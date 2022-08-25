Read full article on original website
State of Arkansas directs $1 million in state funds for pregnancy centers
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Sixteen Arkansas pregnancy resource centers have applied for a share of $1 million in state funding. Pregnancy resource centers are nonprofit organizations that educate women about alternatives to abortion and provide free pregnancy tests, medical referrals, and infant supplies. In Harrison, Informed Choices Women’s Center of the Ozarks is a provider of such resources and has seen increased demand in recent months.
New Missouri Senior Resource Line offers info on variety of health and safety services
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri has a new resource phone line for senior citizens that will connect callers to local health and safety information. The service aims to be a one-stop shop for people 60 years and older. As you can tell from the packed parking lot at the Southside...
First Responders reflect after capturing runaway boat at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The annual shootout boat race at Lake of the Ozarks wrapped up with a runaway boat. Division Chief of Training Rod Odenwald and Lieutenant Jim Wilson with the Mid-County Fire Protection District monitored everything at the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout. ”We could tell something was...
Firefighters save runaway boat at Lake of the Ozarks
