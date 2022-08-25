ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Hospice of Michigan treats young athlete to an unforgettable day with the U of M football team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have a very special story to share with you today – one of hopes and dreams. A young Muskegon man’s dream was to spend a day at the Big House in Ann Arbor and that dream actually not only came true, but far exceeded what Dametrius “Meechie” Walker ever expected. It all happened thanks to a program that’s part of Hospice of Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Police to buy back guns in Grand Rapids Sept. 17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is partnering with the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force to buy back guns from the community next month. The buyback event, the third in Grand Rapids, will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Burton Heights Lot...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Wyoming, MI
State
Wyoming State
Wyoming, MI
Government
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids Indoor Playground Permanently Closing

After a decade in business, a Grand Rapids indoor play facility for kids is shutting down for good. Catch Air, a recreation center for children 10 and under, announced the news of the closure to Facebook, saying,. This decision was incredibly difficult to make, but the time has come when...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drop In Center
earnthenecklace.com

Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?

Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
MLive

Police release name of man, 31, shot and killed in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed Monday night. David Shayne Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo was killed in a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 29 near the intersection of Lake and Mills streets, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Flint Journal

Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan

An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
multihousingnews.com

Resthaven Begins Construction of Michigan Senior Community

This $72.5 million project is scheduled for completion by 2024. Resthaven has broken ground on The Farmstead, a mixed residence senior living campus located at 875 E 24th St. in Holland, Mich. The community will feature a mixture of single-family homes, duplexes and multifamily apartment buildings. The community is valued at $72.5 million, according to MLive. THW Design and EV Construction are designing and building the development, respectively. The community is almost fully leased. Planning of the community began in 2019, with construction expected to be completed in 2024.
HOLLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy