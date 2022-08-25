Read full article on original website
Related
theregistrysocal.com
Shopoff Realty Acquires 11.9-Acre Parcel of Westminster Mall for $49MM
WESTMINSTER, Calif. — Shopoff Realty Investments (“Shopoff”), announced today the acquisition of an 11.9-acre parcel of Westminster Mall, in Westminster, California, which included an operating department store. The $49 million purchase was a sale, with a lease back to the seller. Shopoff previously purchased a 14.1-acre parcel...
Orange County Business Journal
First OC JOEY Restaurant to Open at Fashion Island
Newport Beach’s luxury shopping center, Fashion Island, will be the site for Vancouver-based Joey Restaurant Group’s first Orange County location. Named Joey Newport Beach, the restaurant will mark the group’s fourth location in California. The dining room will seat 205 with an open patio for another 109...
orangecountytribune.com
Two big mall real estate deals
Another chunk of the Westminster Mall property has been acquired by an Irvine-based real estate investment company. According to The Registry, which reports on major real estate transactions in Orange County, Shopoff Realty Investments, widely known as “Shopoff,” announced on Tuesday it had purchased an 11.9 acre parcel of the land on which the enclosed mall at Bolsa Avenue and Goldenwest Street in located. The price was reported at $49 million.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented Here
Los Angeles is home to some of the most famous and popular foods in the nation. Here are a few of the most iconic eats. (Los Angeles, CA) - Los Angeles is known fo many things: Hollywood, the beach, and traffic. But it is also known for its food. And some of the most iconic dishes have been around longer than you might think.
NBC Los Angeles
Enjoy a Rare Chance to Dance at Castle Green
There are a number of notable buildings around Southern California that boast interiors that we know well, even if we can't say we know them from in-person visits. They're the storied landmarks that frequently host film crews, meaning we're familiar with the cinematic spaces associated with these local icons even if we haven't ever set foot inside.
Orange County Business Journal
Orange County’s Senior Homes Becoming 5-Star Resorts
Editor’s Note: David Collins and two partners in 1980 founded ARV Assisted Living, which developed and operated more than 100 senior living communities throughout the U.S. The publicly traded company was acquired by an affiliate of Lazard Freres and is known today as Atria Senior Living. He has worked in Europe developing Spain’s first residential community designed exclusively for seniors. The London Daily Telegraph called Sensara “the best retirement development in Europe.” Collins’ firm, Newport Beach-based Active Living International provides advisory services on the business of senior living for clients worldwide.
spectrumnews1.com
Local home builders offer incentives to boost sales
CYPRESS, Calif. — With rising mortgage rates, higher prices, supply chain issues, and changing buyer sentiment, home builders are boosting incentives like they did pre-pandemic to lure prospective buyers amid sluggish home sales. Melia Homes in Cypress offers prospective qualified home buyers as low as a 4.6% 30-year fixed-rate...
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best Restaurants In Irvine In 2022
Irvine is the modern melting pot of world cuisine. With Mexico at its door and a constant influx of people from different backgrounds, the state is a veritable breeding ground for inspired cooking. From traditional American comfort foods, to world cuisine, and fusion restaurants, there are so many jaw-dropping places...
Grab some popcorn: Movie tickets are $3 this Saturday
The deal is being offered at all three major Long Beach theaters for all movies, all showtimes and all formats. The post Grab some popcorn: Movie tickets are $3 this Saturday appeared first on Long Beach Post.
msn.com
22 THINGS TO DO IN NEWPORT BEACH YOU CAN'T MISS
The always gorgeous Newport Beach, California, sitting in the heart of Orange County’s coastal center, is a must-visit!. Newport Beach features rich culture, abundant natural beauty, thought-provoking history, and tons of mesmerizing charm. It’s an hour’s drive from southern Los Angeles with plenty of delightful things to do. This welcoming city’s attractions for couples, families, and solo travelers are abundant.
Extended heat wave moves into SoCal starting Wednesday, lasting through weekend
An extended heat wave moves into Southern California this week.
Popculture
Peek Inside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's Longtime $11M Home
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shiver's marriage ended over a decade ago, but it was not until last fall that they finally agreed to settle their divorce privately. For the last years of their marriage, they lived in a Los Angeles mansion that went up for sale with an $11 million price tag. Thanks to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, fans can get a look at the expansive estate, which sits on a country lane off of Sunset Boulevard.
These Are the Best Pancakes in California
It doesn’t get much better than old-fashioned pancakes by the beach for breakfast, at a place that closes by 3pm everyday - according to reviewers on yelp. Where to find the best pancakes in California, according to yelpCredit: adobe.
foxla.com
List: These SoCal theaters are selling $3 movie tickets for National Cinema Day
LOS ANGELES - For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched "National Cinema Day" to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of...
SFGate
Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Discounted prices, car-share programs and at least one million more public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive as it phases out the sale of gas-powered cars. But the state won't force automakers to...
CA Prop 19; Waiting for the Assessor’s Office
On Nov. 3, 2020, voters approved an amendment to the California Constitution intended, in part, to assist older residents 55 and over who downsize or move and face getting stuck with a huge property tax bill. Under Proposition 13, property taxes are based on the fair market value of a house when it changes hands, […] The post CA Prop 19; Waiting for the Assessor’s Office appeared first on The Malibu Times.
High bacteria levels prompt water warning for popular SoCal beach spots
L.A. County health officials are asking residents to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the Santa Monica Pier, Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey and other popular spots.
Paul Williams Designed Homes for Stars Like Frank Sinatra and Lucille Ball in Neighborhoods He Would Not Have Been Allowed to Live In
Paul Williams designed at least 2,500 houses and commercial buildings, most of them in and around Los Angeles.
High bacteria warning issued for four Los Angeles-area beaches
Health officials are warning beachgoers to stay out of the water at four popular Los Angeles-area beaches due to high bacteria levels. The affected beaches are: Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu “These warnings have been issued due […]
Comments / 3