und.com
Ohio State Challenge Brings Out The Competitor In Marcus Freeman
He has, admittedly, circled this date. Sharpied it, a daily and permanent reminder. Not for any personal matters; this is absolutely nothing about “former-star-comes-home-to-coach-against-alma-mater.”. Marcus Freeman stands where his feet are, in this moment beneath Notre Dame Stadium’s north bleachers, steps away from ‘Touchdown Jesus’ – the iconic campus...
und.com
Game 5 Preview: #22 Wisconsin
#16 Irish vs #22 Badgers | Thursday, Sept. 1 | 7 pm ET | Alumni Stadium | ACCNX. #16 Notre Dame (4-0) vs #22 Wisconsin (2-0-2) SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The 4-0 start and back in the top-25 rankings, the No. 16 Notre Dame women’s soccer squad looks to continue its hot start when the No. 22 ranked Wisconsin Badgers (2-0-2) visit Alumni Stadium. First kick is scheduled for 7 pm ET, with the game being streamed on ACCNX.
und.com
#8 Irish Down Spartans In Road Victory, 3-2
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Notre Dame pulled out a 3-2 road victory for its first win of the season on Monday evening against Michigan State at DeMartin Stadium. Paddy Burns and Sebastian Green each scored in the win with the third score coming via a Michigan State own goal.
und.com
Stiffler Names Ryan Munger Volunteer Assistant Coach
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame head baseball coach Shawn Stiffler completed his staff with the hiring of Ryan Munger from Davidson College as his volunteer coach. Munger has served as an assistant coach for the past seven seasons, and was elevated to recruiting coordinator in July of 2018.
