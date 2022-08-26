ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Households brace for bills to soar further as energy price cap set to top £3,500

By Aisha Rimi
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HHTNR_0hVX9QVc00

Millions of UK households are bracing for a huge rise in the energy cap as global gas prices soar.

Analysts are expecting UK energy regulator Ofgem to set the cap on Friday between £3,550 and £3,600 for the average household compared to £1,971 today, to come into effect on 1 October.

Experts warn the cap could increase to as much as £4,200 and then £5,300 in the new year, plunging many families into fuel poverty this winter.

By April the cap might even hit £6,823, according to one forecast published by Auxilione.

Ofgem has already amended its cap twice this year, but moving forward, is now doing so quarterly to better respond to the demands of the market.

The government is facing increasing calls to introduce radical support to help households get through the cost of living crisis, comparable to the furlough and loan schemes at the start of the pandemic.

The rise in energy bills will be a key issue for either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak to tackle once the Tory leadership contest is over on 5 September.

On Thursday, Will Quince, an education minister, said there will be further support on top of what was announced in May.

“There is no question in my mind whatsoever, both listening to the two leadership candidates but also just looking at our economy … that the government is going to act and put in place a further package of support measures,” Mr Quince told LBC radio.

“Now, we will have to wait a couple of weeks for a new prime minister to set out their agenda alongside a new chancellor, but both leadership contenders have been clear there will be a fiscal event and more help will be coming.”

Mr Sunak already introduced some measures to alleviate the financial pressures on households in his role as chancellor, including a deduction of £400 off household energy bills, as well as a £650 one-off payment for roughly 8 million households on means-tested benefits.

Writing for the Daily Mail on Friday, Ms Truss said she would use an emergency budget next month to help families get through the crisis.

She said: “I know how hard it is for millions of Britons, and how grave concerns are about the consequences of today's decision by Ofgem on the next energy price cap. The rest of Europe is facing the same challenge, which will loom large as winter sets in.

“If I am elected leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister, I will take decisive action on entering No 10 to provide immediate support, but will also tackle the root causes of these issues so we are never again in this difficult position. To those of you feeling the squeeze, my message is clear: I will ensure support is on its way and we get through these tough times.”

The Times said Ms Truss has already held talks with business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and other senior members of her team about her plans.

According to Which? 93 per cent of consumers are worried about energy prices, with satisfaction at its lowest point since 2014, even before the new cap hike is announced.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “The government must move quickly to increase the amount of financial support it is providing to families and households who are struggling.

“Tackling the cost of living crisis must be at the top of the new prime minister’s in-tray. Businesses should also do everything in their power to make sure customers are getting a good deal and those facing serious financial hardship are protected.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: This is why I’m refusing to pay my energy bills, and you should too

When you’ve got level-headed, practical people like Martin Lewis begging the government to take action on energy bills, and the head of Scottish Power describing what’s going to happen in October as “horrific”, you know there’s a problem. A big problem.This country is facing a harrowing winter. Many of us already can’t pay our bills and are faced with mounting costs across the board: energy, food, transport. Come October, it is estimated that one in three UK households will be plunged into fuel poverty – and by January, with the average energy bill potentially topping £500 a month, it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes

Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Will Quince
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Market#Gas Prices#Bills#Conservative Party#Business Industry#Linus Business#Uk#Tory#Lbc
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming

Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns ‘people will die this winter’ as energy bill price cap soars 80%

Consumer champion Martin Lewis has warned that people will die this winter as the October energy price cap is set to soar 80 per cent. The energy price cap will increase from the current £1,971 to £3,549 from 1 October, regulator Ofgem has announced.Reacting to the announcement this morning, Mr Lewis said the most vulnerable will be hit hardest by soaring energy bills.“I've been accused of catastrophising about the energy hikes that have now come true,” Mr Lewis wrote.“Yet let me be plain, 'doom-mongering' or not.“More help is desperately needed for poorest or people will die this winter due...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Independent

Households to be paid for turning off appliances at peak hours to avoid winter blackouts

Households with smart meters could be paid for turning off high-energy appliances such as washing machines during peak times to reduce the risk of blackouts this winter.The National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) is understood to be preparing to announce plans to reward consumers for easing the strain on the power grid.Rebates for minimising the use of goods such as tumble dryers, dishwashers and games consoles during the peak hours of 5pm-8pm could be as high as £6 per kWh saved.The Sunday Times, which first reported the plans, said the grid will apply to the Ofgem regulator for approval,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cost of living payments and eligibility for the remainder of 2022

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures earlier this year to help struggling families through the cost of living crisis, which looks set to get a great deal worse before it gets better.Mr Sunak’s headline gesture was knocking £400 off household energy bills alongside a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits; a £300 one-off payment to over 8 million pensioner households to be paid alongside their winter fuel payment; and a £150 one-off payment for around 6 million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.With inflation subsequently rising to a...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

816K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy