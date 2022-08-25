Read full article on original website
Barclay, United Way team up to host Stone Soup Luncheon
PULASKI — The United Way of Greater Oswego County and Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay are partnering to present the Stone Soup Pulaski Luncheon on Friday, Sept. 16, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Ringgold Fire Department, located at 12 Lake St. in Pulaski. Stone Soup luncheons...
Women of Fisheries recognizes N.Y. Sea Grant Great Lakes fisheries specialist
OSWEGO — New York Sea Grant Great Lakes Fisheries and Ecosystem Health Specialist Stacy Furgal has recently been recognized by Women of Fisheries as one of six co-authors on an article on lake trout stocking into Lake Ontario. The article was published in the Journal of Great Lakes Research.
Thinking Out Loud: Help needed
I got roped into doing something I didn’t particularly want to do. My guild is heavily involved in the Oswego County Fair in Sandy Creek and they needed helpers in the Domestic Arts building. It’s a bit of a drive for me, but I was willing to give them one day.
Oswego Speedway revved up for a busy Classic Weekend
OSWEGO — It’s Classic Weekend at Oswego Speedway!. Time trials and the Dave London Memorial for the Super Stocks will highlight Friday’s program.
Lumina Spedding
Lumina Spedding, 88, of Oswego, died Aug. 28, 2022. Born July 16, 1934, in Terrebonne, MN, to Evan and Rose Paradis.
Scott A. Fitzgerald
Scott A. Fitzgerald, 51, a resident of Lawrence Street in Oswego, passed away Monday, at the Oswego Hospital. Scott was born in Oswego and was a life resident.
Super DIRT Week 50-for-50 eSports Classic offers trip to ‘Racing’s Biggest Party’
OSWEGO — NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week turns 50 years old this year, bringing the best drivers to central New York to compete for the most coveted trophy in Northeast dirt track racing. This September, DIRTcar eSports joins “Racing’s Biggest Party” with a special event of its own...
Nina B. Morabito
Nina B. Morabito, 89, of Oswego, passed away on Aug. 22, 2022, at St. Luke’s Healthcare Center in Oswego, after a long illness. She was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Santo C. Morabito and Rocca (Potenza) Morabito.
COVID-19 cases fall for first time since early July, health department says
OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department announced that positive COVID-19 cases have fallen for the first time in eight weeks and hospitalizations are cut in half compared to last week. Counting both lab-confirmed and at-home tests, 276 residents tested positive for the virus from Monday, Aug. 22,...
Davis stays in title hunt with Fulton Speedway Modified win
FULTON — Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified racer Ron Davis III stayed alive for the 2022 track championship with a big win Saturday at Fulton Speedway. Davis started 15th the 35-lap feature and quickly move his way to the front, taking the lead on lap 12 and never looking back.
Novelis supports Shutts Memorial Special at Weedsport Kartway
WEEDSPORT — Weedsport Kartway has announced continued support from Novelis for the fifth annual James Shutts Memorial for Clone Super Heavy racers to be held at Weedsport Kartway Sept. 18. Novelis has supported the James Shutts Memorial since its inception in 2018.
Fulton Police investigate stabbing of 35-year-old woman
FULTON — Fulton Police responded to a reported stabbing in the 500 block of Ontario Street on Saturday at 1:55 a.m., police said. Upon arrival, a 35-year-old woman was found at the location with multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported by ambulance to a Syracuse-area hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.
