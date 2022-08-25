Margo Price is back with a new song. It’s called “Been to the Mountain” and it arrives with a trippy music video directed by Courtney Hoffman. Check it out below. “‘Been to the Mountain’ is part one of an introspective trip into our subconscious. It is the perfect continuation of my search for freedom in my art and freedom in the modern age,” said Price in a statement. “We also wanted to portray how an intense psychedelic experience has the potential to become a spiritual experience, and how that can change your perception of the world around you.”

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO