Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBKO
Beautiful Next Two Days!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday started with some rain but ended with tons of sun and plunging humidity levels! This sets the stage for more gorgeous weather into Wednesday. Wednesday and Thursday will feel fantastic as we say au revoir to August and welcome in September. Afternoon highs will...
WBKO
Showers continue!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It sure has FELT and LOOKED like a Monday today! Gloomy conditions continue through this evening, with showers still possible by then. There is a risk for an isolated strong thunderstorm, especially north and west of Bowling Green. Showers/storms taper tonight, but another round looks likely for Tuesday morning. We will clear out by Tuesday afternoon and the humidity will begin to drop. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will still be warm, but by Tuesday night we will be back to the 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will feel fantastic as we say au revoir to August and welcome in September.
WBKO
Stray showers possible through tonight, but better rain chances move in Monday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Though the chance for a shower is low, we cannot rule one out through the remainder of our Sunday. Any showers that do occur will not be a washout by any means. A better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms arrive as we kick off the work week. Both Monday and Tuesday will feature a wet pattern for us, so grab the umbrella as you head out for the day. Things turn cooler and more pleasant as we end the work week. We’ll be back the low and mid 80s by Thursday and Friday.
WBKO
August 29th Weather Forecast
Hilltopper football fans kick off the new season tailgating.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBKO
$1 million awarded to Bowling Green Fire Department for new station
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) was in Bowling Green Tuesday for a groundbreaking. While there, he announced funding for a new fire station. Beshear and Congressman Brett Guthrie presented the fire department with a check for $1 million to build a new station near the Kentucky Transpark from the Community Development Block Grant Funding.
WBKO
Electric car battery factory breaks ground in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Envision AESC, an electric vehicle battery technology company, along with Gov. Andy Beshear, broke ground Tuesday on its gigafactory in the Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green. The 30 GWh plant will create 2,000 new, skilled jobs for the region, producing battery cells and modules to...
WBKO
New BRAWA bus creates endless opportunities for shelter pets
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Watch out Glasgow! There’s a new whip in town with endless uses and opportunities for animals. Connie Greer, General Manager for Barren River Animal Welfare Association, says, “I think I was the first one that said, ‘Hey, we should just get a bus (kidding),’ and we made it reality. It’s right here, and that is to haul the animals. First and foremost that is what this bus is for. It’s to transport a large amount of animals that if we should flood, we can get them out safely and get them to higher ground.”
WBKO
“Rae of Sunshine” gives suicide prevention presentation at Logan County High School
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The students at Logan County High School received a presentation about suicide awareness and prevention from Taylora Schlosser, founder of “Rae of Sunshine”. Taylor Rae was a sophomore at the University of Kentucky getting ready to start her second semester. Her major scored her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBKO
Golden Lions open fall season with loss to Metro Louisville FC
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green FC drops its opening game of the fall 2022 season with a 4-2 loss to Metro Louisville FC. The Golden Lions opened up the game with an early streaking goal down the sideline. Metro FC would quickly tie the game on a header.
WBKO
Barren County’s Legacy Dairy wins Gold Medal Awards at Kentucky State Fair
HISEVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Legacy Dairy won Gold Medal Awards for both their white and chocolate milk at this year’s state fair. This is the fourth generation of the Jones Family on their farm in Hiseville. Doug and Genelle, and their children Ally and Jagger, started marketing their milk...
WBKO
A new indoor facility is coming for WKU Softball/Soccer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a historic day for two Hilltopper female sports teams as they broke ground for their new indoor softball and soccer facility. President Timothy Caboni says this advancement for women’s athletics at WKU is long overdue. The Lady Toppers softball and soccer teams...
WBKO
Glasgow elementary Beta Club collecting donations for flooded school
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Beta Club chapter at Highland Elementary in Glasgow is holding a material drive to collect supplies for the classes, as well inciting a little competition between classes to help raise money for a classroom in Eastern Kentucky as part of their service project for the year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBKO
Refuge Bowling Green starts refugee employment agency
Hilltopper football fans kick off the new season tailgating.
WBKO
Glasgow woman charged after crashing into parked car
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman was charged Sunday after police said she crashed into a parked car. Lena Carver was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and first-degree criminal mischief. Police responded to Happy Valley Road in reference to a complaint when they determined Carver...
WBKO
Group seeks to demonstrate in BG, last known location of Emmett Till’s accuser
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - National civil rights group, True Healing Under God met in Louisville Monday as they are working to gather supporters for their demonstration in Bowling Green this September. Emmett Till’s body was mutilated after falsely being accused of whistling at a white woman, identified as Carolyn Bryant...
WBKO
UPDATE: BGPD arrest juvenile after false school shooting report
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An update from a false report of a school shooting this morning in Warren County (4:47 p.m.) Bowling Green Police tells WBKO news they responded to a 911 call check at Moss Middle School on 2565 Russellville Road Monday Morning. The caller, an unknown male...
WBKO
Suspect named, victim identified in I-65 wrong-way fatal crash
LOUISVILLLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The names of the suspect and the person killed in a wrong-way crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 65 near the Fairgrounds have been released. Louisville Metro police say the suspect is Thomas Catalina. The charges against Catalina, who remains hospitalized, are pending. The victim killed in...
WBKO
‘Blessing’ turns into ‘curse’ after people dump junk at Nashville church
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville church has been dealing with illegal dumping. A buildup of junk has been creating problems for church members and their local charity. One church leader said this may be the end of one program they used to help the community. The church has been...
WBKO
Man arrested for 2020 death of fentanyl overdose victim in Logan Co.
ADAIRVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee man is behind bars and faces a manslaughter charge after authorities accused him of selling drugs to an individual who died of a fentanyl overdose nearly two years ago. South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force responded to a call of a possible drug overdose in...
WBKO
Cave City man arrested on domestic violence charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Aug. 29, the Cave City Police Department responded to a residence at 701 N Dixie Highway Lot 9 for a welfare check on a woman. Once on the scene, officers made contact with both the victim and Steven Parker. After a investigation, police...
Comments / 0