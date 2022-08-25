Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Wartales - The Great Gosenberg Trailer
Wartales is getting an Early Access update, "The Great Gosenberg," featuring its Capital city and bringing the ability to upgrade equipment with new materials, weapons, and tools to the medieval open-world tactical RPG. In The Great Gosenberg update, mercenaries will uncover hidden mysteries as well as an extended main plotline, as they traverse the streets and sewers of the grand City of Gosenberg. The update is coming in September 2022.
IGN
Battlefield 2042 - 16 Minutes of Season 2 Gameplay
Battlefield 2042 is introducing a slew of content for Season 2: Master of Arms. See the new specialist, Crawford, new weapons and vehicle, all on the new map, Stranded. 00:00 - Breakthrough (Interior) 05:49 - Breakthrough (Exterior) 10:04 - Conquest (New Vehicle Gameplay) 13:48 - Conquest (Infantry Gameplay) This gameplay...
IGN
PlayStation 5 Revised Model To Be Released on September 15, 2022 According To Recent Leak
The PlayStation 5 is easily the most popular console on the planet and this because of all the next-gen upgrades, the DualSense controllers and marginalised availability of the console. Recently we learned that Sony has decided to increase the prices of the PlayStation 5 and stated the reason for this move as "continued inflation and other global economic troubles". This move hasn't been appreciated by the players as the competition, Xbox and Nintendo have stated that they have no intentions of increasing their pricing.
IGN
List of Challenges and Perks
Saints Row features a list of optional challenges that can unlock special passive perk abilities - this page includes a list of known challenges and perks, tips for unlocking them, and the best perks to equip. Soon after starting your adventure, you'll find that in addition to your Main Mission...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Why the 3rd Anniversary Is the Perfect Time to Jump Into Pokémon Masters EX
On August 28, Pokémon Masters EX will be celebrating its third anniversary, and there are big plans for the mobile game that features an ever-expanding original story, team-ups between the most iconic Pokémon and Trainers of all-time, and so much more. While all of the exciting details on...
IGN
28 - Hold 'Em Breach
This Datapoint is found in the building directly North-West of the Tower of Tears / Hidden Ember. If you've completed "The Sea of Sands", it will Tap to Reveal. Head to the roof and then to the middle of the building, keeping an eye on the Southern edge. The Datapoint will be tucked into a corner here under a triangle-shaped part of the wall.
IGN
64 - Live@Alcatraz
This Datapoint is found in the waters off the North-Eastern coast of the Isle of Spires. To get there, head for the North-Eastern peninsula of the island and bring up the map screen. To the North is some Stealth Kelp (represented as dark splotches on the map), forming a sort of ring. It'll be right on the edge of the map, and directly East of the Horus smashed into the Golden Gate Bridge.
IGN
Aussie Deals: Cheapest Ways to Splash out on Splatoon 3, The Last of Us Part I and Dead Island 2!
August is almost done and now must end the winter of my discounts sent. That said, it's a seasonal time to spring early into some great bargains. If I didn't already own them, I'd totally score the under-loved Titanfall 2, BioShock: The Collection and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. Also, that Trine: Enchanted Edition provides some of the best three-player co-op ever devised. That's absolute fact. Not trine to fool you.
FIFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wiki Guide
Tritonis one of the characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 who can recruit to join your team. This Hero can be unlocked by completing the required Hero Quest - Doing it My Way. On this page, you can find details about Tritons class, character overview as well as their skills. Triton...
IGN
Heavy Rain Developer Quantic Dream Acquired By NetEase
French developer-publisher Quantic Dream (Heavy Rain, Detroit) has been acquired by Chinese company NetEase. NetEase announced the acquisition today (no purchase price has been revealed), which follows its investment in Quantic Dream three years ago. The new owners say that Quantic Dream will "continue to operate independently, focusing on creating and publishing its video games on all platforms."
IGN
Shattering Crystal
The Shattering Crystal is obtained inside the Academy of Raya Lucaria, a legacy dungeon in North Liurnia. It can be found on the upper floor of the Church of the Cuckoo near the entrance, but you'll need to cross the rooftops north of the Debate Parlor to reach the church rooftops and an open window.
IGN
25 - MERASUR Sweet
This Datapoint is located in Dunehollow, but cannot be collected until you complete "The Sea of Sands" main quest. Once you've done this, go to the arena where you fought the Tideripper: on the Northern edge will be an advertising tower, close to the circular pool of water. Climb up and check under the base of the tower to find the Datapoint.
IGN
Tabantha Shrines
This page is a part of IGN's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide, and will walk you through the Tabantha Region Shrines. There are a total of 6 Tabantha Shrines in BotW. See the list below for how to find, access, and complete each of the Shrines.
IGN
Adula's Moonblade
The Adula's Moonblade is obtained by defeating Glintstone Dragon Adula in West Liurnia. He will first appear in the far north above Caria Manor at the Three Sisters guarding Ranni's Tower but will fly off after a short fight. He will then only be found on top of the Moonlight Altar, on the high mountain to the south - which can only be accessed through Nokstella, Eternal City, and the Lake of Rot as part of Ranni's Questline.
IGN
Hateno Shrines
This page is a part of IGN's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide, and will walk you through the Hateno Region Shrines. There are a total of seven Hateno Shrines in BotW, and below you can check out a list of each shrine. Click on the shrine of your choice to find its location and a walkthrough for it.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok Is Adding Even More Attacks Through an Underused Button
God of War: Ragnorok is building on the last game's combat system, adding elemental attacks tied to the Triangle button, which went relatively underused in the 2018 entry. Speaking to Game Informer, Ragnarok's lead combat designer Mihir Sheth explained how the Triangle button has been reimplemented to do far more than just recall Kratos's Leviathan Axe.
IGN
Every Dragon in Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon
HBO's House of the Dragon will depict dragons wielded as both protectors of various Targaryen factions but also as almighty weapons wielded in a war dubbed the Dance of the Dragons, a years-long campaign for succession among the various Targaryen claimants to the Iron Throne – a war that will prove tragic for all involved, human and dragon alike.
IGN
One Piece Card Game Hands-On Preview
Yohohoho! The One Piece Card Game will make its official global debut this Winter, a few months after the Japanese release. In the meantime, events like Anime Expo and Gen Con are giving fans a little preview before the booster set and starter decks become available worldwide. In addition, the One Piece Card Game tutorial app is available right now for those that can’t wait. Aside from the amazing mix of One Piece art, this Bandai-produced card game has some familiar card mechanics that veteran TCG players may be familiar with.
IGN
Lanayru Shrines
This page is a part of IGN's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide, and will walk you through the Lanayru Region Shrines. There are a total of nine Lanayru shrines in BotW, and below is a list of each one. Click on the shrine of your choice to find its location and a walkthrough for it.
IGN
MarineAngemon
On this page you’ll find IGN's guide showing you how to recruit MarineAngemon in Digimon Survive. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter numerous Digimon that you can recruit and befriend while on your journey. Some of them you'll encounter throughout the story and will join you as partner Digimon while others can be recruited by talking to them during battle as free Digimon.
Comments / 0