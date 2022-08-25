ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

oswegocountynewsnow.com

Barclay, United Way team up to host Stone Soup Luncheon

PULASKI — The United Way of Greater Oswego County and Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay are partnering to present the Stone Soup Pulaski Luncheon on Friday, Sept. 16, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Ringgold Fire Department, located at 12 Lake St. in Pulaski. Stone Soup luncheons...
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Thinking Out Loud: Help needed

I got roped into doing something I didn’t particularly want to do. My guild is heavily involved in the Oswego County Fair in Sandy Creek and they needed helpers in the Domestic Arts building. It’s a bit of a drive for me, but I was willing to give them one day.
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Lumina Spedding

Lumina Spedding, 88, of Oswego, died Aug. 28, 2022. Born July 16, 1934, in Terrebonne, MN, to Evan and Rose Paradis.
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Scott A. Fitzgerald

Scott A. Fitzgerald, 51, a resident of Lawrence Street in Oswego, passed away Monday, at the Oswego Hospital. Scott was born in Oswego and was a life resident.
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Nina B. Morabito

Nina B. Morabito, 89, of Oswego, passed away on Aug. 22, 2022, at St. Luke’s Healthcare Center in Oswego, after a long illness. She was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Santo C. Morabito and Rocca (Potenza) Morabito.
oswegocountynewsnow.com

COVID-19 cases fall for first time since early July, health department says

OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department announced that positive COVID-19 cases have fallen for the first time in eight weeks and hospitalizations are cut in half compared to last week. Counting both lab-confirmed and at-home tests, 276 residents tested positive for the virus from Monday, Aug. 22,...
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Davis stays in title hunt with Fulton Speedway Modified win

FULTON — Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified racer Ron Davis III stayed alive for the 2022 track championship with a big win Saturday at Fulton Speedway. Davis started 15th the 35-lap feature and quickly move his way to the front, taking the lead on lap 12 and never looking back.
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Novelis supports Shutts Memorial Special at Weedsport Kartway

WEEDSPORT — Weedsport Kartway has announced continued support from Novelis for the fifth annual James Shutts Memorial for Clone Super Heavy racers to be held at Weedsport Kartway Sept. 18. Novelis has supported the James Shutts Memorial since its inception in 2018.
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton Police investigate stabbing of 35-year-old woman

FULTON — Fulton Police responded to a reported stabbing in the 500 block of Ontario Street on Saturday at 1:55 a.m., police said. Upon arrival, a 35-year-old woman was found at the location with multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported by ambulance to a Syracuse-area hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.
