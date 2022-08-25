Read full article on original website
KSLA
INTERVIEW: One-on-one with longtime Shreveport bishop moving back to hometown in Calif.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday morning (Aug. 31) at 6 a.m., Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon will take a one-way trip to Oakland, Calif. He has been chosen to lead the historic Evergreen Baptist Church there, but he leaves his footprint in Shreveport with the church he started 30 years ago: Praise Temple. Evergreen is an historic 75-year-old church. Brandon will become the church’s third pastor. Brandon says he’s leaving Praise Temple in good hands though.
KSLA
Allendale family hopes to motivate neighborhood through art
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A family in the Allendale neighborhood is hoping to inspire their neighbors through art. Every week, the Hamilton family stands on the corner of North Dale and Ford Street, hoping people will stop, admire their art, and even join in!. The family also paints part of...
KSLA
Allendale family uses art to inspire neighborhood
Twelve Southwood High School students were taken into police custody after two gang-related fights broke out on campus. Every week, the Hamilton family stands on the corner of North Dale and Ford Street. Nonprofit gives officers chance to save lives. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The simple packs contain hemostatic...
KSLA
Tracking heat and humidity for Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! You didn’t think summer was over, did you?! Today will be the hottest day of the week, with highs in the low-90s expected. Yes, it is close to the average for this time of year, but the feels-like temperature will reach 100 in some places, if not exceed it. Isolated showers are expected during the afternoon hours, these will be heat driven as per usual. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-70s with the showers fading.
KSLA
9/11 memorial stair climb set in downtown Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - An event to honor those lost more than 20 years ago on September 11 will be held in downtown Marshall. Harrison County ESD 3 Fire Rescue’s 9/11 memorial stair climb will begin rain or shine promptly at 9:03 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at East Texas Baptist University’s Marshall Grand Nursing School building, 210 E. Houston St.
KSLA
Family of 7 uses art to motivate community
Each kid has painted over 30 pieces of art. Twelve Southwood High School students were taken into police custody after two gang-related fights broke out on campus. The simple packs contain hemostatic gauze, a gross motor skills tourniquet and a pair of medical gloves. 2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in...
KSLA
Man dead following high-speed motorcycle crash on Youree Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed veered off from his lane and crashed into a guard rail. At 1:01 a.m. the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a dispatch bringing them to the scene of an accident on Youree Drive near Sand Beach Boulevard. When SPD arrived they learned a motorcycle left the southbound lane at a high rate of speed, impacting a guard rail and a ditch, killing an adult male rider.
KSLA
Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier gets $8M to support development of air refueling trainer for B-52
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Senator Bill Cassidy is joining leaders at the Cyber Innovation Center (CIC) in Bossier City to celebrate $8 million in funding for technology and cost-saving techniques developed by the CIC for the Air Force. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the senator spoke at the CIC to...
KSLA
Railroad crossing reopened following train crash in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is safe following a crash on the railroad tracks in Bossier City on Monday morning. Crews got the call before 8 a.m. on Aug. 29 to the Sligo Road railroad crossing. A white Ford pickup was on the tracks as a Kansas City...
KSLA
12 Southwood High School students taken into custody after gang-related fights
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Twelve Southwood High School students were taken into police custody after two gang-related fights broke out on campus, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The first fight happened in the school’s breezeway at around 12:58 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. The school resource officer (SRO)...
KSLA
4 juveniles in custody following shootout at apartment complex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four juveniles are in the custody of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office after a shootout at a Shreveport apartment complex that happened early Tuesday morning (Aug. 30). CPSO officials say they got calls about shots being fired just after 4:30 a.m. Deputies responded to the...
KSLA
Daily rain chances continue through the Labor Day weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An unsettled weather pattern will persist for at least the next week with daily chances for showers and storms. Despite a cold front settling in toward the end of the week there won’t be any appreciable changes in the humidity or drop in rain chances. Temperatures may ease back slightly from the 90s back into the 80s by the weekend.
KSLA
Firefighters extinguish mattress fire at townhome community
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several people are safe following an early morning fire at a townhome community in west Shreveport. Crews got the call just after 3:15 a.m. to the 5400 block of Financial Plaza to Centre Crossing condominiums regarding a mattress fire. Neighbors from other townhomes in the building...
KSLA
Some rain to start the week; warm and humid to finish off August
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! We have had another warm day in the ArkLaTex. Highs today reached the low-90s and it has felt like the mid-90s throughout the afternoon. Some isolated showers and storms popped up during the afternoon hours. Nothing major impacting the Soulfood Fall Festival. Lows tonight will drop to the low and mid-70s.
KSLA
Nonprofit’s trauma kits, training credited with helping save life of suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25, officials are crediting the use of a belt trauma kit with helping save the suspect’s life. That kit was provided by the nonprofit F.I.R.S.T. Chance. The group began providing the kits back in 2013 and...
KSLA
Unrestrained woman dies in Bienville Parish crash
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police say one woman is dead following a crash — and her speed and seatbelt are suspected factors. Bridgette Dauzat, 34, of Jamestown, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bienville Parish Coroner. She was not wearing her seatbelt. LSP says...
KSLA
1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash in Webster Parish
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, one man in dead after a motorcycle wreck that took place just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Investigation revealed that Mark Isenhour, 58, was driving south on Middle Road, when he went off the road and hit a culvert. Both Isenhour and his passenger were ejected from the motorcycle.
KSLA
Shreveport contractor seeing boom in renovations despite inflation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Right now, despite inflation driving up the cost of many products, it’s a buyer’s market. Contracting businesses in Shreveport are seeing an influx of people looking to renovate their homes. KSLA News 12′s Tayler Davis spoke to a contracting company in Shreveport that is...
KSLA
Late week cold front brings minor weather changes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Seasonably hot and steamy conditions will continue through midweek with some occasional showers and storms. A cold front moving through on Thursday will only bring a subtle drop in the heat and humidity along with a short reprieve in the rain chances. Rain will mostly dry...
KSLA
Webster Parish fire departments to face new 911 fees
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Webster Parish fire departments soon will have to pay an annual fee of $5,000 in order to continue getting dispatch service through Webster Parish E-911 Communications. With this new fee, fire departments can opt out and use their own dispatch services; however, those that...
