Gorham Police Department welcomes K-9 Storm to force

GORHAM (WGME) -- The Gorham Police Department introduced a new member of the force Monday. K-9 Storm is a 1.5-year-old Belgian Malinois. The Gorham Police Department has been without a K-9 team since June 2021. Storm will be working with Officer Aaron Erickson.
WPFO

No more lifeguards on duty at Popham Beach State Park

PHIPPSBURG (WGME) – Officials are urging people to be extra careful if you plan to swim at Popham Beach State Park in Phippsburg during the remainder of the summer. There will be no lifeguards on duty starting on Monday. If you go to the beach, you will swim at...
WPFO

Maine man accused of stealing car with woman and baby inside

HAMPTON, NH (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of stealing a car in Hampton, New Hampshire, with a woman and baby inside. Police charged 48-year-old David Tayes of Baldwin with two counts of kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle, and reckless conduct. According to police, Tayes stole a car...
WPFO

Thousands gather for 'Pet Rock in the Park' in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- It was a pet party in Portland on Sunday. Thousands of people and their pets gathered at Deering Oaks Park to spend time together and raise money for the Animal Cancer Foundation. Portland Radio Group hosted "Pet Rock in the Park" Sunday. Organizers say the event gives...
WPFO

3 injured in Portsmouth stabbing, no arrests made yet

PORTSMOUTH, NH (WGME) -- Three people were injured after a stabbing in Portsmouth, New Hampshire over the weekend. On Saturday, police responded to a wooded area near Cabot and McDonough Street for a report of a fight involving a knife. When they arrived, they found three people sitting on the...
WPFO

Plan to build Maine's first Costco approved in Scarborough

SCARBOBOUGH (WGME) – The state’s first Costco store is coming to Scarborough. The Scarborough Planning Board approved Costco’s plan to build a 161,000 square foot facility with a gas station at the Innovation District of Scarborough Downs. Back in January, the town rejected Costco’s plan on the...
WPFO

Maine man seriously injured after car pulls out in front motorcycle

RAYMOND (WGME) -- Police say a Gray man was seriously injured after a car pulled out in front of his motorcycle in Raymond Tuesday morning, causing the vehicles to collide. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says a 42-year-old Casco man driving a Subaru Outback was turning left onto Roosevelt Trail from the Hilltop Mini Mart when he pulled out in front a of a motorcycle operated by a 31-year-old Gray man.
WPFO

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Harrison crash

HARRISON (WGME) - A Waterford man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Harrison on Sunday. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office say a 31-year-old man was operating an unregistered motorcycle when he missed a corner on Maple Ridge Road. He was thrown from the...
WPFO

Richmond police 'Cram the Cruiser' to help local students

RICHMOND (WGME) – The Richmond Police Department held their "Cram the Cruiser" event Monday, collecting school supplies for local children. People brought in everything from glue sticks to notebooks to even snacks for students. The police chief says after the event, teachers will come pick up what they need...
WPFO

Norway arson suspect allegedly poured gas on mattress and lit it on fire

NORWAY (WGME) -- An Oxford County woman is accused of setting her mattress on fire on purpose, which then destroyed her entire apartment building in Norway. Police charged 29-year-old Katrina O’Connor with arson. She's being held at the Oxford County Jail without bail after investigators say she poured gasoline...
WPFO

Saco man killed in head-on crash after car crosses center line

SACO (WGME) -- The Saco Police Department says a man was killed in a head-on crash on New County Road Tuesday afternoon. Police say the crash between a pick-up truck and a sedan happened around 4:38 p.m. in the area of 178 New County Road in Saco. Investigators say the...
WPFO

Lewiston to start new school year with new cellphone restrictions

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Starting this school year, a new cellphone policy will be in place in Lewiston that will significantly restrict the use of devices in schools. Under the policy, the Sun Journal reports students in pre-K to grade 8 would be required to keep cellphones in their bag during the day.
WPFO

Maine gas price drop below $4 a gallon

The average price for a gallon of gas in Maine has dropped below $4 for the first time since March. According to AAA, the statewide average is $3.99 a gallon as of Tuesday. However, prices sit nearly a dollar above the average one year ago. Nationally, the average price for...
