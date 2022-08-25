ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitchfork

Lil Tjay Shares Video for New Song “Beat the Odds”: Watch

Lil Tjay has shared a new song, “Beat the Odds.” The single is in reference to the shooting he survived in Edgewater, New Jersey in June. In the cover art for the single, Tjay appears to be wearing a medical neck brace. The rapper has also shared a self-directed video for the track, which includes footage of him recovering in a hospital bed and clips of him rapping in a hospital room. It also seems to include audio of the 911 call from the day he was shot earlier this year. Check it out below.
Pitchfork

Kenny Beats Announce Debut Solo Album Louie

Kenny Beats has announced that he’s got a new album on the way, his first solo project. It’s titled Louie and it’s out August 31 via XL. The producer made the record at the end of 2021 while self-isolating in England. Check out a Louie preview along with the album art and track list below.
Pitchfork

Watch Lizzo Perform “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” at VMAs 2022

Lizzo took the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night (August 28), performing her Special track “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” She performed the song in front of a giant screen, lining up her dance moves to look like they were interacting with the visuals on display behind her, and she finished by letting out a joyful scream into the microphone. Watch it below.
Pitchfork

The Best and Worst of the 2022 MTV VMAs

At this point, it seems like even the celebrities are bored with the VMAs. Returning to Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center, last night’s event was somehow more phoned-in than usual. Performances were built around a nightmarish amount of augmented-reality visuals; emcee duties were split unevenly between the bizarre rap trio of LL Cool J, Jack Harlow, and Video Vanguard winner Nicki Minaj; and a disembodied Johnny Depp occasionally appeared out of the ether, CGI’d into a spacesuit hovering above the stage between commercial breaks.
Pitchfork

Britney Spears Details Alleged Conservatorship Restrictions in Now-Deleted Voice Memo

Britney Spears posted a 22-minute voice memo addressing her conservatorship over the weekend, deleting it within a few hours. Sharing the clip in a Twitter thread, Spears further detailed her experiences under the conservatorship and her feelings about her family’s involvement. “I haven’t honestly shared this openly because I’ve always been scared of the judgement, and definitely the embarrassment of the whole thing,” she said, adding later, “It’s unbelievably offensive, sad, abusive, and, honestly, would anybody believe me?"
Pitchfork

Margo Price Shares Video for New Song “Been to the Mountain”: Watch

Margo Price is back with a new song. It’s called “Been to the Mountain” and it arrives with a trippy music video directed by Courtney Hoffman. Check it out below. “‘Been to the Mountain’ is part one of an introspective trip into our subconscious. It is the perfect continuation of my search for freedom in my art and freedom in the modern age,” said Price in a statement. “We also wanted to portray how an intense psychedelic experience has the potential to become a spiritual experience, and how that can change your perception of the world around you.”
Pitchfork

Taylor Swift Announces New Album Midnights, Breaks Record for Most Video of the Year Wins at 2022 VMAs

Taylor Swift won the Video of the Year award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards tonight (August 28) for her 10-minute “All Too Well: The Short Film.” After accepting the award, Swift thanked her fans and revealed that her “brand new album“ will come out October 21. She later revealed on Instagram that it’s called Midnights and features “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout [her] life”; the album is now for sale on her website. An accompanying statement reads:
Pitchfork

Marcus Mumford Shares New Song “Better Off High”: Listen

Marcus Mumford has shared a new track from his upcoming solo debut. “Better Off High” was written and recorded with Blake Mills, who produced the record. “Better Off High” follows “Cannibal” and “Grace.” Listen to “Better Off High” below. (Self-Titled)...
Pitchfork

Watch Bad Bunny Perform From Yankee Stadium at VMAs 2022

Bad Bunny performed his song “Tití Me Preguntó” for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards tonight (August 28). While the official VMAs ceremony occurred at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the Puerto Rican rapper performed via livestream from Yankee Stadium as part of his two-night World’s Hottest Tour stop in New York. The stage was decked out with palm trees and dancers, and Bad Bunny gave an acceptance speech in Spanish after being gifted his Artist of the Year trophy immediately afterward. Watch his performance and acceptance speech below.
Pitchfork

Remembering Trumpeter jaimie branch With 5 Essential Albums

Trumpeter jaimie branch left this earthly plane on Monday, sending shockwaves through the jazz and experimental music communities. The 39-year-old was a consummate collaborator, building close relationships in Chicago, Boston, Baltimore, New York, and beyond. Her sudden passing is a stark affront to the generous spirit at the heart of her music.
Pitchfork

Rick Ross Announces Concert With All-Black Symphony

Rick Ross has announced a very special concert at the Atlanta Symphony Hall on November 4. The rapper will perform songs from across his discography accompanied by a full-on orchestra. Orchestra Noir are an award-winning all-Black symphony, and the event marks the U.S. debut of Red Bull’s Red Bull Symphonic initiative. The show will also include an intermission from the musical group Sainted and violinist Mapy. Watch a teaser for the show at Instagram.
Pitchfork

Watch Nicki Minaj Perform Career-Spanning Video Vanguard Medley at VMAs 2022

Nicki Minaj performed at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards tonight (August 28) in Newark, New Jersey. She delivered a medley that included “Super Bass,” “Super Freaky Girl,” “Monster,” “Beez in the Trap,” “Anaconda,” “Chun-Li,” “Roman’s Revenge,” “Moment 4 Life,” “All Things Go,” and more. The Queen rapper also co-hosted the event and received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Watch it happen below.
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

