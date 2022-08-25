ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, TX

KFDM-TV

Beaumont looking to allocate more funds to street repairs in 2023

BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is paving the way for hundreds of thousands of dollars in street repairs. It's part of the Capital Improvement Program. Council talked about the work during a workshop Tuesday afternoon. The City is proposing to spend $755,000 on repairs to streets and drainage...
BEAUMONT, TX
KLTV

Health and safety violations lead to shutdown of Woodville motel

WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A motel that’s operated for over 70 years in Woodville is no longer open to business. It comes after it’s violated several health and safety codes. The problems were first brought to light after several fires broke out at the Willis Motel, and brought...
WOODVILLE, TX
KFDM-TV

BPD involved in death investigation on Glenwood

TEXAS — Shortly after the noon hour, Beaumont police responded to the 3300 block of Glenwood for a welfare check. Beaumont police found a deceased person, but cause of death is unknown. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

Entergy gifts Beaumont over $14K for its energy efficiency upgrades

The city of Beaumont was recently recognized by Entergy for its energy efficiency upgrades. After replacing 104 fluorescent lights with 55 modern LED lights in the Beaumont Civic Center, the city received about $14,400 through the Entergy Texas Commercial Solutions program, according to a news release from Entergy. “Helping the...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Landlord that shot, killed tenant opts for sentencing by judge

ORANGE — A 74-year-old Vidor landlord found guilty in the shooting death of his tenant has opted to allow a judge to hand down his sentence. James McClelland was found guilty of manslaughter last week during trial in Orange County 163rd District Court with Judge Rex Peveto presiding. According...
VIDOR, TX
kjas.com

Allegiance EMS ambulance carrying a patient involved in an accident

The Texas Department of Public Safety says fortunately there were no injuries when an Allegiance EMS ambulance carrying a patient from the Jasper area to a Beaumont hospital was involved in an accident very early Sunday morning in Hardin County. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, at about 5:30 the...
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Constable Implements Safety Program

I am proud to announce that the Newton County Pct 4 Constable’s Office has initiated its School Safety Program at the start of the 2022-2023 school year. The lack of continuous law enforcement presence for our schools in Deweyville was one of the first things I wanted to change once I was sworn into office.
DEWEYVILLE, TX
MySanAntonio

Local lawyer plans to build an office with attached apartment

A Beaumont lawyer requested a special use permit to construct a building that would include a law office and a two-bedroom residential apartment. Jonathan Vernon, a probate attorney at the Law Office of Jonathan Vernon, is planning to establish the building in the Central Business District at 681 Park St., according to a Beaumont City Council memo from Interim City Manager Chris Boone.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

'Let him steal no more' : Members of non-profit organization marched down Beaumont street to spread hope, change lives

BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of a non-profit organization marched down a Beaumont street to change lives, give hope and spread the word of God. Highways and Hedges is an organization that travels around Southeast Texas and across state lines to bring people closer to God. The organization focuses on those who have a criminal past or who have had other struggles in life.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Mobile home fire on Ellis in Vidor

VIDOR — Vidor Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in the 300 block of Ellis in Vidor. One individual was inside the home at the time of the fire. The individual got out safely with no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at...
VIDOR, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont man bonds out after surrendering on aggravated assault warrants relating to 6-vehicle crash in Beaumont's West End

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 65-year-old Beaumont man has posted a $300,000 bond after turning himself in Monday. Walter Eugene Naymola Jr. was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a Jefferson County grand jury. Naymola was charged in connection with a 6-vehicle wreck that happened in Beaumont's West End June 2022, Pat Knauth with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirmed to 12News.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont Police investigating homicide after a body was found inside a home

BEAUMONT, Texas — Detectives with the Beaumont Police Department are investigating a homicide after a welfare check led police to a body inside a home. On Tuesday August 30, 2022 at 12:23pm, officers responded to a home in the 3300 Block of Glenwood Street in reference to a welfare check, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Orange County man now charged in Newton County cases

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby announced Monday that multiple charges have now been filed against an Orange County man following a rash of auto burglaries and an auto theft occurred in the south end of the county early Friday morning. Burby said it all began shortly after 4:00 a.m. while...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

