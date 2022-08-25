ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

TRAFFIC ALERT: LPD conducting crash investigation on Idalou Highway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department will be conducting a crash investigation on Idalou Highway this morning. The investigation will start at 8:30 a.m. on Aug 30 on Idalou Highway near E 16th Street. The investigation should last about one hour and 30 minutes. The following traffic changes...
LPD Major Crash Unit to conduct follow-up investigation Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The investigation will be at the intersection of Idalou Highway and East 16th Street. The following traffic changes will occur:. West bound lanes of Idalou...
Six teens arrested after police chase from Floydada to Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK CO., Texas (KCBD) - Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties, according to the Floyd County Record. Floyd County Record reported the group was first spotted at the Floydada Allsup’s. The teens reportedly flashed a gun at someone and were reported to local police. The responding Floydada police officer tried pull over the teen’s black SUV. However, police stated the vehicle drove away, fleeing into Crosby County before heading west toward Lubbock.
Teens from South Dakota Lead West Texas Police on Chase Through 3 Counties

A group of teenagers reported missing from South Dakota led police on a chase through 3 different counties in West Texas. KAMC News reports it all began the morning of Tuesday, August 30th in Floydada. One of the teens allegedly flashed a gun at an employee of an Allsup's and asked them something along the lines of "Have you ever been robbed?" Police were promptly notified.
Traffic changes planned in FM 2641 work zone

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, project contractor Webber LLC, will begin moving FM 2641 (Regis Street) traffic from its current configuration on the northern half of the road onto the newly constructed pavement on the southern half. The operation will take place weather permitting. Traffic will continue...
Lubbock-Cooper ISD notifies change in bus routes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LCISD has implemented a temporary change in its bus routes due to the inclement weather that affected Lubbock today. Parents were notified via email and social media of LCISD’s bus change indicating that school buses will only run on pavement and caliche roads on Tuesday, August 30.
Lubbock community still looking for answers after another drive-by shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead. Just after 1:00 a.m. on August 15, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2700 block of East Colgate. Police found 69-year-old Margie Johnson with serious injuries. She was taken to UMC where she died on Aug. 28.
1 injured in small explosion in 2600 block of 26th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered moderate injuries on Saturday afternoon, when some kind of mechanical object exploded close to them, causing moderate injuries. It originally came in as a shots fired call in the 2600 block of 26th Street, but police cannot confirm if a firearm was involved. LPD has classified the call as a “negligent discharge.” The call came in around 3:45 p.m.
One person left with moderate injuries after Saturday explosion

LUBBOCK, Texas— Emergency crews responded to what was originally a shots fired call just before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday in the 2600 block of 26th Street. According to the Lubbock Police Department, once crews arrived on scene, they discovered there was an explosion instead of a shooting. EverythingLubbock.com was...
Record $85B Texas 10-year transportation plan announced; Lubbock District to receive $1.2B

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Governor Greg Abbott today [Tuesday] announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
These 24 People Were Arrested In Lubbock on August 29th

Mondays are usually considered the most boring day of the week unless there happens to be a three-day weekend. But maybe it's not boring but just plain criminal?. As I was going through the roster of people who were arrested I decided to look and see how many people were arrested on a Monday. Boy, howdy was I ever wrong to say Monday was boring. There are tons of people in Lubbock apparently doing things they shouldn't.
Cleanup begins after severe storms roll through the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After Sunday night’s storm, many Lubbock residences and parks are seeing the aftermath Monday morning. High winds and heavy rain took down many trees and fences around the Lubbock area. Foreman for Lubbock Parks and Recreations David Campbell says, “A lot of trees a lot...
Flooding On Lubbock’s 50th Street In Pictures

I looked down from watching TV on Sunday afternoon and I couldn't believe the message I got on my phone. I live at the North Loop and the Interstate. We heard a lot of thunder and then had light rain for 5-10 minutes. This is kind of why I was unconcerned about the weather. We all tend to think that whatever weather we're getting at our house is what everyone else is getting.
LUBBOCK, TX
Check of rain totals, look ahead to more rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - updated 9:45 p.m. - Soaking rain has been widespread across the South Plains today. So far today 0.86″ of rain has fallen at the Lubbock airport. Here are some top totals from Midnight to 10 p.m. on the Texas Tech Mesonet:. Palo Duro Canyon 2.35″
