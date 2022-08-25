Read full article on original website
Two St. Cloud Roads Impacted By Construction This Week
(KNSI) – Lane closures will affect busy roads on the north and south sides of St. Cloud this week. The city’s engineering department says work has begun on the northbound lane of Cooper Avenue South between Wildflower Road and 36th Street South. Flag control will help traffic navigate the area. The road will be completely open in the overnight hours. The project should be done by Friday.
Waite Park Curbside COVID Testing Closing
(KNSI) – CentraCare Health is closing its drive-thru testing facility in Waite Park due to a drop in demand. The facility will close at the day of the day on Saturday. CentraCare’s COVID-19 testing operations in the St. Cloud area will transition to CentraCare – Southway Clinic beginning Tuesday, September 6th, and CentraCare – Sartell Clinic on Wednesday, September 7th. According to press release, travel testing will no longer be available to patients at the Sartell and Southway clinics.
St. Cloud Holding Demolition Sale
(KNSI) – The old St. Cloud City Hall has been torn down, but you still have a chance to own a piece of its history. A municipal rummage sale is set for September 10th at the new City Hall location on Seventh Street South, near Lake George and Eastman Park. Everything will be sold for just a dollar, unless specially marked. Holds are not being taken and all purchases will be done on a first come/first serve basis. Interested buyers will need to have cash on hand as credit cards are not being accepted.
Sheriff IDs St. Cloud Man Killed By Train on Friday
(KNSI) – A St. Cloud man killed after getting hit by a train in Sherburne County on Friday has been identified. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jeffrey Grewell died after being hit by an Amtrack train. The sheriff’s office says he was standing on the tracks around 9:00 a.m., just east of Clear Lake when he was struck. The incident happened near Highway 10 and 97th Street.
Local Grocery Employee Competes At Best Bagger Contest
(KNSI) – If you’ve shopped at the Sartell Coborn’s store recently, you may have been helped out by one of the state’s best baggers. Customers will want to seek out Aiden Gallagher’s line when they’ve finished adding to their cart. The Minnesota Grocers Association...
Tiger Build Seven Has Family
(KNSI) – A Habitat for Humanity home to be built by St. Cloud Tech High School students has a family. When Tech Tiger Build Seven is finished next spring, it will go to Mohamed, Ifrah and their children. The couple was recently approved for Habitat’s Homeownership Program. According to a social media post, the family values being a part of the community and making a difference where they can. The couple says purchasing a safe, affordable home will give them more opportunities for a better life.
Minnesota Crops Survive Summer Unscathed
(KNSI) – The National Weather Service says Minnesota’s agricultural sector is going to avoid any significant negative consequences from this year’s drought, unlike other Midwestern states. Bloomberg recently warned that Iowa’s corn yield is going to be lackluster, saying that scouts had recently found stunted and browning...
More Families Eligible For Food Assistance Starting This Week
(KNSI) – More Minnesota families struggling with grocery bills will soon be able to get help buying food through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The program’s income limit will increase on Thursday. Officials say around 1,400 households will become eligible for SNAP benefits or will be able to continue getting assistance, even if their income goes up.
