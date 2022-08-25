ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens safety Clark: starting spot 'going to have to be taken from me'

By Shawn Stepner
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xV6o6_0hVX9SH400

He is the somewhat forgotten man in the Ravens defensive secondary. He is a veteran who saw his team draft his eventual replacement in the first round just a few months ago. On Thursday we finally heard from Chuck Clark for the first time this summer.

"I was definitely surprised. Didn’t know what was going to happen coming forward with that in the future," said Clark regarding his reaction to the Ravens selecting safety Kyle Hamilton. "Right now we’re just going with it."

The sixth-year pro said he requested to be moved from the only organization he had ever known after Baltimore picked Hamilton 14th overall. The Ravens also signed safety Marcus Williams in free agency.

"Yeah I did ask, ‘Can I get out of here?’."

When he wasn’t dealt he still decided to attend voluntary offseason work.

"I wasn’t just going to give away my spot. Given with the other people around me I’m not going to give away my spot. If I’m not going to be a starter, it’s going to have to be taken from me."

So far it hasn’t. He still sits atop the depth chart at strong safety. There may have been some time months ago when he didn’t know if he was in the Ravens’ future plans. That moment seems to have passed.

"It was definitely a time I didn’t know what was going to happen, honestly. Whatever was going to come with that was going to come. At one point I did feel that way. But, now that I’m out here with my team and I’m just like, I'm here. I’m locked in. They are going to get what I got for right now. Whatever comes in the future, that’s what’s going to come," said Clark.

Clark hasn’t played at all this preseason. He probably won’t during Saturday’s preseason finale against Washington. Another guy who definitely will not is Lamar Jackson. Head coach John Harbaugh said his star quarterback will be among several starters remaining on the sideline yet again.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Lions Cutting Former 1st Round Pick In Surprise Move

It's cut day in the National Football League and we have a surprising move out of Detroit. The Lions are reportedly cutting a former first round pick on Monday evening. Jarrad Davis, a first round pick out of Florida in 2017, is reportedly being released. "The #Lions are releasing former...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

New Details Emerge From Reported Brian Robinson Carjacking

Details are still trickling in about the horrifying carjacking that saw Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. According to DC Realtime News, the attempted carjacking took place at at 8th & H Street NE in Washington, DC. Robinson was one of two people to be shot with a second individual suffering a graze wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
NFL
The Spun

Cole Beasley Reveals He's Had Offers: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley remains out of a job heading into Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Beasley, who drew criticism last year for being unvaccinated, has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season. However, the veteran NFL wide receiver...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

Browns Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback Today

The Cleveland Browns are expected to part ways with a former first-round pick this Tuesday. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Browns will release quarterback Josh Rosen. Rosen signed a one-year contract with the Browns in July. In the team's preseason opener, he completed 6-of-7 pass attempts for 56...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Cowboys Quarterback Reportedly Cut On Sunday Night

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly cut one of their quarterbacks on Sunday night. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are releasing Ben DiNucci. "The Cowboys will release QB Ben DiNucci, a 7th-round pick in 2020, according to sources. He started one game and appeared in three as a rookie. He spent last season on the practice squad. Backup QB job between Cooper Rush, Will Grier," Archer reported on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon

The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline. On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hamilton
The Spun

Packers Released Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Green Bay Packers are releasing dual-threat quarterback Danny Etling, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter. Etling, a former seventh-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, has bounced around the league over the past few years. He has played for the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos among others.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Cowboys Released Notable Rookie On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with a notable rookie on Sunday afternoon. According to reports out of Dallas, the franchise released rookie defensive lineman Markaviest Bryant. Bryant, a rookie out of UCF, recorded a sack in the team's second preseason game. "Cowboys have waived former UCF DE Markaviest "Big Kat"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Tight End

The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with a veteran tight end on Monday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are cutting Jace Sternberger. Sternberger played in all three of the Steelers preseason games and finished with two receptions for 20 yards. Before he originally signed with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy