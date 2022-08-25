Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Port Arthur City Council votes to rename streets, buildings in honor of African-American trailblazers
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to rename government buildings in honor of community trailblazers and ceremonially rename two streets. These items were put on the agenda by Councilman Cal Jones, who says this is something he's looked forward to for a while.
Popular Calder Ave mural defaced over weekend by vandals
BEAUMONT, Texas — Some Southeast Texans have taken to Facebook to express their anger over the defacement of a mural that stretches 300 feet along Calder Ave in the west end of Beaumont. The 300 x 8-foot mural on a block wall along the 4400 block of Calder Ave...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont looking to allocate more funds to street repairs in 2023
BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is paving the way for hundreds of thousands of dollars in street repairs. It's part of the Capital Improvement Program. Council talked about the work during a workshop Tuesday afternoon. The City is proposing to spend $755,000 on repairs to streets and drainage...
KLTV
Health and safety violations lead to shutdown of Woodville motel
WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A motel that’s operated for over 70 years in Woodville is no longer open to business. It comes after it’s violated several health and safety codes. The problems were first brought to light after several fires broke out at the Willis Motel, and brought...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDM-TV
BPD involved in death investigation on Glenwood
TEXAS — Shortly after the noon hour, Beaumont police responded to the 3300 block of Glenwood for a welfare check. Beaumont police found a deceased person, but cause of death is unknown. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
MySanAntonio
Entergy gifts Beaumont over $14K for its energy efficiency upgrades
The city of Beaumont was recently recognized by Entergy for its energy efficiency upgrades. After replacing 104 fluorescent lights with 55 modern LED lights in the Beaumont Civic Center, the city received about $14,400 through the Entergy Texas Commercial Solutions program, according to a news release from Entergy. “Helping the...
Port Arthur News
Landlord that shot, killed tenant opts for sentencing by judge
ORANGE — A 74-year-old Vidor landlord found guilty in the shooting death of his tenant has opted to allow a judge to hand down his sentence. James McClelland was found guilty of manslaughter last week during trial in Orange County 163rd District Court with Judge Rex Peveto presiding. According...
kjas.com
Allegiance EMS ambulance carrying a patient involved in an accident
The Texas Department of Public Safety says fortunately there were no injuries when an Allegiance EMS ambulance carrying a patient from the Jasper area to a Beaumont hospital was involved in an accident very early Sunday morning in Hardin County. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, at about 5:30 the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kogt.com
Constable Implements Safety Program
I am proud to announce that the Newton County Pct 4 Constable’s Office has initiated its School Safety Program at the start of the 2022-2023 school year. The lack of continuous law enforcement presence for our schools in Deweyville was one of the first things I wanted to change once I was sworn into office.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office warns Southeast Texans on latest money scam
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is sending out a warning to Southeast Texans after a rise in scam reports. The latest scam they have been advised on is from people receiving a phone call by someone pretending to be a JCSO deputy, according to a news release from the Jefferson County's Sheriff's Office.
Water Outage | Some Port Arthur residents may have low water pressure, no water for a few hours
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Residents and businesses in areas of Port Arthur might be experiencing trouble with their water pressure. Those residing on Atlanta Avenue to Austin Avenue between 13th and 15th Streets may experience low water pressure or no water for the next four to six hours. The...
MySanAntonio
Local lawyer plans to build an office with attached apartment
A Beaumont lawyer requested a special use permit to construct a building that would include a law office and a two-bedroom residential apartment. Jonathan Vernon, a probate attorney at the Law Office of Jonathan Vernon, is planning to establish the building in the Central Business District at 681 Park St., according to a Beaumont City Council memo from Interim City Manager Chris Boone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Let him steal no more' : Members of non-profit organization marched down Beaumont street to spread hope, change lives
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of a non-profit organization marched down a Beaumont street to change lives, give hope and spread the word of God. Highways and Hedges is an organization that travels around Southeast Texas and across state lines to bring people closer to God. The organization focuses on those who have a criminal past or who have had other struggles in life.
KFDM-TV
Mobile home fire on Ellis in Vidor
VIDOR — Vidor Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in the 300 block of Ellis in Vidor. One individual was inside the home at the time of the fire. The individual got out safely with no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at...
Beaumont Police searching for elderly man family says has been missing for over a year
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking the public's assistance in finding a man they say has been missing for over a year. Detectives are searching for 80-year-old Issac Morris, who is described as being five feet, five inches and 140 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.
Beaumont man bonds out after surrendering on aggravated assault warrants relating to 6-vehicle crash in Beaumont's West End
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 65-year-old Beaumont man has posted a $300,000 bond after turning himself in Monday. Walter Eugene Naymola Jr. was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a Jefferson County grand jury. Naymola was charged in connection with a 6-vehicle wreck that happened in Beaumont's West End June 2022, Pat Knauth with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirmed to 12News.
Port Arthur dive team plays huge role in helping solve crimes around Southeast Texas despite many challenges
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur dive team has been actively involved with multiple discoveries around Southeast Texas. In early August, the team found the the body of Elton Harris who went missing in Port Arthur as well as the possible remains of another body, possibly solving the mystery of a 14-year-old cold case.
Port Arthur News
Homicide investigation ongoing after 47-year-old found dead during welfare check
BEAUMONR — On Tuesday at 12:23 p.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to a home in the 3300 block of Glenwood in reference to a welfare check. First responders located Kevin Womack, a 47-year-old Beaumont man, deceased in the residence. An autopsy was ordered and he was taken to...
Beaumont Police investigating homicide after a body was found inside a home
BEAUMONT, Texas — Detectives with the Beaumont Police Department are investigating a homicide after a welfare check led police to a body inside a home. On Tuesday August 30, 2022 at 12:23pm, officers responded to a home in the 3300 Block of Glenwood Street in reference to a welfare check, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
kjas.com
Orange County man now charged in Newton County cases
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby announced Monday that multiple charges have now been filed against an Orange County man following a rash of auto burglaries and an auto theft occurred in the south end of the county early Friday morning. Burby said it all began shortly after 4:00 a.m. while...
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 5