Ravens safety Clark: starting spot 'going to have to be taken from me'

He is the somewhat forgotten man in the Ravens defensive secondary. He is a veteran who saw his team draft his eventual replacement in the first round just a few months ago. On Thursday we finally heard from Chuck Clark for the first time this summer.

"I was definitely surprised. Didn’t know what was going to happen coming forward with that in the future," said Clark regarding his reaction to the Ravens selecting safety Kyle Hamilton. "Right now we’re just going with it."

The sixth-year pro said he requested to be moved from the only organization he had ever known after Baltimore picked Hamilton 14th overall. The Ravens also signed safety Marcus Williams in free agency.

"Yeah I did ask, ‘Can I get out of here?’."

When he wasn’t dealt he still decided to attend voluntary offseason work.

"I wasn’t just going to give away my spot. Given with the other people around me I’m not going to give away my spot. If I’m not going to be a starter, it’s going to have to be taken from me."

So far it hasn’t. He still sits atop the depth chart at strong safety. There may have been some time months ago when he didn’t know if he was in the Ravens’ future plans. That moment seems to have passed.

"It was definitely a time I didn’t know what was going to happen, honestly. Whatever was going to come with that was going to come. At one point I did feel that way. But, now that I’m out here with my team and I’m just like, I'm here. I’m locked in. They are going to get what I got for right now. Whatever comes in the future, that’s what’s going to come," said Clark.

Clark hasn’t played at all this preseason. He probably won’t during Saturday’s preseason finale against Washington. Another guy who definitely will not is Lamar Jackson. Head coach John Harbaugh said his star quarterback will be among several starters remaining on the sideline yet again.

