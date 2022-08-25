ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Funding for Cherokee airport runway widening expected in early 2023

By Lead Edge Design Group Inc., Isaiah Singleton
An aerial view of the Cherokee County Airport runway. Lead Edge Design Group Inc.

A project to widen the runway at the Cherokee County Airport is expected to receive funds to begin construction from the Federal Aviation Administration in the first quarter of 2023, according to the airport authority.

Originally announced in 2019, a project to widen the runway from 75 feet to 100 feet will be in two phases.

The first phase will be installing new lights in preparation of the pavement widening and the second phase will be the actual widening of the runway.

Phil Eberly of Woodstock-based Lead Edge Design Group, which serves as the planning firm for the Cherokee airport, said even though the project has been in the planning stages for a while, there were other requirements to be completed before the group could solely focus on the expansion project.

“FAA funded projects have a significant amount of planning, environmental and funding justification milestones that have to be reached prior to a project being funded,” he said. “In 2011, our runway was extended to 5,000 feet, since then, the documentation of activity at that runway length began. In 2018, an airport layout plan was approved by FAA.”

The Airport Layout Plan, Eberly said, is a 20-year airport planning document that included the runway widening project, which allowed the environmental documentation needed for the runway widening project to take place.

“That documentation was completed and approved in 2021. Now in 2022, the FAA funding for the project is being made available and will be finalized based on the actual bids received early next year,” he said.

The actual cost of the widening project, Eberly said, will be determined by bids that will be received.

“FAA will give us the go ahead to bid sometime between January and March 2023,” he said.

Eberly said large projects like the airport expansion can take years to get approved.

“The process for getting those large projects like that include planning documents like airport layout plans that have to be approved, and then you also have to do to projects that take years to get a position where we can even do the other project,” he said. “About 10 years ago, we moved the buildings at the airport then, but when they were built, the FAA criteria changed and they had to be further away from the runways so those buildings were all torn down and new ones were built up on the other side of the airport; that had to happen before we could do this project.”

In 1992, the airport’s runway was widened from 50 feet to 75 feet, its current width, Eberly said.

“From that period to this period, is the growth with the safety improvements in clearing trees and adding a terminal and hangers. Those improvements are made and it makes you eligible to get funding to other projects,” he said.

Cherokee County Airport Authority Chairman Dick Hall told county commissioners Aug. 16 an overlay will be built before the widening to make the runway safer and stronger.

“In the process we will be able to generate an offset threshold. The first part of that is to redo the lighting system to a modern LED lighting and it should be more reliable and we’re putting it in a manner that would allow us to easily transition with a wider runway,” Hall said.

An FAA-funded project, Eberly said, is typically 90% FAA funds, 5% state, and 5% local. The FAA funds come from an aviation fuel tax.

“We will get word from FAA to put that out for bid and that would be advertised for bid and we will open the bid and then they’ll write the grants associated with that bid process,” Hall said.

In a separate project, after the runway widening, the airport authority plans to lengthen the runway from 5,000 to 6,000 feet.

The runway extension will allow aircraft to fly greater distances to and from the airport. At a 5,000 foot length, Eberly said, business jets can only take on a partial load of fuel which limits their flying range to an approximate distance of Texas, Iowa, Wisconsin or New Jersey.

“After the 1,000 foot extension to 6,000 feet, they will be able to take on additional fuel and reach approximately the west coast making the airport an improved business gateway. The type of business aircraft that use the airport now will be the same after the runway extension,” he said in an email.

