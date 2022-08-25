SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! You didn’t think summer was over, did you?! Today will be the hottest day of the week, with highs in the low-90s expected. Yes, it is close to the average for this time of year, but the feels-like temperature will reach 100 in some places, if not exceed it. Isolated showers are expected during the afternoon hours, these will be heat driven as per usual. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-70s with the showers fading.

