WOOD
Hospice of Michigan treats young athlete to an unforgettable day with the U of M football team
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have a very special story to share with you today – one of hopes and dreams. A young Muskegon man’s dream was to spend a day at the Big House in Ann Arbor and that dream actually not only came true, but far exceeded what Dametrius “Meechie” Walker ever expected. It all happened thanks to a program that’s part of Hospice of Michigan.
Step inside the tiny homes hotel that soon will give Muskegon visitors a unique lodging choice
MUSKEGON, MI – An “oasis” of tiny homes for tourists to stay in could help kick start Muskegon’s Lakeside district, the perfect location for visitors to explore, according to the owner of the “Tiny Digs” hotel. The 10 tiny homes will be placed together...
Potential buyer shares vision for Muskegon’s Shaw-Walker property
The developer behind Muskegon's new convention center has set its eyes on the historic and half-derelict Shaw-Walker Furniture property.
Fox17
Police to buy back guns in Grand Rapids Sept. 17
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is partnering with the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force to buy back guns from the community next month. The buyback event, the third in Grand Rapids, will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Burton Heights Lot...
Grand Rapids Indoor Playground Permanently Closing
After a decade in business, a Grand Rapids indoor play facility for kids is shutting down for good. Catch Air, a recreation center for children 10 and under, announced the news of the closure to Facebook, saying,. This decision was incredibly difficult to make, but the time has come when...
Missing woman looked forward to daughter’s first day of kindergarten, family says
KENT COUNTY, MI – The family of a missing Plainfield Township woman said it was unlike her to just disappear – and miss her daughter’s first day of kindergarten. She also missed a planned visit from her father. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt, 33, was last seen Aug. 21...
‘A long journey’ to Harbor 31: $120M project breaks ground in Muskegon
Construction is about to officially begin on a $120 million redevelopment along Muskegon Lake.
Manufacturing company set to demolish massive vacant building in Grand Rapids
The company plans to remove asbestos and rat colonies that have called the almost 9 acre property home for decades.
Police identify Grand Rapids shooting victim
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police identified Dacarri Brown, 22, as the victim of a fatal shooting this weekend near Stewart Street SW and South Division Avenue. He was shot around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, near the intersection of Stewart and South Division, Grand Rapids police said. Police tried...
WZZM 13
Pub cruiser now teaming up with comedy club for night of fun in Grand Rapids
Looking for something different when you celebrate with a group? A new partnership of two Grand Rapids activities offers a full night of fun.
WWMTCw
Family wants answers to fatal shooting that killed loved one outside Kalamazoo market
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Loved ones are remembering 31-year-old David Shayne Postawa, who was shot and killed outside Mills Street Market in Kalamazoo Monday night. Postawa was a friend, a brother and a local rapper. Previous Coverage: Kalamazoo man shot in the face identified. It's not known why Postawa was...
earnthenecklace.com
Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?
Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
Police release name of man, 31, shot and killed in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed Monday night. David Shayne Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo was killed in a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 29 near the intersection of Lake and Mills streets, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
West Michigan Mom Banned From Allegan School Following ‘Prison’ Room Posts
A West Michigan mom got a nasty back-to-school surprise from Allegan's L.E.White Middle School. She claims she was banned from the district's properties and served a letter from the Allegan Public Schools after posting pics of what she calls a 'prison cell' inside the school. West Michigan Mom Banned From...
Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan
An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
Man accused in woman’s 1996 Grand rapids area killing held on $1 million bond
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A judge set a $1 million bond for a 64-year-old man accused of killing a 30-year-old woman in 1996 -- a death that police once investigated as potentially being linked to nine other killings. Garry Dean Artman was arraigned Monday, Aug. 29 on charges of open...
Grand Rapids man shares story overcoming homelessness
In December of 2021, Coty Shearer’s life was turned upside down. The place he called home was gone. “Ended up losing the house, ended up on the street,” explained Shearer.
Mom of woman shot, killed on I-94: ‘It’s not fair’
The mother of a woman who was shot and killed on I-94 in Portage says she drove by the police scene but had no idea her daughter was involved.
multihousingnews.com
Resthaven Begins Construction of Michigan Senior Community
This $72.5 million project is scheduled for completion by 2024. Resthaven has broken ground on The Farmstead, a mixed residence senior living campus located at 875 E 24th St. in Holland, Mich. The community will feature a mixture of single-family homes, duplexes and multifamily apartment buildings. The community is valued at $72.5 million, according to MLive. THW Design and EV Construction are designing and building the development, respectively. The community is almost fully leased. Planning of the community began in 2019, with construction expected to be completed in 2024.
Pod community to house homeless in Kalamazoo faces uphill climb
KALAMAZOO, MI — Fifty pods intended to help house members of the Kalamazoo’s unhoused community continue to sit in storage as Housing Resources Inc. works to identify a site to place the experimental pod community. The pods, ordered by the Kalamazoo nonprofit in 2021, remain unlikely to have...
