police responded to the 2600 block of 26th Street for reports of possible shots fired. This was at around 3:40 p.m.
Saturday ‘explosion’ was ‘accidental shooting,’ LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a police report, John Karika was arrested on charges of aggravated assault after the Lubbock Police Department responded to a possible shots fired call in the 2600 block of 26th Street on Saturday. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com on Saturday, one person had moderate injuries after “something mechanical exploded in their face.” […]
fox34.com
Six teens arrested after police chase from Floydada to Lubbock Co.
LUBBOCK CO., Texas (KCBD) - Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties, according to the Floyd County Record. Floyd County Record reported the group was first spotted at the Floydada Allsup’s. The teens reportedly flashed a gun at someone and were reported to local police. The responding Floydada police officer tried pull over the teen’s black SUV. However, police stated the vehicle drove away, fleeing into Crosby County before heading west toward Lubbock.
Teens from South Dakota Lead West Texas Police on Chase Through 3 Counties
A group of teenagers reported missing from South Dakota led police on a chase through 3 different counties in West Texas. KAMC News reports it all began the morning of Tuesday, August 30th in Floydada. One of the teens allegedly flashed a gun at an employee of an Allsup's and asked them something along the lines of "Have you ever been robbed?" Police were promptly notified.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox34.com
UPDATE: Cut gas line near 5500 1st Place, residents are able to return to their homes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR has confirmed that the gas leak has been controlled and residents are now able to return to their homes. Lubbock Fire responded to a cut gas line around 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of 1st Place and began evacuating residents from their homes. Atmos...
fox34.com
Traffic changes planned in FM 2641 work zone
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, project contractor Webber LLC, will begin moving FM 2641 (Regis Street) traffic from its current configuration on the northern half of the road onto the newly constructed pavement on the southern half. The operation will take place weather permitting. Traffic will continue...
fox34.com
Lubbock-Cooper ISD notifies change in bus routes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LCISD has implemented a temporary change in its bus routes due to the inclement weather that affected Lubbock today. Parents were notified via email and social media of LCISD’s bus change indicating that school buses will only run on pavement and caliche roads on Tuesday, August 30.
fox34.com
Lubbock community still looking for answers after another drive-by shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead. Just after 1:00 a.m. on August 15, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2700 block of East Colgate. Police found 69-year-old Margie Johnson with serious injuries. She was taken to UMC where she died on Aug. 28.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBD
1 injured in small explosion in 2600 block of 26th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered moderate injuries on Saturday afternoon, when some kind of mechanical object exploded close to them, causing moderate injuries. It originally came in as a shots fired call in the 2600 block of 26th Street, but police cannot confirm if a firearm was involved. LPD has classified the call as a “negligent discharge.” The call came in around 3:45 p.m.
everythinglubbock.com
One person left with moderate injuries after Saturday explosion
LUBBOCK, Texas— Emergency crews responded to what was originally a shots fired call just before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday in the 2600 block of 26th Street. According to the Lubbock Police Department, once crews arrived on scene, they discovered there was an explosion instead of a shooting. EverythingLubbock.com was...
everythinglubbock.com
Record $85B Texas 10-year transportation plan announced; Lubbock District to receive $1.2B
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Governor Greg Abbott today [Tuesday] announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
These 24 People Were Arrested In Lubbock on August 29th
Mondays are usually considered the most boring day of the week unless there happens to be a three-day weekend. But maybe it's not boring but just plain criminal?. As I was going through the roster of people who were arrested I decided to look and see how many people were arrested on a Monday. Boy, howdy was I ever wrong to say Monday was boring. There are tons of people in Lubbock apparently doing things they shouldn't.
fox34.com
Cleanup begins after severe storms roll through the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After Sunday night’s storm, many Lubbock residences and parks are seeing the aftermath Monday morning. High winds and heavy rain took down many trees and fences around the Lubbock area. Foreman for Lubbock Parks and Recreations David Campbell says, “A lot of trees a lot...
Flooding On Lubbock’s 50th Street In Pictures
I looked down from watching TV on Sunday afternoon and I couldn't believe the message I got on my phone. I live at the North Loop and the Interstate. We heard a lot of thunder and then had light rain for 5-10 minutes. This is kind of why I was unconcerned about the weather. We all tend to think that whatever weather we're getting at our house is what everyone else is getting.
Security Camera Captures Crazy Lightning Strike On 31st Street In Lubbock
Lubbock definitely got some crazy weather yesterday. It's hard to complain about the rain and the flooding after having such a dry summer. We all know what to expect around these parts. It dumps rain on us mercilessly until we nearly float away, and then we dry out for what feels like an eternity until it happens again.
KCBD
Check of rain totals, look ahead to more rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - updated 9:45 p.m. - Soaking rain has been widespread across the South Plains today. So far today 0.86″ of rain has fallen at the Lubbock airport. Here are some top totals from Midnight to 10 p.m. on the Texas Tech Mesonet:. Palo Duro Canyon 2.35″
Comments / 0