Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's New Appearance

Tom Brady had a small new look during a Buccaneers media conference on Saturday night. His face looked a bit different and it has fans wondering if he had some work done to it. "Tom Brady was def MIA getting plastic surgery. His face is giving handsome Squidward," one fan...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Broadcaster Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is gearing up for another NFL season, though this one will be a little different. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned Fox Sports broadcaster has officially joined ESPN. He'll be calling Monday Night Football games with Joe Buck, who also departed Fox Sports for the Worldwide Leader. Aikman,...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Is Reportedly Still Tormented By Personal Issue

Tom Brady appears to be going through it right now. At yesterday's press conference, the seven-time Super Bowl champ briefly spoke on his 11-day absence from the team. But whatever, TB12 is dealing with, one Bucs reporter believes it's "unresolved." "The reason Tom Brady needed to step away still is...
NFL
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
SB Nation

The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022

It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
NFL
Popculture

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?

Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announcement

Congratulations are in order for Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, a music personality, announced that they've welcomed their first child into the world. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I...
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

Packers Release Fourth Year Wide Receiver

Today is a day full of NFL roster news. By Tuesday 3pm EST teams must be down to 53 players on the roster. While the Packers roster is set in a lot of places, there are still lingering questions. One of those questions was at wide receiver. We have some answers as the news broke of the Packers release of a fourth year wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Broncos QB Russell Wilson named 'overrated' player ahead of 2022 NFL season

Russell Wilson is on the cusp of beginning his first season as the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos following a blockbuster offseason trade from the Seattle Seahawks that caught many by surprise. On paper, Wilson is one of the truly elite signal-callers in the game today. Per Pro-Football-Reference numbers,...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers cut tracker: Path to the 53-man roster

The 49ers will need to cut their 80-man roster down to 53 players by 1:00pm Pacific Time on Tuesday. Their cuts began Sunday ahead of their practice. A handful of other cuts could happen before the official announcement Tuesday. Keep track of all the cuts here:. CB Ka'dar Hollman. Hollman...
NFL
The Spun

Larry The Cable Guy Not Happy: College Football World Reacts

You can count Larry The Cable Guy among those furious with Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Saturday. The Huskers fell to Northwestern, 31-28, in Ireland on Saturday afternoon. Frost, who was entering what should be a make or break year, made some crucial mistakes on Saturday, including a bizarre onside kick decision with his team up 11 points.
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

The Saints Make A Shocking Trade With The Eagles

NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport tweeted, “Shocker: The #Saints are trading DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the #Eagles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. After extension talks broke down, the focus shifted from keeping Gardner-Johnson to trading him. Philly lands a starter.”. Without the trade, Gardner-Johnson would have been playing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Matt LaFleur gives concerning injury update for Packers offense

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not have a promising update regarding two of his starting offensive linemen. The Green Bay Packers preseason is done with, and they now have to cut down the roster to 53 players by the Tuesday, Aug. 30 deadline. It will be interesting to see what the offense will look like, especially at wide receiver. However, the offensive line has question marks as well, as both starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are recovering from injuries.
GREEN BAY, WI

